EXOSENS ACCELERATES INNOVATION CAPABILITIES IN NIGHT VISION AND EXPANDS TOTAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET WITH STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF NVLS

MÉRIGNAC, FRANCE– MADRID, SPAIN, JULY 16th, 2025

Exosens announces the closing of Spanish-based NVLS, a specialist in night vision equipment.

This strategic merger will enable the combined group to expand its total addressable market (TAM) and to provide high-end night vision goggles to end-users. It will also enable to accelerate the development of advanced night vision modules for our customers that meet the critical needs of future combat environments and next-generation soldiers

Exosens continue to strengthen manufacturing capacity and global footprint to capture all the significant increasing demand.

This acquisition will enable NVLS to further develop its business in Spain, Latin America and Asia thanks to Exosens global commercial reach

Exosens, a high-tech company focused on providing mission and performance-critical amplification, detection and imaging technology, today announces the closing of the acquisition of Spain-based company NVLS, a specialist developer and manufacturer of man-portable night vision and thermal devices.

This strategic move contributes to strengthening European sovereignty in image intensifier-based equipment technologies and capabilities to develop innovative devices to guarantee tactical advantages to the soldier.

“With the acquisition of NVLS, we will enhance our long-term innovation capabilities for multi-sensor platforms using detectors and cameras made by Exosens while expanding significantly our total addressable market (TAM). Combining our expertise will allow us to propose to all our customers and end-users additional solutions based on enhanced integration of sensors and optics meeting the evolving needs of the soldier of the future and unlocking additional growth potential. Facing a significant increasing demand, we will continue to serve our customers with high performance and quality ITAR-Free products. We contribute to strengthening the European industrial base by expanding our manufacturing capacity and global footprint.” commented Jérôme Cerisier, CEO of Exosens.

NVLS, based in Spain with 63 employees, has developed a strong expertise in the field of man-portable night vision equipment, offering ultra-compact large field of view devices that provide enhanced visibility for land and aviation missions. These devices have been introduced as the new standards within the Spanish Armed Forces, Customs Police and Guardia Civil.

“We are very pleased to join Exosens group with which we have built a strong supplier relationship since many years. Exosens’ support will provide us capabilities to scale up and to bring unrivaled performances to NATO armed forces.” stated Jorge de la Torre, CEO of NVLS.

