MSUFCU’s partnership with CashBack+ shows how credit unions can elevate rewards and member engagement

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prizeout, the leader in advertising and financial technology, announced today the significant impact of its CashBack+ Offers product at Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU), a $8.2 billion credit union serving over 350,000 members. CashBack+ Offers is part of Prizeout’s larger CashBack+ ecosystem, which also includes the newly launched Pay, which MSUFCU is using to further member engagement and digital transaction volume.

Since launching CashBack+ Offers in early 2024 which gives members instant cashback on everyday purchases, MSUFCU has seen a 15% month-over-month rise in purchase volume.

“At Prizeout, we believe in helping credit unions grow by putting more money into their members’ pockets,” said David Metz, Founder and CEO of Prizeout. “MSUFCU’s results show that when you reward members instantly and meaningfully, without complexity, they keep coming back.”

MSUFCU was seeking a secure, user-friendly way to reward member loyalty without adding friction. Traditional rewards programs have historically focused on credit card users, leaving checking and debit card holders without similar benefits. CashBack+ Offers, embedded directly within MSUFCU’s online and mobile banking experiences, so well-solved that challenge by giving every member access to real-time, merchant-funded cashback on everyday purchases - no points, no delays.

“CashBack+ Offers from Prizeout has quickly proven to be a great tool that our members love using, especially when we know every dollar matters,” said Ami Iceman, Chief Experience Officer at MSUFCU. “For years, we looked for a simple and secure way to reward our members without complicated steps. This solution finally delivers.”

Key results from the CashBack+ offers launch at MSUFCU:

Increased engagement: CashBack+ users are 3.5x more likely to log into online banking.

CashBack+ users are 3.5x more likely to log into online banking. Consistent usage: Users check for new offers 1.7 times per week.

Users check for new offers 1.7 times per week. Increased spend: Active users are spending 17% of their eligible spend with CashBack+ monthly.

Active users are spending 17% of their eligible spend with CashBack+ monthly. Revenue growth: Monthly purchase volume is increasing by 15%.

Monthly purchase volume is increasing by 15%. Recurring activity: Two-thirds of users make repeat purchases each quarter.

Two-thirds of users make repeat purchases each quarter. Meaningful member earnings: Top 25% of users are on track to earn $190 annually. Average user is on track to earn $112 annually. Reward rates average 8–10%, far exceeding the national credit card average of 1–2%.





CashBack+ Offers also delivers a new, sustainable source of non-interest income for MSUFCU, with a revenue share that outpaces traditional debit interchange per transaction.

“Prizeout’s CashBack+ ecosystem is packed with valuable products for our members,” said Iceman. “Just last month, we launched their newest feature, Pay, and in only one month we’ve already seen member spend increase by over 25%, driving a meaningful boost in non-interest income.”

Prizeout is currently partnered with more than 40+ credit unions nationwide and continues to expand rapidly.

Read the full case study here .

About Prizeout

Prizeout is an advertising and financial technology company that helps put money back into people’s pockets. Through Prizeout’s technology, brand-funded offers are available to all partners, including financial institutions, gaming companies, gig economy startups, and more, giving them access to instant cashback from national and local brands when they shop with digital gift cards. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York City. For more information about Prizeout, please visit www.prizeout.com.

Media Contact

Andrea Holland, Communications

andreaholland@prizeout.com