Cheese Market Size Worth USD 356.52 Billion by 2034| Germany Exports 1.3M Tons Annually

Ottawa, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cheese market size surpassed USD 204.80 billion in 2024. The market is rising from its current value of nearly USD 216.47 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 356.52 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is experiencing rapid growth due to its widespread use in various cuisines, including Mexican and Italian cuisine. The product is also used in different forms of fast food options. Hence, the market is observing huge growth along with a huge consumer base of people of different age groups.

Access the Full Study Instantly | Download Sample Pages of the Report Now@ https://www.towardsfnb.com/download-sample/5543

Market Overview

The cheese market is expanding at a huge pace due to multiple reasons contributing to the growth of the market. Consumer awareness about the nutritional benefits of milk-based products has led to the growth of the cheese market globally. Cheese is also used in different types of traditional cuisines and fast-food options due to its versatility. Hence, such promoting factors also help in the growth of the market.

In emerging markets like Southeast Asia and Latin America, the incorporation of cheese in QSR menus is further accelerating demand.



High usage of cheese in different types of convenient food options and traditional cuisines is helping the market grow in various regions. The high demand for cheese due to its nutritional benefits and availability in different flavors is also helping the expansion of the market. The availability of different types of cheeses in different quantities on multiple e-commerce platforms is also one of the major reasons for the growth of the cheese market globally.

Product Innovation: Market’s Largest Potential

Today major percentage of the population is observed as lactose-intolerant. Hence, for such consumers, product innovation is a major factor that helps in the growth of the cheese market. The availability of lactose-free and organic cheese helps to retain such consumers and provides them with favorable options. Today, nearly 68% of the global population is estimated to have some degree of lactose intolerance, with higher prevalence in Asia, Africa, and South America. Plant-based and vegan cheese helps to attract consumers following veganism to provide them with an ideal option. Such innovation helps to enhance the market’s growth.

Key Highlights of Cheese Market

By region, Europe dominated the cheese market with the highest market share of 36% in 2024, due to the high consumption of products by consumers in the region along with steady export demand for the product as well.

By region, North America is expected to be the fastest growing region due to the availability of different varieties of cheese attracting a huge consumer base of the region.

By product type, the cheddar cheese segment led the market with maximum market share of 37% in 2024, due to its rich and creamy texture making it a highly used product for different dishes.

By product type, the mozzarella cheese segment is observed to be the fastest-growing segment in the foreseen period due to its best pairing with hot pizzas and stretchy texture.

By source type, the animal-based cheese segment registered the largest market share of 99% in 2024 whereas the plant-based cheese segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the foreseen period.

By type, the natural cheese segment dominated the market in 2024, and the processed cheese segment is observed to grow notably in the expected timeframe.

By distribution channel, the B2C segment dominated the with maximum market share of 51% in 2024 and the B2B segment is observed to grow notably in the forecast period.



Global Cheese Industry Coverage:

Countries Annual Consumption of Cheese in 1000 metric tons (in year 2024) Europe 9,500 U.S 6,178 Russia 1,440 Brazil 837 U.K 765 Mexico 664 Canada 581 Australia 380 Argentina 365 Japan 302 China 203



The table above represents the data of cheese consumed in different countries in 1,000 metric tons in 2024. The table reflects that Europe had the highest consumption of 9,500 metric tons due to the availability of different types of cheeses and its high usage in the region. China reflected the lowest usage due to the country’s inclination towards plant-based and organic products.

Gain Comprehensive Market Insights – Download the Full Databook Today: https://www.towardsfnb.com/download-databook/5543

New Trends in the Cheese Market

The rising disposable income of consumers is leading to the growth of the cheese market in the form of high demand for different types and flavors of cheeses.

The high demand for flavour-infused cheeses has also helped in the growth of the market.

Cheese brands providing cheeses in sustainable packaging are highly preferred by consumers. Hence, such eco-friendly acts are also helping the growth of the market.

Government initiatives to promote local cheese production in different regions have also helped in the growth of the cheese market.

Germany & France to Remain Major Contributor in Cheese Market: What to Expect in Europe?

Germany and France have long held dominant positions in the global cheese market, both in terms of production and consumption. According to the European Commission and Statista, Germany is the largest cheese producer in Europe, producing over 2.3 million metric tons of cheese in 2023, accounting for nearly 22% of total EU cheese production. France follows closely, producing 1.8 million metric tons, representing approximately 17% of the EU’s output.

In terms of consumption, France ranks among the highest globally, with the average French consumer eating around 26.6 kg of cheese per year, compared to 24.6 kg in Germany, as per OECD food data (2023). Both nations also play key roles in cheese exports, with Germany being Europe’s top cheese exporter by volume, shipping over 1.3 million metric tons annually, primarily to other EU countries and growing markets like the U.S. and China.

What are the tech advancements improving lactose-free cheese taste and texture?

Texturizing Agents & Functional Starches

Innovations in natural hydrocolloids, plant-based gums (e.g., guar, xanthan), and modified starches help replicate the stretch and creaminess of cheese.

These are particularly useful in plant-based or vegan lactose-free cheeses.

Fat Replacers and Lipid Structuring

Use of plant-based fats like coconut oil or structured fats to mimic dairy lipids helps improve mouthfeel and meltability in lactose-free alternatives.



Aging Simulation Technologies

Enzyme and culture combinations are now used to simulate aged cheese characteristics (like in cheddar or gouda), reducing time and improving consistency.



Market Dynamics

What are the Drivers of the Cheese Market?

There are multiple factors helpful for the growth of the cheese market globally. The rising demand for cheese available in different flavor options and its nutritional benefits are the major factors aiding the growth of the market. Cheese is also an essential ingredient in different traditional cuisines and fast food options. Hence, there is also high demand in various regions helping the market’s growth. The high availability of cheese on various e-commerce platforms in different flavor options and quantities is also helping the growth of the market. It allows consumers to buy the product easily at the convenience of sitting at home.

What are the Challenges Restraining the Growth of the Cheese Market?

A few issues act as hurdles in the growth of the cheese market in some regions. Health concerns are one of the major barriers to the growth of the market as some cheeses are high in saturated fats and salt. Hence, health-conscious consumers become skeptical before opting for product consumption. Veganism, lactose intolerance, and a few religious barriers are also some of the issues faced by the cheese market in its growth.

Cheese Market Regional Analysis

Europe Led the Cheese Market in 2024

Cheese holds a huge significance in European food culture and hence the region dominated the market in 2024. The region led the market due to the high demand for cheese in the region along with steady export of the product as well. Countries like Germany, Netherlands, Poland, France, and Italy play a major role in producing cheese and its export by European region. It is an important part of the European dairy segment hence the region held a huge importance in the cheese market in 2024.

North America is observed to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The availability of different types of cheeses easily to consumers is fuelling cheese market growth in North America. Hence, the region is observed to be the fastest-growing in the forecast period. A variety of cheeses such as hard cheese, soft cheese, blue cheese, artisanal cheese, and various other forms allow consumers to choose as per their preferences and help the growth of the market. The U.S. plays a major role in the growth of the cheese market in North America.

Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 5.7% Market Size in 2024 USD 204.80 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 216.47 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 356.52 Billion Dominated Region Europe Fastest Growing Region North America Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Have Questions? Let’s Talk—Schedule a Meeting with Our Insights Team: https://www.towardsfnb.com/schedule-meeting

Cheese Market Segmental Analysis

Product Analysis

The cheddar cheese segment led the market with the highest CAGR in 2024. The type of cheese is highly used in various traditional cuisines and fast-food options due to its rich and creamy texture. The product is highly used in different food options such as pizzas, pasta, burgers, and sandwiches, helping the market grow. The availability of different flavor options also helps the growth of the market.

The mozzarella cheese segment is observed to grow at a notable pace in the forecast period. The melting and stretching properties of mozzarella cheese make it a highly demanded-product in the pizza-making domain. Hence, it helps in the growth of the market making it a growing segment in the forecast period. The multiple health benefits of mozzarella cheese such as low sodium and the presence of gut-friendly bacteria also help in the growth of the market.

Source Analysis

Rising demand for dairy and dairy products helped in the growth of animal-based cheese further fuelling the growth of the market. Usually, cow’s milk is utilized for manufacturing animal-based cheese. Hence, the nutritional properties of the product help in the growth of the cheese market. The plant-based cheese segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the foreseen period.

Lactose intolerance and veganism have led most of the consumers to opt for dairy-free substitutes. Hence, to retain such consumers for the growth of the market, manufacturers provide plant-based cheese as a dairy substitute. Hence, the segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the foreseen period.

Type Analysis

Veganism, plant-based options, and rising demand for natural food options for health led the natural cheese segment to dominate the market in 2024. Consumers preferred to opt for fresh and natural cheese for enhanced health benefits. Hence, the segment fuelled the growth of the cheese market. The processed cheese segment is observed to grow notably in the expected timeframe.

Hectic life schedules, and practical and economical options, are helping the growth of the processed cheese segment in the foreseen period. Consumers today prefer to opt for convenience food options with a higher shelf life to support their hectic schedules. Hence, the processed cheese segment consisting of cheese with a creamy texture and with a longer shelf life is aiding the growth of the cheese market in the expected timeframe.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The B2C distribution channel dominated the market in 2024. B2C marketing allows industries to connect directly with their consumer base and hence the segment dominated the market in 2024. It helps industries to convey their product and the message accordingly to their consumers directly. Hence, it also fuelled the growth of the cheese market. It also helped companies to understand consumer demands with first-hand information and make progressive decisions accordingly.

The B2B distribution channel is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the foreseen period. Improving the sector of food and beverage leading to high demand for different types of cheeses is helping the growth of the B2B segment in the foreseen period. Events inclusive of cheese manufacturers, distributors, and importers help in the growth of the segment by allowing enhanced relationships and high business opportunities. Hence, the B2B segment with its fastest growth is also helping the growth of the cheese market in the forecast period.

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Additional Topics Worth Exploring:

Shortening Market: The global shortening market size is expected to grow from USD 5.42 billion in 2025 to USD 7.85 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global is expected to grow from USD 5.42 billion in 2025 to USD 7.85 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Food Premix Market: The global food premix market size is projected to expand from USD 8.21 billion in 2025 to USD 15.48 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global is projected to expand from USD 8.21 billion in 2025 to USD 15.48 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Fast Food Market: The global fast food market size is projected to touch from USD 863.81 billion in 2025 to USD 1,340.06 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global is projected to touch from USD 863.81 billion in 2025 to USD 1,340.06 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Infant Formula Foods Market: The global infant formula foods market size is projected to rise from USD 100.45 billion in 2025 to USD 240.75 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global is projected to rise from USD 100.45 billion in 2025 to USD 240.75 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Resistant Dextrin Market: The global resistant dextrin market size is projected to witness strong growth from USD 0.45 billion in 2025 to USD 0.92 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global is projected to witness strong growth from USD 0.45 billion in 2025 to USD 0.92 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Spirulina Market: The global spirulina market size is expected to grow from USD 0.74 billion in 2025 to USD 1.69 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global is expected to grow from USD 0.74 billion in 2025 to USD 1.69 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Pectin Market: The global pectin market size is projected to expand from USD 1.91 billion in 2025 to USD 3.57 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Top Companies in the Cheese Market

Arla Foods

Dairy Farmers of America

Saputo Inc.

Fonterra

GROUPE LACTALIS

FrieslandCampina

Great Lakes Cheese

The Kraft Heinz Company

BelGioioso Cheese

Britannia Industries

Recent Developments in the Cheese Market

In July 2025, Lindahls launched its new range of protein-rich products inclusive of cottage cheese, gouda slices, greek cheese, protein milk in fat-free variants, and flavored protein milk. The company targets the 45+ age of customers who exercise regularly and are looking for fat-free options.



(Source- https://www.betterretailing.com/br/product-news/lactalis-launches-lindahls-protein-range-in-convenience/)

In March 2025, Paras Dairy announced its launch of ‘Galacia Cheese’ in New Delhi, India. The company promises superior quality products and a premium experience for its customers with the launch.



(Source- https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/galacia-cheese-by-paras-dairy-a-new-standard-in-quality-302391425.html)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Cheddar

Mozzarella

Parmesan

Blue Cheese

Others



By Source

Animal-based (Cow Milk Cheese, Goat Milk Cheese, Sheep Milk Cheese)

Plant-based (Soy-based, Cashew-based, Almond-based, Coconut-based)

Others



By Type

Natural

Processed (Slices, Block, Spreads)

Others



By Distribution Channel

B2C/Retail (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online, Others)

B2B (Food Service)

Food & Beverage Processing (Snacks, Sauces, Dressings, Dips, & Condiments, Bakery & Confectionery, Ready Meals, Others)



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request

For Detailed Pricing and Tailored Market Report Options, Click Here: https://www.towardsfnb.com/price/5543

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Unlock expert insights, custom research, and premium support with the Towards FnB Annual Membership. For USD 495/month (billed annually), get full access to exclusive F&B market data and personalized guidance. It’s your strategic edge in the food and beverage industry: https://www.towardsfnb.com/get-an-annual-membership

About Us

Towards FnB is a global consulting firm specializing in the food and beverage industry, providing innovative solutions and expert guidance to elevate businesses. With an in-depth understanding of the dynamic F&B sector, we deliver customized market analysis and strategic insights. Our team of seasoned professionals is committed to empowering clients with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions, ensuring they stay ahead of market trends. Partner with us as we redefine success in the rapidly evolving food and beverage landscape, and together, we’ll navigate this transformative journey.

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Chemical and Materials| Nova One Advisor

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-food-and-beverages