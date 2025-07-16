AgEagle Aerial Systems Advances Global Expansion as Drone and Sensor Technologies Propel Growth in Brazil’s Sugarcane Industry - Updated

Deployment with leading biofuel producer Atvos demonstrates AgEagle’s scalable impact on agricultural efficiency, sustainability, and international market growth

WICHITA, Kan., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, announces the sale and deployment of five advanced eBee X drones integrated with S.O.D.A. 3D mapping cameras to Atvos Agroindustrial S.A., one of Brazil’s largest producers of sugarcane-based ethanol, sugar, and renewable energy.

AgEagle CEO Bill Irby commented, “Atvos is a strong example of how our proprietary drone technologies are enabling industrial-scale agriculture to become more efficient, data-driven, and sustainable. This partnership illustrates how AgEagle platforms can deliver meaningful value to international producers while creating new opportunities to drive long-term shareholder growth. From defense and security to agriculture, energy, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring, our drones are supporting a diverse and expanding range of global applications. As we continue entering high-impact markets, we remain committed to delivering intelligent aerial solutions that generate measurable value across our operational and customer ecosystems.”

Atvos is focused on enhancing productivity, improving environmental stewardship, and reducing operational costs, through the deployment of AgEagle's UAS systems across its 1.2 million acres of sugarcane. Atvos is using AgEagle’s technologies to advance two core initiatives:

Crop failure analysis – Using high-resolution drone imagery and proprietary algorithms, Atvos identifies gaps in planting greater than 50 cm. This data generates failure index reports, improving the quality and efficiency of mechanized operations.

– Using high-resolution drone imagery and proprietary algorithms, Atvos identifies gaps in planting greater than 50 cm. This data generates failure index reports, improving the quality and efficiency of mechanized operations. Targeted weed control – Pre-harvest drone mapping enables Atvos to locate weed concentrations in dense cane fields. The data directs herbicide application by drone, significantly cutting chemical usage, lowering costs, and reducing environmental impact.

Drone flights take place 60 to 90 days after planting and produce precision maps with 3 cm spatial resolution. These maps integrate with the autopilot systems of agricultural machinery, improving travel accuracy to within 15 cm, thereby minimizing crop damage and soil compaction. Initial results point to an estimated 5% increase in sugarcane yields.

This deployment aligns with Atvos’ recent R$11 billion (USD $1.89 billion) investment in its New Business division to diversify and scale its biofuel portfolio. The adoption of AgEagle’s drone and sensor systems reflects the Atvos’ commitment to innovation and sustainable growth.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three Centers of Excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact

Andy Woodward

+1 (469) 451-2344

Andy.woodward@ageagle.com

LinkedIn Facebook X YouTube

Investor Relations

Email: UAVS@ageagle.com