Alectra urges customers to stay cool and conserve energy as prolonged heatwave continues across Southern Ontario

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a multi-day stretch of extreme heat and humidity continuing across Southern Ontario, Alectra Utilities is encouraging residents to prioritize their health and safety while taking steps to reduce electricity consumption.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning with daytime highs of 31 to 35 C and humidex values reaching up to 42. The intense conditions are expected to persist through Thursday night.

With extreme heat events becoming more frequent, investing in renewing aging equipment and installing new infrastructure remains crucial to meet the growing grid demand. For more information on Alectra’s capital construction investments, please visit: alectrautilities.com/improving-reliability. To help manage electricity consumption and lower summertime bills, Alectra recommends the following tips:

Use a programmable thermostat to regulate indoor temperatures.

Close curtains or blinds during peak sun hours.

Delay using major appliances, such as dishwashers or dryers, until the evening.

Use ceiling or portable fans to circulate air.

Keep windows and doors closed while using air conditioning.



If your home is too hot, consider visiting a cooling centre, public library, mall or community centre. Follow the advice of your local public health authority.

For more tips, visit alectrautilities.com/tips-resources.

For more information about how you can save energy this summer and avoid higher bills, visit alectrautilities.com/tips-resources.

About Alectra Utilities

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow’s energy future.

