eSHARE Announces Continued Commitment to US and European Regulator Compliance Frameworks for FY 2025

WALTHAM, Mass., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSHARE, a leading provider of secure collaboration and data governance solutions, proudly announces a series of major compliance achievements in 2025, further solidifying its position as a trusted partner for enterprises and regulated industries. Through rigorous third-party assessments and internal initiatives, eSHARE has successfully achieved and maintained the following security and compliance certifications.

2025 Compliance Achievements:

SOC 2 Type II Attestation (Year 4): Third-party verified controls for security, availability, and confidentiality—achieved for the fourth consecutive year across commercial and government environments.

NIST 800-171 Assessment: Confirms eSHARE meets U.S. federal standards for safeguarding Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), critical for defense and public sector collaboration.

Risk Assessment: Highlights eSHARE's proactive approach to identifying, evaluating, and mitigating risks across its operations.

Independent Penetration Testing: Completed extensive independent penetration testing to ensure robust protection against evolving cyber threats.

CSA STAR Level 1 & 2 Attestation: Achieved both Level 1 (self-assessment) and Level 2 (third-party certification) in the Cloud Security Alliance's Security, Trust & Assurance Registry, reflecting industry-leading cloud security practices.

ISO/IEC 27001 Certification: Validates eSHARE's implementation of a comprehensive Information Security Management System (ISMS) in accordance with international standards.

DORA (EU) Attestation: Demonstrates eSHARE's alignment with the European Union's DORA requirements, ensuring operational resilience and risk management in digital finance.

FedRAMP (In Progress): Following a completed gap assessment, eSHARE is progressing toward FedRAMP Authorization, targeted for completion by December 2025.

“These achievements reflect our relentless commitment to security, operational resilience, and regulatory compliance”, said Nick Stamos, Founder & CEO of eSHARE. “As customers increasingly rely on eSHARE to enable secure external collaboration, our focus remains on embedding trust at every level of our platform and operations.”

Why It Matters

These accomplishments position eSHARE as a preferred partner for Fortune 500 companies and regulated industries—including aerospace, health insurance, and financial services—that require secure external collaboration without compromising the Microsoft-native user experience.

About eSHARE

eSHARE is the secure collaboration platform built for Microsoft 365, empowering organizations to exchange sensitive data and collaborate with confidence—inside and outside their enterprise. Trusted by Fortune 100 companies, eSHARE helps highly regulated industries ensure compliance, security, and control without disrupting the Microsoft-native experience. Learn more at www.eshare.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding eSHARE’s compliance posture and future initiatives. Actual results may differ based on regulatory developments and business needs.