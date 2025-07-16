Delinea Wins 2025 Technology Top Workplaces Award

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delinea, a pioneering provider of solutions for securing human and machine identities through centralized authorization, has been named a 2025 Technology Top Workplaces Award winner based on employee feedback. Organized by Energage, the Top Workplaces program has a 17-year history of surveying and celebrating organizations that have built people-first workplace cultures in their sectors nationally and across 60 regional markets.

This award marks Delinea as an employer of choice for those looking to work in the technology industry. Out of 70,000 organizations invited to participate in the award, Delinea is one of only 29 technology companies with over 500 employees to be recognized on this year’s list. Winners are selected based on anonymous employee feedback through an employee engagement survey. The results are calculated by comparing results of similar organizations, including 15 research-backed culture drivers that predict high performance among the industry benchmark.

“This award is a remarkable achievement and testament to the work we’ve put into building a STRONG culture here at Delinea,” said Missy Ballew, Chief People Officer at Delinea. “It’s not just a point of pride for our team; it reflects the kind of company our customers choose to partner with. At the heart of our culture is a deep commitment to listening and providing meaningful opportunities for employee development. It’s what drives growth for our people, our partners, and our customers.”

Delinea provides a unified, cloud-native identity security platform that enables businesses to protect and manage human and machine identities in the age of AI. The company recently announced new capabilities to help enterprises safeguard and scale AI innovation, while better protecting critical systems and data from AI-driven attacks. This commitment to innovation is why Delinea was the only identity security provider to be recognized as a leader in all five major analyst reports for Privileged Access Management in 2024, including Gartner, Forrester, KuppingerCole, Frost & Sullivan, and EMA.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, CEO at Energage. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

