JCDecaux : Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDECAUX SE

Paris, July 16th, 2025 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), under the liquidity contract entered into between JCDECAUX SE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2025:

-    139,425 shares
-    € 3,197,469.14
-    Number of executions on buy side on semester: 8,865
-    Number of executions on sell side on semester: 8,796
-    Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,949,178 shares for € 30,039,726.86
-    Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,970,822 shares for € 30,507,873.96

As a reminder:

•    the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2024 on the liquidity account:

  • 161,069 shares
  • € 2,694,820.10
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,231
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 6,396
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,469,779 shares for € 25,622,357.99
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,413,258 shares for € 24,710,643.03

•    the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

  • 0 shares
  • € 5,000,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

  • 2024 revenue: €3,935.3m
  • N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide
  • A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries
  • 1,091,811 advertising panels worldwide
  • Present in 3,894 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
  • 12,026 employees
  • JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes
  • JCDecaux’s Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index
  • JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (13.1), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis
  • 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100
  • Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
  • N°1 worldwide in street furniture (629,737 advertising panels)
  • N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 157 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,848 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in Europe for billboards (83,472 advertising panels worldwide)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (736,310 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (178,010 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (89,526 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,490 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,689 advertising panels)

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.
Communications Department: Albert Asséraf
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com 

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

 Buy Side Sell Side
 Number of executions Number of sharesTraded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of sharesTraded volume in EUR
Total8,8651,949,17830,039,726.86 8,7961,970,82230,507,873.96
01/02/20254412,536190,171.12 6614,741224,210.61
01/03/20256316,964258,192.08 348,750134,225.00
01/06/20254811,813177,549.39 6112,535188,651.75
01/07/20257720,951315,941.08 6017,465264,245.45
01/08/20259423,000347,300.00 9626,000393,380.00
01/09/20256517,500265,475.00 6015,000228,000.00
01/10/20255015,038226,021.14 7220,500310,370.00
01/13/20257017,500268,975.00 7418,633287,320.86
01/14/202510326,962413,866.70 8523,415361,995.90
01/15/20256218,000280,260.00 8722,000347,380.00
01/16/2025459,572146,355.88 5412,500192,000.00
01/17/20259113,528209,413.44 9712,100187,671.00
01/20/202510214,700226,821.00 14315,500239,630.00
01/21/20257013,500209,115.00 7315,690243,508.80
01/22/20257415,500238,390.00 4312,000184,920.00
01/23/20253610,500160,545.00 4212,500191,500.00
01/24/2025--- 7413,500211,275.00
01/27/20258322,000348,480.00 5621,580342,690.40
01/28/202552,00031,480.00 329,920158,025.60
01/29/20254713,000207,740.00 3210,000159,900.00
01/30/20254511,027176,983.35 6614,500233,305.00
01/31/20253910,973175,787.46 5113,072209,805.60
02/03/20257519,500311,220.00 9420,428327,460.84
02/04/20255813,500219,105.00 6115,500252,030.00
02/05/20255111,893193,142.32 499,430153,426.10
02/06/20255111,684189,397.64 4812,070195,896.10
02/07/20254911,423184,252.99 5511,000177,760.00
02/10/2025309,000145,800.00 539,165148,747.95
02/11/20254610,500168,105.00 51,60225,888.32
02/12/2025256,750107,325.00 226,00095,820.00
02/13/20254616,000254,400.00 6915,146241,881.62
02/14/20253512,500198,125.00 6013,854220,001.52
02/17/2025367,500120,000.00 377,000112,210.00
02/18/20255418,000283,500.00 478,000126,880.00
02/19/2025446,850106,997.00 386,500101,790.00
02/20/20256311,000169,840.00 202,79043,440.30
02/21/2025284,50068,805.00 355,50084,315.00
02/24/2025226,25096,875.00 529,083141,058.99
02/25/2025677,550116,572.00 312,80043,512.00
02/26/20259015,000226,200.00 246,994106,098.98
02/27/2025388,000118,960.00 41,50022,395.00
02/28/20257211,009159,960.77 449,000131,130.00
03/03/202512915,565225,381.20 7816,000232,000.00
03/04/202514721,322304,478.16 225,04573,253.40
03/05/2025--- 9513,205189,227.65
03/06/2025--- 18225,681406,016.61
03/07/2025327,500125,100.00 11023,100390,159.00
03/10/202515924,800423,088.00 11720,260346,446.00
03/11/202518626,000439,140.00 20025,240427,060.80
03/12/202512920,000335,000.00 9315,000252,600.00
03/13/202511318,423308,032.56 14418,299306,325.26
03/14/202515216,548278,006.40 9416,201272,662.83
03/17/202515117,754301,285.38 11921,600366,984.00
03/18/202522625,398429,988.14 6815,000255,600.00
03/19/202512211,250188,662.50 11620,000337,200.00
03/20/202516821,850368,828.00 8418,500313,020.00
03/21/202518016,730277,550.70 7213,500224,775.00
03/24/202518022,500376,425.00 17520,112337,077.12
03/25/202512919,683326,344.14 13222,388371,864.68
03/26/202519335,237575,420.21 10024,000393,360.00
03/27/20256115,000237,750.00 3510,579168,523.47
03/28/202512724,250383,392.50 6614,727234,159.30
03/31/20258212,079185,895.81 467,600117,800.00
04/01/202510723,501364,970.53 8321,500334,325.00
04/02/202512215,450238,084.50 5310,000154,600.00
04/03/20258020,250303,750.00 3511,500173,075.00
04/04/202512725,100363,197.00 175,00074,000.00
04/07/202519145,000619,200.00 15745,000622,800.00
04/08/20259525,882368,559.68 13634,788498,164.16
04/09/202517143,000614,040.00 23736,743526,159.76
04/10/202512330,000441,000.00 15937,545556,041.45
04/11/202512727,015389,556.30 11225,355366,379.75
04/14/20256517,000248,030.00 8522,622330,507.42
04/15/2025299,500140,315.00 7921,000312,060.00
04/16/20255819,246287,150.32 5614,230213,165.40
04/17/20255514,729219,167.52 7217,500260,925.00
04/22/20257516,500247,500.00 5616,079241,345.79
04/23/20254013,500206,820.00 9722,671348,679.98
04/24/20257617,012258,752.52 6215,019228,889.56
04/25/202514134,188522,392.64 10433,481512,594.11
04/28/20254010,145154,711.25 5614,952228,317.04
04/29/2025319,501146,220.39 7014,600225,570.00
04/30/20254514,499223,284.60 4913,000200,720.00
05/02/20254113,500206,955.00 7817,501269,515.40
05/05/2025174,50069,840.00 9916,832262,747.52
05/06/20257624,548382,703.32 9925,683401,168.46
05/07/202511840,000585,200.00 258,390123,416.90
05/08/20257423,000330,970.00 4516,745241,462.90
05/09/20254514,000202,580.00 6821,255308,622.60
05/12/20254415,500234,825.00 12338,360583,455.60
05/13/2025143,50054,180.00 8823,817373,688.73
05/14/20256116,700262,691.00 4911,239177,351.42
05/15/20256015,307238,176.92 6314,904232,055.28
05/16/20255916,500258,225.00 6117,500274,225.00
05/19/20254614,000210,840.00 7916,641251,445.51
05/20/2025176,50098,995.00 7511,080169,524.00
05/21/20254611,250172,462.50 6011,919183,075.84
05/22/20256816,000244,800.00 5718,581285,032.54
05/23/20258924,000367,440.00 7920,100308,937.00
05/26/2025174,50169,945.54 659,750151,807.50
05/27/20254912,499192,359.61 275,00077,100.00
05/28/20255918,000275,220.00 5918,000275,400.00
05/29/20258920,576313,578.24 6419,000289,940.00
05/30/20254413,674209,075.46 4910,000153,800.00
06/02/20258029,000445,150.00 11234,064524,244.96
06/03/20255014,500223,010.00 6216,502254,295.82
06/04/20254310,000155,100.00 3410,983170,565.99
06/05/2025237,000110,110.00 11326,488417,980.64
06/06/20253813,000206,960.00 4410,248163,660.56
06/09/2025289,000143,460.00 329,327149,232.00
06/10/20254511,500181,240.00 268,000126,240.00
06/11/20255011,217177,565.11 4612,976205,669.60
06/12/20254310,784169,740.16 235,50086,735.00
06/13/20258924,800377,704.00 5314,542222,056.34
06/16/20255213,500203,310.00 4111,958180,207.06
06/17/20257818,995282,455.65 5917,502260,604.78
06/18/20255814,506212,657.96 41,50022,320.00
06/19/20254713,500193,320.00 439,069130,140.15
06/20/20253010,500150,465.00 4411,931171,329.16
06/23/20254410,500149,415.00 5913,001185,394.26
06/24/2025268,000117,360.00 7521,105311,931.90
06/25/20256018,404276,612.12 8220,486308,109.44
06/26/2025159,000135,990.00 509,261140,026.32
06/27/20255118,037271,997.96 9124,697374,159.55
06/30/2025257,500115,125.00 6215,500239,010.00

