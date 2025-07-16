JCDecaux : Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDECAUX SE

Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDECAUX SE

Paris, July 16th, 2025 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), under the liquidity contract entered into between JCDECAUX SE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2025:

- 139,425 shares

- € 3,197,469.14

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 8,865

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 8,796

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,949,178 shares for € 30,039,726.86

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,970,822 shares for € 30,507,873.96

As a reminder:

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2024 on the liquidity account:

161,069 shares

€ 2,694,820.10

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,231

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 6,396

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,469,779 shares for € 25,622,357.99

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,413,258 shares for € 24,710,643.03

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

€ 5,000,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2024 revenue: €3,935.3m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,091,811 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,894 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

12,026 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux’s Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (13.1), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1 st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (629,737 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 157 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,848 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (83,472 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (736,310 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (178,010 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (89,526 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,490 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,689 advertising panels)

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 8,865 1,949,178 30,039,726.86 8,796 1,970,822 30,507,873.96 01/02/2025 44 12,536 190,171.12 66 14,741 224,210.61 01/03/2025 63 16,964 258,192.08 34 8,750 134,225.00 01/06/2025 48 11,813 177,549.39 61 12,535 188,651.75 01/07/2025 77 20,951 315,941.08 60 17,465 264,245.45 01/08/2025 94 23,000 347,300.00 96 26,000 393,380.00 01/09/2025 65 17,500 265,475.00 60 15,000 228,000.00 01/10/2025 50 15,038 226,021.14 72 20,500 310,370.00 01/13/2025 70 17,500 268,975.00 74 18,633 287,320.86 01/14/2025 103 26,962 413,866.70 85 23,415 361,995.90 01/15/2025 62 18,000 280,260.00 87 22,000 347,380.00 01/16/2025 45 9,572 146,355.88 54 12,500 192,000.00 01/17/2025 91 13,528 209,413.44 97 12,100 187,671.00 01/20/2025 102 14,700 226,821.00 143 15,500 239,630.00 01/21/2025 70 13,500 209,115.00 73 15,690 243,508.80 01/22/2025 74 15,500 238,390.00 43 12,000 184,920.00 01/23/2025 36 10,500 160,545.00 42 12,500 191,500.00 01/24/2025 - - - 74 13,500 211,275.00 01/27/2025 83 22,000 348,480.00 56 21,580 342,690.40 01/28/2025 5 2,000 31,480.00 32 9,920 158,025.60 01/29/2025 47 13,000 207,740.00 32 10,000 159,900.00 01/30/2025 45 11,027 176,983.35 66 14,500 233,305.00 01/31/2025 39 10,973 175,787.46 51 13,072 209,805.60 02/03/2025 75 19,500 311,220.00 94 20,428 327,460.84 02/04/2025 58 13,500 219,105.00 61 15,500 252,030.00 02/05/2025 51 11,893 193,142.32 49 9,430 153,426.10 02/06/2025 51 11,684 189,397.64 48 12,070 195,896.10 02/07/2025 49 11,423 184,252.99 55 11,000 177,760.00 02/10/2025 30 9,000 145,800.00 53 9,165 148,747.95 02/11/2025 46 10,500 168,105.00 5 1,602 25,888.32 02/12/2025 25 6,750 107,325.00 22 6,000 95,820.00 02/13/2025 46 16,000 254,400.00 69 15,146 241,881.62 02/14/2025 35 12,500 198,125.00 60 13,854 220,001.52 02/17/2025 36 7,500 120,000.00 37 7,000 112,210.00 02/18/2025 54 18,000 283,500.00 47 8,000 126,880.00 02/19/2025 44 6,850 106,997.00 38 6,500 101,790.00 02/20/2025 63 11,000 169,840.00 20 2,790 43,440.30 02/21/2025 28 4,500 68,805.00 35 5,500 84,315.00 02/24/2025 22 6,250 96,875.00 52 9,083 141,058.99 02/25/2025 67 7,550 116,572.00 31 2,800 43,512.00 02/26/2025 90 15,000 226,200.00 24 6,994 106,098.98 02/27/2025 38 8,000 118,960.00 4 1,500 22,395.00 02/28/2025 72 11,009 159,960.77 44 9,000 131,130.00 03/03/2025 129 15,565 225,381.20 78 16,000 232,000.00 03/04/2025 147 21,322 304,478.16 22 5,045 73,253.40 03/05/2025 - - - 95 13,205 189,227.65 03/06/2025 - - - 182 25,681 406,016.61 03/07/2025 32 7,500 125,100.00 110 23,100 390,159.00 03/10/2025 159 24,800 423,088.00 117 20,260 346,446.00 03/11/2025 186 26,000 439,140.00 200 25,240 427,060.80 03/12/2025 129 20,000 335,000.00 93 15,000 252,600.00 03/13/2025 113 18,423 308,032.56 144 18,299 306,325.26 03/14/2025 152 16,548 278,006.40 94 16,201 272,662.83 03/17/2025 151 17,754 301,285.38 119 21,600 366,984.00 03/18/2025 226 25,398 429,988.14 68 15,000 255,600.00 03/19/2025 122 11,250 188,662.50 116 20,000 337,200.00 03/20/2025 168 21,850 368,828.00 84 18,500 313,020.00 03/21/2025 180 16,730 277,550.70 72 13,500 224,775.00 03/24/2025 180 22,500 376,425.00 175 20,112 337,077.12 03/25/2025 129 19,683 326,344.14 132 22,388 371,864.68 03/26/2025 193 35,237 575,420.21 100 24,000 393,360.00 03/27/2025 61 15,000 237,750.00 35 10,579 168,523.47 03/28/2025 127 24,250 383,392.50 66 14,727 234,159.30 03/31/2025 82 12,079 185,895.81 46 7,600 117,800.00 04/01/2025 107 23,501 364,970.53 83 21,500 334,325.00 04/02/2025 122 15,450 238,084.50 53 10,000 154,600.00 04/03/2025 80 20,250 303,750.00 35 11,500 173,075.00 04/04/2025 127 25,100 363,197.00 17 5,000 74,000.00 04/07/2025 191 45,000 619,200.00 157 45,000 622,800.00 04/08/2025 95 25,882 368,559.68 136 34,788 498,164.16 04/09/2025 171 43,000 614,040.00 237 36,743 526,159.76 04/10/2025 123 30,000 441,000.00 159 37,545 556,041.45 04/11/2025 127 27,015 389,556.30 112 25,355 366,379.75 04/14/2025 65 17,000 248,030.00 85 22,622 330,507.42 04/15/2025 29 9,500 140,315.00 79 21,000 312,060.00 04/16/2025 58 19,246 287,150.32 56 14,230 213,165.40 04/17/2025 55 14,729 219,167.52 72 17,500 260,925.00 04/22/2025 75 16,500 247,500.00 56 16,079 241,345.79 04/23/2025 40 13,500 206,820.00 97 22,671 348,679.98 04/24/2025 76 17,012 258,752.52 62 15,019 228,889.56 04/25/2025 141 34,188 522,392.64 104 33,481 512,594.11 04/28/2025 40 10,145 154,711.25 56 14,952 228,317.04 04/29/2025 31 9,501 146,220.39 70 14,600 225,570.00 04/30/2025 45 14,499 223,284.60 49 13,000 200,720.00 05/02/2025 41 13,500 206,955.00 78 17,501 269,515.40 05/05/2025 17 4,500 69,840.00 99 16,832 262,747.52 05/06/2025 76 24,548 382,703.32 99 25,683 401,168.46 05/07/2025 118 40,000 585,200.00 25 8,390 123,416.90 05/08/2025 74 23,000 330,970.00 45 16,745 241,462.90 05/09/2025 45 14,000 202,580.00 68 21,255 308,622.60 05/12/2025 44 15,500 234,825.00 123 38,360 583,455.60 05/13/2025 14 3,500 54,180.00 88 23,817 373,688.73 05/14/2025 61 16,700 262,691.00 49 11,239 177,351.42 05/15/2025 60 15,307 238,176.92 63 14,904 232,055.28 05/16/2025 59 16,500 258,225.00 61 17,500 274,225.00 05/19/2025 46 14,000 210,840.00 79 16,641 251,445.51 05/20/2025 17 6,500 98,995.00 75 11,080 169,524.00 05/21/2025 46 11,250 172,462.50 60 11,919 183,075.84 05/22/2025 68 16,000 244,800.00 57 18,581 285,032.54 05/23/2025 89 24,000 367,440.00 79 20,100 308,937.00 05/26/2025 17 4,501 69,945.54 65 9,750 151,807.50 05/27/2025 49 12,499 192,359.61 27 5,000 77,100.00 05/28/2025 59 18,000 275,220.00 59 18,000 275,400.00 05/29/2025 89 20,576 313,578.24 64 19,000 289,940.00 05/30/2025 44 13,674 209,075.46 49 10,000 153,800.00 06/02/2025 80 29,000 445,150.00 112 34,064 524,244.96 06/03/2025 50 14,500 223,010.00 62 16,502 254,295.82 06/04/2025 43 10,000 155,100.00 34 10,983 170,565.99 06/05/2025 23 7,000 110,110.00 113 26,488 417,980.64 06/06/2025 38 13,000 206,960.00 44 10,248 163,660.56 06/09/2025 28 9,000 143,460.00 32 9,327 149,232.00 06/10/2025 45 11,500 181,240.00 26 8,000 126,240.00 06/11/2025 50 11,217 177,565.11 46 12,976 205,669.60 06/12/2025 43 10,784 169,740.16 23 5,500 86,735.00 06/13/2025 89 24,800 377,704.00 53 14,542 222,056.34 06/16/2025 52 13,500 203,310.00 41 11,958 180,207.06 06/17/2025 78 18,995 282,455.65 59 17,502 260,604.78 06/18/2025 58 14,506 212,657.96 4 1,500 22,320.00 06/19/2025 47 13,500 193,320.00 43 9,069 130,140.15 06/20/2025 30 10,500 150,465.00 44 11,931 171,329.16 06/23/2025 44 10,500 149,415.00 59 13,001 185,394.26 06/24/2025 26 8,000 117,360.00 75 21,105 311,931.90 06/25/2025 60 18,404 276,612.12 82 20,486 308,109.44 06/26/2025 15 9,000 135,990.00 50 9,261 140,026.32 06/27/2025 51 18,037 271,997.96 91 24,697 374,159.55 06/30/2025 25 7,500 115,125.00 62 15,500 239,010.00

