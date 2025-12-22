Clockwise Announces Yearly Distributions on $TIME

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clockwise today announced yearly distributions on the Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF (TIME).

Distribution as of 12/19/2025

ETF

Ticker Distribution

per Share Ex-Date Record

Date Payment

Date TIME $0.1862 12/22/2025 12/22/2025 12/23/2025



TIME, launched in partnership with Tidal Investments LLC, offers an adaptive approach to innovation investing. Capitalizing on trends in AI - and technology more broadly - serve as the guiding principle, while balancing opportunities and volatility by staying attuned to economic cycles. As an actively managed ETF, Clockwise adjusts its positions and position sizes in response to market and economic changes, all while keeping an eye on long-term technological advancements.

About Tidal Investments LLC

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Investments LLC sets out to revolutionize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed, and sold. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. Tidal is an advocate for ETF innovation. The firm is on a mission to provide issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently and to effectively launch ETFs and to optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. For more information, visit https://www.tidalfinancialgroup.com/.



Important Information

Carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the fund. The prospectus may be obtained by clicking here, or by calling 1-800-610-6128. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Equity Market Risk. By virtue of the Fund’s investments in equity securities, the Fund is exposed to common stocks which subjects the Fund to equity market risk.

Sector Risks. The Sub-Adviser may allocate more of the Fund’s investments to a particular sector or sectors in the market, including the following sectors: Industrials, Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Health Care, Financials, Information Technology, Communications, Utilities and Real Estate.

Communications Sector Risk. The Fund may be more affected by the performance of the communications sector than a fund with less exposure to such sector. Communication companies are particularly vulnerable to the potential obsolescence of products and services due to technological advancement and the innovation of competitors.

Information Technology Sector Risk. The information technology sector includes companies engaged in internet software and services, technology hardware and storage peripherals, electronic equipment instruments and components, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, among other things. Information technology companies face intense competition, both domestically and internationally, which may have an adverse effect on profit margins.

Models and Data Risk. The Sub-Adviser’s evaluation of potential Fund portfolio holdings is heavily dependent on proprietary quantitative models as well as information and data supplied by third parties (Models and Data). When Models and Data prove to be 7 incorrect or incomplete, any decisions made in reliance thereon may lead to the inclusion or exclusion of securities from the Fund’s portfolio that would have been excluded or included had the Models and Data been correct and complete.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. The Fund’s investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risk related to the market, imperfect correlation with underlying investments or the Fund’s other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation and legal restrictions.

Newer Fund Risk. The Fund is newer with a limited operating history. As a result, prospective investors have a limited track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

SPTR2 Index: The S&P 500 Total Return Index (SPTR2) is a total return index that reflects both changes in the prices of stocks in the S&P 500 Index as well as the reinvestment of the dividend income from its underlying stocks.

