Sweed Announces Partnership with Mission Green to Advocate for Criminal Justice Reform and Legalize Cannabis

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sweed , the industry-leading cannabis technology platform, announced today a partnership with Mission Green, the nonprofit organization dedicated to funding social change and providing financial aid for those who are serving prison time for nonviolent cannabis-related offenses. Initiated by Sweed as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to connect cannabis advocacy and reform with the innovative technology driving the future of cannabis retail. Sweed’s partnership with Mission Green and The Weldon Project includes a donation as well as a commitment to further promote and assist the organization’s ongoing efforts to drive criminal justice reform and legalize cannabis.

Weldon Angelos began his journey for social equity and social justice reform after he was sentenced to a 55-year prison term in 2003 for selling less than $1,000 worth of cannabis. Mr. Angelos was eventually released from prison in 2016 after serving 13 years of his term and was then granted clemency. Following his release, Mr. Angelos launched Mission [GREEN], an initiative dedicated to securing clemency for those currently incarcerated for cannabis-related offences and to create pathways for expungements or pardons.

“As leaders in the cannabis industry, we view it as our responsibility to contribute in whatever way possible to the ongoing fight for cannabis clemency and policy reform that Weldon and Mission Green have so valiantly and consistently led the way towards,” said Hallie Stahl, Director of Corporate Marketing for Sweed. “This partnership between Sweed and The Weldon Project’s Mission Green initiative leverages the reach and reputation of the Sweed platform to further educate, fundraise, and mobilize the cannabis industry to support those who have suffered so that the industry can flourish. We are immensely proud to be partners with Weldon, and we look forward to working together to make a positive impact on the cannabis industry.”

The partnership between Sweed and The Weldon Project includes an initial donation to the non-profit organization, as well as the potential for additional fundraising and outreach efforts. Sweed, the leading enterprise cannabis retail technology platform, is empowering licensed cannabis dispensaries across the U.S. to support Mission Green through its built-in round-up donation feature. This capability is made possible by Sweed’s integrated tech stack and customer-facing second screen, which facilitates direct contributions during the purchase experience. Additional partnership activities promoting education of cannabis clemency efforts and policy reform initiatives will also be woven into Sweed events throughout the year.

“Having a company like Sweed partner with Mission Green is an honor, and we are truly grateful for their commitment to furthering our advocacy efforts,” said Weldon Angelos, Founder of The Weldon Project. “Sweed is a trusted technology leader in cannabis, and to have them leverage their technical capabilities and platform to support our cause is exciting and expected to have a big impact on our reach going forward.”

