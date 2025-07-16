CloudBees announces the availability of the CloudBees MCP Server, the latest innovation behind CloudBees Unify, in the new AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools category

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBees, one of the world’s leading software delivery platforms for enterprise DevOps, today announced the availability of the CloudBees Modern Context Protocol (MCP) Server, the latest innovation behind CloudBees Unify , in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agent solutions, including CloudBees’ MCP server, using their AWS accounts, accelerating AI agent and agentic workflow development.

The CloudBees MCP server is the core service that acts as the connecting layer between CloudBees Unify and large language models like Claude and GPT, as well as popular development tools and IDEs. The MCP server provides real-time access to CI/CD pipeline, testing, and security data from Unify, allowing teams to trigger workflows, prototype faster, and collaborate across environments, without the need to interact directly with CloudBees Unify’s APIs.

With built-in support for flexible, ad-hoc integrations, teams can easily route contextual insights like build summaries or deployment alerts, into collaboration tools like Slack or PagerDuty. By standardizing governance and security across AI-powered interactions and without replacing existing systems, MCP server helps organizations scale software delivery with control and speed demanded by today’s enterprise environments.



Through an integration with Amazon Q, customers no longer need separate AI agents for infrastructure management and DevOps. Developers can now directly connect to the CloudBees MCP server using Amazon Q, managing both infrastructure and software delivery from a single interface, accelerating setup and reducing overhead. And because CloudBees MCP works seamlessly with CloudBees Unify, organizations gain shared access, stronger governance, and faster time to value.

"By offering the CloudBees MCP Server in AWS Marketplace, we're providing customers with a streamlined way to access our Unify solution, helping them deploy AI agent solutions faster and more efficiently," said Anuj Kapur, CEO at CloudBees. "Our customers in the Global 2000 and enterprise landscape are already using these capabilities to accelerate software delivery and reduce developer toil, demonstrating the real-world value of agentic DevOps. As we continue to expand our product offerings available in AWS Marketplace and integrations with AWS, the cloud is becoming a key pillar in how we deliver value to our customers at enterprise scale."



With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, organizations can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS. This enables innovation with less friction, empowering enterprises to explore agentic software delivery at scale.



To learn more about the CloudBees MCP server in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-toijail7yqoay. To learn more about the new AI Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/solutions/ai-agents-and-tools/ .



About CloudBees

CloudBees is a leading DevOps solution for enterprises navigating the complexity of modernizing software development at scale. Built for global enterprises, CloudBees bridges the gap between legacy systems and emerging technologies, helping organizations innovate securely, intelligently, and on their own terms.

As the industry’s most open and flexible DevOps solution, CloudBees integrates with any developer tool, allowing teams to build better, faster, and safer across any environment. CloudBees automates and optimizes software delivery at scale with continuous compliance and enterprise-grade governance built-in, accelerated with AI capabilities.

Founded in 2010, CloudBees is backed by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bridgepoint Capital, HSBC, Golub Capital, Delta-v Capital, Matrix Partners, and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Visit us at www.cloudbees.com .