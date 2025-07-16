Agricultural Scientific Begins Construction on Innovative Hydroponic Greenhouse to Transform U.S. Food Supply Chain

LAGRANGE, Ga., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agricultural Scientific, LLC announces that construction is now underway on the Agriculture Technology Campus (ATC), an innovative agricultural project in South Carolina set to transform food production in the Eastern U.S.

Located at the 1,000-acre Agriculture Technology Campus, the high-tech hub will feature a hydroponic greenhouse and processing facility in Early Branch, SC. It will produce locally grown, organic tomatoes with 90% greater water efficiency than traditional farming, reducing dependence on imports from Mexico, California, and Canada.

Initially announced in September 2020 during the COVID pandemic, the highly anticipated project that garnered international interest, has been galvanized through a strategic partnership between Phoenix Lender Services, a subsidiary of Community Bankshares, Inc. and Optus Bank of South Carolina.

Backed by a complex capital stack of USDA Business & Industry and Food Supply Chain loans, the project will enable 400+ acres of hydroponic greenhouses to produce year-round vegetables, cutting water use and eliminating pesticides. Upon completion, this innovative project will bring $350 million in private capital investment and over 1000 direct jobs to rural Hampton County and the surrounding region.

“This isn’t just about growing vegetables—it’s about reshaping the future of agriculture and re-shoring our critical U.S. supply chain,” said Zeb Portanova, CEO of Agricultural Scientific. “By producing fresh, high-quality produce closer to consumers, we can reduce food miles, cut emissions, and limit our reliance on foreign countries. Thank you to the United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins for her integral support of this project.”

Currently, 90% of vegetables consumed in the Eastern U.S. are transported from other countries and regions, leading to supply chain vulnerabilities and excessive carbon emissions. This project will drastically shorten food miles, ensuring fresher produce while slashing CO₂ emissions by approximately 600 metric tons per 100 truckloads.

Key benefits of this initiative include:

Enhance food security by reducing reliance on imported produce from Mexico and Canada

Lower carbon emissions through sustainable, localized production

Align with retailers’ goals by providing fresher, locally grown, organic, and environmentally responsible products

Foster U.S.-based manufacturing growth and reinvestment in critical sectors that sustain communities and the economy

Generate hundreds of skilled agricultural jobs in South Carolina



“This is a landmark moment for agriculture, rural America, and sustainability," said Chris Hurn, President of Phoenix Lender Services and Community Bankshares, Inc. “By investing in local food production, we’re not only boosting U.S. agriculture but also bringing manufacturing back home, reducing reliance on foreign supply chains and creating lasting economic impact.”

“This facility represents the future of sustainable food production,” said Reggie Webber, Chief Credit Officer of Optus Bank. “It’s not just an investment in farming—it’s an investment in economic stability, job creation, and environmental responsibility.

“At Optus Bank, we are proud to bank on communities through innovation, impact, and economic empowerment. Our strategic partnership with Community Bankshares and their subsidiaries, Phoenix Lender Services, allows us to achieve a key strategic imperative for the Bank,” said Benita Lefft, President of Optus Bank.

A total USDA loan capital stack of $46,157,187 was successfully structured through the partnership. This included two food supply chain loans totaling $29,610,400 and a Business & Industry (B&I) loan of $16,546,787.

The ATC is developed and owned by Agricultural Scientific, LLC and leased to Lokal Harvest USA (LHUSA), a subsidiary of Harvest House, one of Europe’s largest and most successful greenhouse operators. With a track record of supplying major retailers like Walmart, Kroger, Sam’s Club, Trader Joe’s, and Publix, Lokal Harvest USA is well-positioned to scale operations and meet the rising demand for fresh, locally grown produce.

“The Agriculture Technology Campus has been the talk of Hampton County since it was first announced, and the commencement of construction could not have come at a better time. We in Hampton County understand that good economic development has a direct tie to a better quality of life for all of our citizens, and we are excited about this innovative agricultural project. We thank everyone involved in the ATC project for their support, and we look forward to working with the company for decades to come as new jobs and opportunities emerge in Hampton County,” said Dr. Roy Hollingsworth, Chairman of Hampton County Council.

“SouthernCarolina Alliance is delighted to see this critical project coming to fruition. We appreciate the support of our partners at USDA, the SC Dept. of Commerce, the SC Dept. of Agriculture, Phoenix Lender Services, Community Bankshares, and Optus Bank in facilitating this investment in our region. Good jobs and investment change communities, and this project will not only affect Hampton County locally, but also improve the quality of life in our region and beyond through both its economic impact and fresher, healthier produce for all,” said Danny Black, President and CEO, SouthernCarolina Alliance.

This landmark project is more than just a local initiative—it’s a scalable model for the future of agriculture in the U.S. With federal support, private investment, and the expertise of global leaders in hydroponic agriculture, this initiative is poised to set a new standard for modern farming—one that delivers fresher produce, reduces environmental impact, and supports economic growth.

Local, legislative and state leaders gathered at the construction site on July 16 to celebrate the partnership and view the construction underway.

For more information, please visit The Agriculture Technology Campus https://agtechcampus.com .

For more information about Phoenix Lender Services and its lending solutions, please visit www.phoenixlenderservices.com .

ABOUT AGRICULTURE TECHNOLOGY CAMPUS (ATC)

The Agriculture Technology Campus in Hampton County, SC, is a pioneering agricultural development designed to revolutionize food production through controlled-environment farming, sustainable growing practices, and strategic partnerships with global leaders in greenhouse technology. If you are interested in joining the ATC campus, please email info@gemozf.com . Backed by a complex capital stack of USDA Business & Industry and Food Supply Chain loans, the project will enable 400+ acres of hydroponic greenhouses to produce year-round vegetables, cutting water use and eliminating pesticides.

ABOUT PHOENIX LENDER SERVICES

Based in Georgia and serving clients nationwide, Phoenix Lender Services offers a comprehensive suite of commercial lending solutions, including loan underwriting, closing, and servicing; participant lender matching; secondary market sales; portfolio management; risk analysis; and compliance reviews and regulatory support. Our seasoned professionals combine extensive industry expertise in SBA, USDA, and other commercial government-guaranteed lending with industry-leading technologies to deliver tailored solutions that align with each client’s unique strategic goals. Phoenix Lender Services is leading the way in SBA and USDA commercial lending.

ABOUT COMMUNITY BANKSHARES INC

Community Bankshares, Inc. is a dynamic company that is revolutionizing the financial landscape via its support for America’s businesses. As a mission-focused company, we are redefining how lending capital is provided across the nation and its territories in ways that promote business stability and encourage local area prosperity. In doing so, we foster economic growth, job creation and retention, and community strength. https://communitybankshares.com/

ABOUT OPTUS BANK

Established in 1921, Optus Bank is a federally designated Minority Depository Institution (MDI) and certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) dedicated to serving underserved communities. Optus is committed to Banking on Communities Through Innovation, Impact, and Economic Empowerment—providing access to capital, financial education, and full-service banking for individuals, small businesses, and mission-aligned organizations. https://optus.bank/

ABOUT LOKAL HARVEST USA

Lokal Harvest USA is a leading producer of hydroponic greenhouse vegetables, bringing advanced farming techniques and global supply chain expertise to the U.S. market in partnership with Harvest House, one of Europe’s largest greenhouse operators.

