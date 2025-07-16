Aviatrix® Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) is now available in the new AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools category

Santa Clara, CALIF., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviatrix ® , a leading cloud network security company, today announced the availability of Aviatrix Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agents solutions, including Aviatrix’s managed cloud network security solution, using their AWS accounts, accelerating agent and agentic workflow development.



Aviatrix PaaS addresses the critical security challenges introduced by modern cloud initiatives like Kubernetes and Generative AI, which have shattered traditional security perimeters and created blind spots that legacy tools cannot secure. The platform delivers three key benefits: comprehensive PaaS-based management that eliminates most operational overhead through fully managed services, allowing teams to focus on innovation; fast time to value via rapid deployment and native Terraform integration that embeds security into CI/CD pipelines; and AI-enhanced visibility that leverages machine learning for proactive threat identification and continuous risk scoring across multicloud environments. These features enable customers to transform fragmented, inconsistent security approaches into a unified Cloud Native Security Fabric (CNSF) that embeds dynamic, policy-driven control directly in the data path of all workload communications – enabling true zero trust architecture while managing Kubernetes complexity, securing "Shadow AI" communications, and enhancing existing security tools rather than replacing them.



"As organizations rapidly adopt AI agents and generative AI workloads, they're creating network complexity that traditional security tools simply can't handle. These dynamic, autonomous systems operate beyond conventional perimeters, leaving enterprises struggling with visibility gaps and reactive security postures," said David Hawk, Vice President of Alliances at Aviatrix. "Aviatrix PaaS's AI-enhanced visibility changes this entirely – customers can now troubleshoot through natural language queries, gain real-time operational intelligence across multicloud environments, and benefit from predictive insights that optimize performance before users are impacted. This isn't just monitoring – it's AI-driven continuous improvement that strengthens defenses over time and gives enterprises the confidence to innovate at the speed their business demands. And by making Aviatrix PaaS available in AWS Marketplace's new AI Agents and Tools category, we're eliminating the procurement friction that has historically slowed AI innovation.”



Aviatrix PaaS delivers essential capabilities including in-line zero trust enforcement through a fully managed solution that actively segments, encrypts, and controls traffic in real time across clouds with AI-powered insights that secure complex environments and workloads. The platform delivers unified multicloud security by enabling you to define security policies once and enforce them universally across AWS, Azure, and GCP, minimizing the need to re-architect while providing centralized management, monitoring dashboards, and granular role-based access control (RBAC). With developer-ready, infrastructure-as-code-native integration, it seamlessly embeds security into DevOps workflows through deep Terraform integration, automating deployment of both security and networking infrastructure as an integral part of your development process.



According to " The State of Cloud Network Security: 2025 ," 95% of enterprises already leverage AI and/or machine learning for threat detection. Still, organizations face mounting challenges in securing workloads within their expanding cloud environments, with 89% reporting that despite these investments, they have experienced some kind of security incident in the past year. As organizations contend with blind spots that remain a significant threat in cloud security, Aviatrix PaaS not only exposes those gaps, but fills them.



With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.





To learn more about Aviatrix PaaS in AWS Marketplace, visit A viatrix Cloud Network Security PaaS: Managed Firewall & Security . To learn more about the new Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/solutions/ai-agents-and-tools/ .



Get to know CNSF with Aviatrix CEO Doug Merritt and Enterprise Strategy Group Principal Analyst John Grady by saving your seat for the July 31st webinar here: https://pages.aviatrix.com/webinar-cloud-native-security-fabric.html .