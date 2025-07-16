MoonBull Launches Whitelist Registration Amid Surging Meme Coin Momentum





Whitelist Offers Early Access to $MOBU Token with Staking and Allocation Benefits

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team behind MoonBull ($MOBU), a new Ethereum-based meme coin, has officially opened whitelist registration for early supporters, signaling the next phase in its pre-launch development. The whitelist comes with exclusive benefits, including early token access, staking incentives, and private roadmap previews, available only to selected participants ahead of the public launch.

This announcement arrives as interest in meme coin markets continues to grow. Recent activity around trending tokens like Turbo and Cheems highlights the increasing demand for early-access crypto opportunities driven by strong community narratives and innovation.





MoonBull’s Whitelist Now Live

MoonBull is positioning itself within the meme coin space by offering early contributors more than just pre-sale access. Whitelist members will receive early launch notifications and access to rewards including secret staking opportunities and bonus token allocations. These benefits are not available post-launch, making the whitelist phase a critical entry point.

Only a limited number of whitelist spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested participants can register through the official MoonBull website at https://www.moonbull.io.

“Our goal is to reward early supporters with more than just token access,” said a spokesperson from the MoonBull team. “The whitelist is designed to align MoonBull’s launch with long-term holders and community-first values.”





Market Context: Turbo and Cheems See Increased Trading Activity

The MoonBull whitelist launch coincides with notable market moves in the broader meme coin segment. Turbo ($TURBO), recognized for its AI-generated origins, recently reported a 44% increase over seven days, accompanied by a 185% rise in trading volume.

Meanwhile, Cheems ($CHEEMS), a Solana-based meme coin, has seen a 63% jump in volume over the same period. Cheems continues to expand its brand presence with projects such as Cheems NFTs and a community-led card game initiative.

While MoonBull is still in the pre-launch phase, the momentum in the meme coin market underscores growing investor interest in narrative-driven assets and early-access participation.

How to Register for the MoonBull Whitelist

Traders and enthusiasts interested in the MoonBull whitelist can register by submitting their email via the official form at https://www.moonbull.io. Approved users will receive exclusive launch information ahead of public announcements.





About MoonBull

MoonBull ($MOBU) is an Ethereum-based meme coin inspired by “unstoppable bull” energy. Designed for community-driven growth, MoonBull is preparing to launch with a focus on early access incentives, staking rewards, and utility-driven expansion.

