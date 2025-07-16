STKd 100% MSTR & 100% COIN ETF (APED) Trading Halt

 | Source: Tidal Financial Group Tidal Financial Group

MILWAUKEE, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Investments LLC (“Tidal”) announces that the STKd 100% MSTR & 100% COIN ETF, (Ticker: APED) were halted to allow Tidal to evaluate the accuracy of the APED Net Asset Values per share (NAVs) published for July 15, 2025. Tidal determined the NAV for APED required to be restated from $31.66 per share to $37.47 per share.


 

            











        

            

            
