Atos launches the Atos Polaris AI Platform to accelerate digital transformation with Agentic AI

Driving universal automation across business processes and software engineering with the Atos Polaris AI Platform

Paris, France – July 16, 2025 – Atos, a leading provider of AI-powered digital transformation, today announces the launch of the Atos Polaris AI Platform, a comprehensive system of AI agents that works autonomously to orchestrate complex business workflows. The Atos Polaris AI Platform, created for development, testing and IT operations, supports engineers at all stages of the development process. Customers can also use the platform to accelerate digital transformation by driving universal automation of business processes.

AI agents developed using the Atos Polaris AI Platform enable users to achieve business outcomes thanks to built-in capabilities to autonomously plan, reason, collaborate, act and learn on their own. The platform also provides Agent Ops functionalities for alignment with business key performance indicators through compliance, performance and cost management practices.

“With the Atos Polaris AI Platform, we are driving the automation of automation, shifting the paradigm toward fully autonomous agents for software engineering and business processes, and making agentic AI a huge lever for business success. We are particularly proud to make Atos Polaris AI Platform available worldwide to support businesses as they embrace the Agentic AI era,” said Narendra Naidu, Group Head of Data & AI, Atos.

The Atos Polaris AI Platform includes various pre-built autonomous AI agents, including:

AI Developer : The AI developer reduces software development efforts by autonomously analyzing business requirements and orchestrating the solution development with foundational developer agents. It helps reduce development efforts by 40-50%.

: The AI developer reduces software development efforts by autonomously analyzing business requirements and orchestrating the solution development with foundational developer agents. It helps reduce development efforts by 40-50%. Quality Assurance : The quality assurance AI agent enables the end-to-end orchestration of quality assurance tasks. It validates and scores business requirements, generates and intelligently executes test cases, and independently creates and publishes test reports. This agent can help reduce efforts and lead-time by 50-60%.

: The quality assurance AI agent enables the end-to-end orchestration of quality assurance tasks. It validates and scores business requirements, generates and intelligently executes test cases, and independently creates and publishes test reports. This agent can help reduce efforts and lead-time by 50-60%. IT Support Engineer : The IT support engineer assists in automated analysis and resolution of support tickets. It facilitates in-depth analysis of log files across system components to determine the root cause and recommend solutions based on past history. The IT support life-cycle engineer can reduce efforts by 25-35%.

: The IT support engineer assists in automated analysis and resolution of support tickets. It facilitates in-depth analysis of log files across system components to determine the root cause and recommend solutions based on past history. The IT support life-cycle engineer can reduce efforts by 25-35%. Contract Analyst : The contract analyst AI agent continuously monitors contracts for compliance risks, and it flags potential breaches through quantified risk analysis and compliance checks. The agent also recommends correction to ensure contracts adhere to regulations and policies. The agent can provide 30-40% reduction in time and efforts for the contracts review cycle.

: The contract analyst AI agent continuously monitors contracts for compliance risks, and it flags potential breaches through quantified risk analysis and compliance checks. The agent also recommends correction to ensure contracts adhere to regulations and policies. The agent can provide 30-40% reduction in time and efforts for the contracts review cycle. Financial Reports Analyst : The financial reports AI analyst can interpret and analyze large financial documents and reports to provide highly accurate summaries and actionable recommendations based on specific requirements. It can also cross-validate information for anomalies or irregularities. This agent can deliver 50-60% productivity improvement in report analysis efforts.

: The financial reports AI analyst can interpret and analyze large financial documents and reports to provide highly accurate summaries and actionable recommendations based on specific requirements. It can also cross-validate information for anomalies or irregularities. This agent can deliver 50-60% productivity improvement in report analysis efforts. Market Researcher: The market researcher AI agent leverages data from an organization’s trusted sources to perform in-depth analysis on various topics based on specific requirements. It can synthesize and present the analysis in a format and style that caters to specific business needs. This agent can enable 60-70% reduction in efforts and research lead-time.

The Atos Polaris AI Platform is available to customers as part of Atos‘ AI transformation projects, as well as through select strategic partners.

