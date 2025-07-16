Herzfeld Credit Income Fund, Inc. Announces Board Approval of Change in Dividend Reinvestment Policy

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Herzfeld Credit Income Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ: HERZ) (the “Fund”) today announced that the Fund’s Board of Directors (“Board”) approved amendments to the Fund’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the “Plan”), on May 8, 2025. The changes to the Plan will become effective thirty (30) days from the date that notice is mailed to shareholders of the Fund.

The amendments make a number of changes to the Plan to align the terms with more recently adopted dividend reinvestment plans of similar funds in our industry. Such changes include a modification that allows the Fund to issue new shares to Plan participants regardless of whether the Fund’s common stock is trading at a premium or discount to the Fund’s NAV. The prior plan required the Fund to purchase shares on the open marketing in cases where the market price of the common stock is trading at a price below NAV.

In addition, the Plan, as amended, determines the number of shares to be received when distributions are reinvested by dividing the amount of the distribution by 95% of (i) the market price per share of common stock at the close of regular trading on the securities exchange where the Fund’s securities are listed on that date (currently the NASDAQ Capital Market (the “Exchange”)), or, (ii) if there is no sale on the Exchange on that date, then the average between the closing bid and asked quotations on the Exchange on such date will be used.

The Fund encourages its shareholders to carefully review the Plan to determine whether they would like to remain or become a Plan participant.

