JCDecaux : Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDECAUX SE

Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDECAUX SE
Paris, July 16th, 2025 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), under the liquidity contract entered into between JCDECAUX SE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2025:
- 139,425 shares
- € 3,197,469.14
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 8,865
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 8,796
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,949,178 shares for € 30,039,726.86
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,970,822 shares for € 30,507,873.96
As a reminder:
• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2024 on the liquidity account:
- 161,069 shares
- € 2,694,820.10
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,231
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 6,396
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,469,779 shares for € 25,622,357.99
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,413,258 shares for € 24,710,643.03
• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- € 5,000,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
Key Figures for JCDecaux
- 2024 revenue: €3,935.3m
- N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide
- A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries
- 1,091,811 advertising panels worldwide
- Present in 3,894 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
- 12,026 employees
- JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes
- JCDecaux’s Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index
- JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (13.1), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis
- 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100
- Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
- N°1 worldwide in street furniture (629,737 advertising panels)
- N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 157 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,848 advertising panels)
- N°1 in Europe for billboards (83,472 advertising panels worldwide)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (736,310 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (178,010 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (89,526 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,490 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,689 advertising panels)
For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.
Communications Department: Albert Asséraf
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com
Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
|8,865
|1,949,178
|30,039,726.86
|8,796
|1,970,822
|30,507,873.96
|01/02/2025
|44
|12,536
|190,171.12
|66
|14,741
|224,210.61
|01/03/2025
|63
|16,964
|258,192.08
|34
|8,750
|134,225.00
|01/06/2025
|48
|11,813
|177,549.39
|61
|12,535
|188,651.75
|01/07/2025
|77
|20,951
|315,941.08
|60
|17,465
|264,245.45
|01/08/2025
|94
|23,000
|347,300.00
|96
|26,000
|393,380.00
|01/09/2025
|65
|17,500
|265,475.00
|60
|15,000
|228,000.00
|01/10/2025
|50
|15,038
|226,021.14
|72
|20,500
|310,370.00
|01/13/2025
|70
|17,500
|268,975.00
|74
|18,633
|287,320.86
|01/14/2025
|103
|26,962
|413,866.70
|85
|23,415
|361,995.90
|01/15/2025
|62
|18,000
|280,260.00
|87
|22,000
|347,380.00
|01/16/2025
|45
|9,572
|146,355.88
|54
|12,500
|192,000.00
|01/17/2025
|91
|13,528
|209,413.44
|97
|12,100
|187,671.00
|01/20/2025
|102
|14,700
|226,821.00
|143
|15,500
|239,630.00
|01/21/2025
|70
|13,500
|209,115.00
|73
|15,690
|243,508.80
|01/22/2025
|74
|15,500
|238,390.00
|43
|12,000
|184,920.00
|01/23/2025
|36
|10,500
|160,545.00
|42
|12,500
|191,500.00
|01/24/2025
|-
|-
|-
|74
|13,500
|211,275.00
|01/27/2025
|83
|22,000
|348,480.00
|56
|21,580
|342,690.40
|01/28/2025
|5
|2,000
|31,480.00
|32
|9,920
|158,025.60
|01/29/2025
|47
|13,000
|207,740.00
|32
|10,000
|159,900.00
|01/30/2025
|45
|11,027
|176,983.35
|66
|14,500
|233,305.00
|01/31/2025
|39
|10,973
|175,787.46
|51
|13,072
|209,805.60
|02/03/2025
|75
|19,500
|311,220.00
|94
|20,428
|327,460.84
|02/04/2025
|58
|13,500
|219,105.00
|61
|15,500
|252,030.00
|02/05/2025
|51
|11,893
|193,142.32
|49
|9,430
|153,426.10
|02/06/2025
|51
|11,684
|189,397.64
|48
|12,070
|195,896.10
|02/07/2025
|49
|11,423
|184,252.99
|55
|11,000
|177,760.00
|02/10/2025
|30
|9,000
|145,800.00
|53
|9,165
|148,747.95
|02/11/2025
|46
|10,500
|168,105.00
|5
|1,602
|25,888.32
|02/12/2025
|25
|6,750
|107,325.00
|22
|6,000
|95,820.00
|02/13/2025
|46
|16,000
|254,400.00
|69
|15,146
|241,881.62
|02/14/2025
|35
|12,500
|198,125.00
|60
|13,854
|220,001.52
|02/17/2025
|36
|7,500
|120,000.00
|37
|7,000
|112,210.00
|02/18/2025
|54
|18,000
|283,500.00
|47
|8,000
|126,880.00
|02/19/2025
|44
|6,850
|106,997.00
|38
|6,500
|101,790.00
|02/20/2025
|63
|11,000
|169,840.00
|20
|2,790
|43,440.30
|02/21/2025
|28
|4,500
|68,805.00
|35
|5,500
|84,315.00
|02/24/2025
|22
|6,250
|96,875.00
|52
|9,083
|141,058.99
|02/25/2025
|67
|7,550
|116,572.00
|31
|2,800
|43,512.00
|02/26/2025
|90
|15,000
|226,200.00
|24
|6,994
|106,098.98
|02/27/2025
|38
|8,000
|118,960.00
|4
|1,500
|22,395.00
|02/28/2025
|72
|11,009
|159,960.77
|44
|9,000
|131,130.00
|03/03/2025
|129
|15,565
|225,381.20
|78
|16,000
|232,000.00
|03/04/2025
|147
|21,322
|304,478.16
|22
|5,045
|73,253.40
|03/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|95
|13,205
|189,227.65
|03/06/2025
|-
|-
|-
|182
|25,681
|406,016.61
|03/07/2025
|32
|7,500
|125,100.00
|110
|23,100
|390,159.00
|03/10/2025
|159
|24,800
|423,088.00
|117
|20,260
|346,446.00
|03/11/2025
|186
|26,000
|439,140.00
|200
|25,240
|427,060.80
|03/12/2025
|129
|20,000
|335,000.00
|93
|15,000
|252,600.00
|03/13/2025
|113
|18,423
|308,032.56
|144
|18,299
|306,325.26
|03/14/2025
|152
|16,548
|278,006.40
|94
|16,201
|272,662.83
|03/17/2025
|151
|17,754
|301,285.38
|119
|21,600
|366,984.00
|03/18/2025
|226
|25,398
|429,988.14
|68
|15,000
|255,600.00
|03/19/2025
|122
|11,250
|188,662.50
|116
|20,000
|337,200.00
|03/20/2025
|168
|21,850
|368,828.00
|84
|18,500
|313,020.00
|03/21/2025
|180
|16,730
|277,550.70
|72
|13,500
|224,775.00
|03/24/2025
|180
|22,500
|376,425.00
|175
|20,112
|337,077.12
|03/25/2025
|129
|19,683
|326,344.14
|132
|22,388
|371,864.68
|03/26/2025
|193
|35,237
|575,420.21
|100
|24,000
|393,360.00
|03/27/2025
|61
|15,000
|237,750.00
|35
|10,579
|168,523.47
|03/28/2025
|127
|24,250
|383,392.50
|66
|14,727
|234,159.30
|03/31/2025
|82
|12,079
|185,895.81
|46
|7,600
|117,800.00
|04/01/2025
|107
|23,501
|364,970.53
|83
|21,500
|334,325.00
|04/02/2025
|122
|15,450
|238,084.50
|53
|10,000
|154,600.00
|04/03/2025
|80
|20,250
|303,750.00
|35
|11,500
|173,075.00
|04/04/2025
|127
|25,100
|363,197.00
|17
|5,000
|74,000.00
|04/07/2025
|191
|45,000
|619,200.00
|157
|45,000
|622,800.00
|04/08/2025
|95
|25,882
|368,559.68
|136
|34,788
|498,164.16
|04/09/2025
|171
|43,000
|614,040.00
|237
|36,743
|526,159.76
|04/10/2025
|123
|30,000
|441,000.00
|159
|37,545
|556,041.45
|04/11/2025
|127
|27,015
|389,556.30
|112
|25,355
|366,379.75
|04/14/2025
|65
|17,000
|248,030.00
|85
|22,622
|330,507.42
|04/15/2025
|29
|9,500
|140,315.00
|79
|21,000
|312,060.00
|04/16/2025
|58
|19,246
|287,150.32
|56
|14,230
|213,165.40
|04/17/2025
|55
|14,729
|219,167.52
|72
|17,500
|260,925.00
|04/22/2025
|75
|16,500
|247,500.00
|56
|16,079
|241,345.79
|04/23/2025
|40
|13,500
|206,820.00
|97
|22,671
|348,679.98
|04/24/2025
|76
|17,012
|258,752.52
|62
|15,019
|228,889.56
|04/25/2025
|141
|34,188
|522,392.64
|104
|33,481
|512,594.11
|04/28/2025
|40
|10,145
|154,711.25
|56
|14,952
|228,317.04
|04/29/2025
|31
|9,501
|146,220.39
|70
|14,600
|225,570.00
|04/30/2025
|45
|14,499
|223,284.60
|49
|13,000
|200,720.00
|05/02/2025
|41
|13,500
|206,955.00
|78
|17,501
|269,515.40
|05/05/2025
|17
|4,500
|69,840.00
|99
|16,832
|262,747.52
|05/06/2025
|76
|24,548
|382,703.32
|99
|25,683
|401,168.46
|05/07/2025
|118
|40,000
|585,200.00
|25
|8,390
|123,416.90
|05/08/2025
|74
|23,000
|330,970.00
|45
|16,745
|241,462.90
|05/09/2025
|45
|14,000
|202,580.00
|68
|21,255
|308,622.60
|05/12/2025
|44
|15,500
|234,825.00
|123
|38,360
|583,455.60
|05/13/2025
|14
|3,500
|54,180.00
|88
|23,817
|373,688.73
|05/14/2025
|61
|16,700
|262,691.00
|49
|11,239
|177,351.42
|05/15/2025
|60
|15,307
|238,176.92
|63
|14,904
|232,055.28
|05/16/2025
|59
|16,500
|258,225.00
|61
|17,500
|274,225.00
|05/19/2025
|46
|14,000
|210,840.00
|79
|16,641
|251,445.51
|05/20/2025
|17
|6,500
|98,995.00
|75
|11,080
|169,524.00
|05/21/2025
|46
|11,250
|172,462.50
|60
|11,919
|183,075.84
|05/22/2025
|68
|16,000
|244,800.00
|57
|18,581
|285,032.54
|05/23/2025
|89
|24,000
|367,440.00
|79
|20,100
|308,937.00
|05/26/2025
|17
|4,501
|69,945.54
|65
|9,750
|151,807.50
|05/27/2025
|49
|12,499
|192,359.61
|27
|5,000
|77,100.00
|05/28/2025
|59
|18,000
|275,220.00
|59
|18,000
|275,400.00
|05/29/2025
|89
|20,576
|313,578.24
|64
|19,000
|289,940.00
|05/30/2025
|44
|13,674
|209,075.46
|49
|10,000
|153,800.00
|06/02/2025
|80
|29,000
|445,150.00
|112
|34,064
|524,244.96
|06/03/2025
|50
|14,500
|223,010.00
|62
|16,502
|254,295.82
|06/04/2025
|43
|10,000
|155,100.00
|34
|10,983
|170,565.99
|06/05/2025
|23
|7,000
|110,110.00
|113
|26,488
|417,980.64
|06/06/2025
|38
|13,000
|206,960.00
|44
|10,248
|163,660.56
|06/09/2025
|28
|9,000
|143,460.00
|32
|9,327
|149,232.00
|06/10/2025
|45
|11,500
|181,240.00
|26
|8,000
|126,240.00
|06/11/2025
|50
|11,217
|177,565.11
|46
|12,976
|205,669.60
|06/12/2025
|43
|10,784
|169,740.16
|23
|5,500
|86,735.00
|06/13/2025
|89
|24,800
|377,704.00
|53
|14,542
|222,056.34
|06/16/2025
|52
|13,500
|203,310.00
|41
|11,958
|180,207.06
|06/17/2025
|78
|18,995
|282,455.65
|59
|17,502
|260,604.78
|06/18/2025
|58
|14,506
|212,657.96
|4
|1,500
|22,320.00
|06/19/2025
|47
|13,500
|193,320.00
|43
|9,069
|130,140.15
|06/20/2025
|30
|10,500
|150,465.00
|44
|11,931
|171,329.16
|06/23/2025
|44
|10,500
|149,415.00
|59
|13,001
|185,394.26
|06/24/2025
|26
|8,000
|117,360.00
|75
|21,105
|311,931.90
|06/25/2025
|60
|18,404
|276,612.12
|82
|20,486
|308,109.44
|06/26/2025
|15
|9,000
|135,990.00
|50
|9,261
|140,026.32
|06/27/2025
|51
|18,037
|271,997.96
|91
|24,697
|374,159.55
|06/30/2025
|25
|7,500
|115,125.00
|62
|15,500
|239,010.00
Attachment