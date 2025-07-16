Central 1 Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central 1 Credit Union (Central 1) announced today that Emma Hider, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will be leaving Central 1 in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“After much consideration, Emma has made the decision to leave Central 1, and will remain in the role to support the transition,” said Sheila Vokey, Central 1 President & CEO. “In her time with Central 1, Emma has been a strong leader enhancing our financial and management reporting, and providing reliable financial counsel and support on several major initiatives. On behalf of Central 1, we are deeply grateful for Emma’s contributions.”

Central 1 will immediately begin a search for a new Chief Financial Officer, while Ms. Hider continues to provide support in the role.

About Central 1

Central 1 cooperatively empowers credit unions and other financial institutions who deliver banking choice to Canadians. With assets of $10.8 billion as of March 31, 2025, Central 1 provides services at scale to enable a thriving credit union system. We do this by collaborating with our clients, developing strategies, products, and services to support the financial well-being of their more than 5 million diverse customers in communities across Canada. For more information, visit www.central1.com.

