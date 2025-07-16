Terra Pixel’s Positioning Awareness & Warning System (PAWS) Now Available to Public Sector Through Carahsoft Contract Vehicles

BETHESDA, Md. and RESTON, Va., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Pixel LLC, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced the launch of Terra Pixel’s new Positioning Awareness & Warning System (PAWS™). As Terra Pixel’s Master Government Aggregator®, Carahsoft will bring the advanced navigation resilience technology to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contracts.

With GPS spoofing and jamming incidents increasing by more than 500% in 2025, aviation safety is facing rapidly evolving Electronic Warfare (EW) threats. More than 99% of certified aircraft rely solely on GPS, leaving critical flight systems vulnerable to signal interference. Terra Pixel’s PAWS addresses this challenge by delivering real-time alerts and alternative positioning data through advanced terrain recognition, ensuring safe navigation even in GPS-contested environments.

“PAWS is an awareness and a warning tool for pilots,” said Bill Shea, CGO and a pilot at Terra Pixel. “By pulling multiple layers of positioning sources, operators can navigate confidently without the risk of jamming, spoofing or interference. We look forward to working with the Carahsoft geospatial team to help Public Sector agencies to deliver safety of flight navigation.”

Terra Pixel’s PAWS is built on years of research and development in Assured Position, Navigation and Timing (APNT) solutions, using artificial intelligence to identify terrain and calculate real-time positioning without relying on GPS or external signals. Trained on large amounts of satellite imagery, the system was successfully validated through flight demonstrations across diverse environments. The solution integrates with TerraBase, Terra Pixel’s AI-powered geospatial reference index hosted in a quantum-secured cloud, offering global coverage for en-route navigation and higher-resolution data for tactical operations.

“Terra Pixel’s PAWS solution addresses a critical and growing challenge for aviation safety and we’re proud to make it accessible to the Public Sector through our contracts and reseller partners,” said Lacey Wean, Director of Geospatial Solutions at Carahsoft. “We look forward to helping Government agencies adopt this technology to enhance navigation resilience and operational assurance.”

Terra Pixel's solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042.

About Terra Pixel

Terra Pixel, LLC is a privately held company based in Bethesda MD. The Terra software and TerraBase reference index can be easily installed on both manned and unmanned aerial platforms to support navigation without signals. Terra Pixel developed multiple Artificial Intelligence models enabling Terrain Recognition and the transformation of imagery pixels into coordinates. In partnership with VIBRINT quantum secure cloud, we are processing the TerraBase index enabling Terra to recognize the world. For more information, visit Terra Pixel LLC at www.terrapixel.com and explore the innovative solutions helping to safeguard the future of aviation.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Geospatial, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

