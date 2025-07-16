SAMBAZON Opens First New York Location in Brooklyn with Free Açaí Bowls for Guests

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAMBAZON, the pioneer and industry leader in Açaí, is bringing its purple-powered superfood bowls to New York with the opening of its first franchise location at 1175 Fulton Street in Brooklyn. Located in a growing health and wellness hub on Fulton Street across from Blink Fitness and Lincoln Market, the new store is owned and operated by Pau Hana Group. Founded by brother-sister duo Henry and Sephra Engel, the local business brings both personal passion and restaurant expertise to their newest venture with SAMBAZON.

To celebrate their first location in New York, SAMBAZON will host a Grand Opening event on Saturday, July 19, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:00 a.m. The first 200 guests in line will receive a free Açaí bowl, and the celebration will feature live sets by local Brooklyn DJs, adding a festive energy to the community-focused event.

Born and raised in Hawaii, the Engels grew up enjoying Açaí and were immediately drawn to SAMBAZON’s commitment to quality, sustainability, and authentic connection with Brazilian culture. Henry Engel and his sister Sephra also own and operate the L&L Hawaiian Barbecue locations across Manhattan and Brooklyn.

“The moment I met the SAMBAZON team and heard the company’s vision, I knew it was the right fit,” said Henry Engel. “This isn’t just a product, it’s a movement. We’re proud to introduce New Yorkers to the original Açaí bowl, served with purpose and packed with clean energy and nutrients. It’s delicious food that you can truly feel good about.”

The vibrant Brooklyn location features outdoor seating, and a menu of handcrafted Açaí bowls, smoothies, and savory snacks like traditional Brazilian cheese bites made with ethically sourced, organic ingredients. The store is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Looking ahead, Pau Hana Group plans to expand SAMBAZON’s footprint in New York City with an additional location slated to open in Greenwich Village in the upcoming months.

About SAMBAZON

SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls is a quality quick-serve concept launched by SAMBAZON, the pioneer and recognized global leader in açaí. At the heart of every bowl and smoothie is SAMBAZON’s organic and Fair Trade Açaí, wild harvested and produced in SAMBAZON’s two advanced, eco-friendly processing facilities in Brazil, upholding the highest standards and ensuring açaí quality and traceability “from the palm of the tree to the palm of your hand.” Recognized in 2024 as one of the most, “Unforgettable Airport Meals Around the World” by Condé Nast Traveler, SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls’ menu offers a variety of handcrafted açaí bowls, superfood smoothies, hearty oatmeal bowls, traditional Brazilian cheese bread, and more. The company has spent the past two decades building the most transparent and well-respected supply chain in the world and is now leveraging its best-in-class supply chain and executive team to create the next generation of healthy quick service locations. To learn more about SAMBAZON, visit www.sambazon.com or follow @sambazon on Instagram.

