Tidal Financial Group Announces the Launch of the TimesSquare Quality Mid Cap Growth ETF (TSCM)

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Tidal Financial Group and TimesSquare Capital Management announced the debut of the TimesSquare Quality Mid Cap Growth ETF (Nasdaq: TSCM), an actively managed U.S. mid cap growth ETF. This product leverages TimesSquare’s 25-year investment history of creating quality growth portfolios into a tax-efficient and transparent ETF structure.

An In-Depth Approach to Growth

TSCM uses a bottom-up, research-intensive approach to identify mid capitalization growth companies with the potential to achieve significant long-term appreciation. TimesSquare describes their style as "Growth with a Conscience," which means adhering to valuation discipline throughout the investment cycle. This commitment dictates that the price paid for securities must be anchored in sound fundamentals, with valuation playing a critical role at both the initiation and the ultimate sale of a security.

The ETF will target 30-40 holdings and is built around TimesSquare’s core investment aims:

Strong Management : Proven teams with clear goals that align with shareholders, are stewards of capital, and have a vision for the future.

: Proven teams with clear goals that align with shareholders, are stewards of capital, and have a vision for the future. Distinct, Sustainable Competitive Advantages : Businesses with competitive moats that we believe can sustain their consistent growth trajectory, regardless of economic volatility.

: Businesses with competitive moats that we believe can sustain their consistent growth trajectory, regardless of economic volatility. Fundamental Stability : Consistent growth in revenues, margins, earnings, free cash flow, and other relevant metrics.

: Consistent growth in revenues, margins, earnings, free cash flow, and other relevant metrics. Attractive Valuation : Identified potential appreciation relative to peers.



The ETF is managed by Sonu Chawla, Edward Salib, and Joshua Bischoff, each with long tenures in mid cap and small cap growth strategies at TimesSquare.

About TimesSquare Capital Management

Founded in 2000, TimesSquare Capital Management specializes in growth-oriented equity strategies backed by a research-centric investment culture. The firm has a longstanding track record in small and mid cap growth investing and is committed to delivering high-conviction portfolios supported by continuous fundamental evaluations.

About Tidal Financial Group

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Investments LLC sets out to revolutionize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed, and sold. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. Tidal is an advocate for ETF innovation and is committed to providing issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently and effectively launch ETFs and optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space.

Additional Important Information:

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (888)ETF-TSCM. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The securities of mid-capitalization companies may be more vulnerable to adverse issuer, market, political, or economic developments than securities of large-capitalization companies. The securities of mid-capitalization companies generally trade in lower volumes and are subject to greater and more unpredictable price changes than large-capitalization stocks or the stock market as a whole.

The Fund will invest in companies that appear to be growth-oriented. Growth companies are those that the Adviser believes will have revenue and earnings that grow faster than the economy as a whole, offering above-average prospects for capital appreciation and little or no emphasis on dividend income.

TimesSquare Capital Management is a boutique investment manager with a 25-year history of managing small to mid cap quality growth portfolios with competitive risk-adjusted returns across market cycles. This new Fund leverages that investment experience, which is expressed in a concentrated offering through a tax-efficient, exchange traded fund. Prospective investors do not currently have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions for this exchange traded fund.

The TimesSquare Quality Mid Cap Growth ETF is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.