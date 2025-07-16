South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

LUBBOCK, Texas, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank (“City Bank” or the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $14.6 million, compared to $12.3 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $11.1 million for the second quarter of 2024.
  • Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2025 was $0.86, compared to $0.72 for the first quarter of 2025 and $0.66 for the second quarter of 2024.
  • Average cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2025 was 214 basis points, compared to 219 basis points for the first quarter of 2025 and 243 basis points for the second quarter of 2024.
  • Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 4.07% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.81% for the first quarter of 2025 and 3.63% for the second quarter of 2024.
  • Return on average assets for the second quarter of 2025 was 1.34%, compared to 1.16% for the first quarter of 2025 and 1.07% for the second quarter of 2024.
  • Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share was $26.70 as of June 30, 2025, compared to $26.05 as of March 31, 2025 and $24.15 as of June 30, 2024.
  • The consolidated total risk-based capital ratio, common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and tier 1 leverage ratio at June 30, 2025 were 18.17%, 13.86%, and 12.12%, respectively.

Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We delivered solid second quarter results highlighted by steady margin expansion, continued loan growth despite high levels of loan payoffs, which were expected, and healthy capital levels that continued to build through the quarter. Additionally, we believe the credit quality of our loan portfolio remained solid through the quarter. We believe that we are in a strong position to take advantage of opportunities as they present themselves and are pursuing a strategy to increase the assets of the Bank primarily focused on expanding our lending capabilities. Our community-based deposit franchise continues to provide a stable, lower-cost funding source for loan growth across our markets and our team has done a terrific job growing our loan portfolio over the last five years. We believe that we have opportunities to accelerate that growth by further expanding our lending platform and adding experienced commercial lenders who share our culture and values, and who can bring high quality customer relationships to the Bank. We recruited several experienced lenders in the Dallas market during the second quarter and will continue to add talent in the quarters to come as we expand our reach and continue to work to take market share.”

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $42.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $38.5 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $35.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 4.07% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.81% for the first quarter of 2025 and 3.63% for the second quarter of 2024. The average yield on loans was 6.99% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 6.67% for the first quarter of 2025 and 6.60% for the second quarter of 2024. The average cost of deposits was 214 basis points for the second quarter of 2025, which is 5 basis points lower than the first quarter of 2025 and 29 basis points lower than the second quarter of 2024. There was a recovery of $1.7 million in interest during the second quarter of 2025, related to a full repayment of a loan that had previously been on nonaccrual. This recovery positively impacted the net interest margin by 17 basis points and the loan yield by 23 basis points during the second quarter of 2025.

Interest income was $64.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $59.9 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $59.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. Interest income increased $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2025 from the first quarter of 2025, which was primarily comprised of an increase of $3.3 million in loan interest income and an increase of $888 thousand in interest income on other earning assets. The increase in loan interest income was due primarily to the $1.7 million recovery of interest and growth of $20.0 million in average loans outstanding during the second quarter of 2025. The increase in interest income on other earning assets was mainly due to an increase of $69.8 million in average other interest-earning assets during the second quarter of 2025. Interest income increased $4.9 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to the $1.7 million recovery of interest and an increase of average loans of $12.0 million and higher loan interest rates during the period, resulting in growth of $3.3 million in loan interest income.

Interest expense was $21.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $21.4 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $23.3 million for the second quarter of 2024. Interest expense increased $237 thousand compared to the first quarter of 2025 and decreased $1.7 million compared to the second quarter of 2024. The $237 thousand increase was primarily as a result of a $21.2 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits during the second quarter of 2025 as compared to the first quarter of 2025. The $1.7 million decrease was primarily as a result of a 42 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase of $151.3 million in average interest-bearing deposits in the second quarter of 2025 as compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income was $12.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $10.6 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $12.7 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase from the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to an increase of $1.5 million in mortgage banking revenues, mainly as a result of an increase of $1.4 million in the fair value adjustment of the mortgage servicing rights assets as interest rates that affect the value stabilized in the second quarter of 2025 after declining in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 as compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a decrease of $523 thousand in income from investments in Small Business Investment Companies.

Noninterest expense was $33.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $33.0 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $32.6 million for the second quarter of 2024. The $513 thousand increase from the first quarter of 2025 was largely the result of an increase of $267 thousand in personnel expenses and $144 thousand in increased professional service expenses. The $971 thousand increase in noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 as compared to the second quarter of 2024 was largely the result of an increase of $509 thousand in personnel expenses, mainly a result of annual salary adjustments.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

Loans held for investment were $3.10 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to $3.08 billion as of March 31, 2025 and $3.09 billion as of June 30, 2024. The increase of $23.1 million, or 3.0% annualized, during the second quarter of 2025 as compared to the first quarter of 2025 occurred primarily as a result of organic loan growth experienced broadly across the portfolio, partially offset by a decrease of $52.6 million in multi-family property loans mainly due to the payoff of three loans totaling $49.1 million. As of June 30, 2025, loans held for investment increased $4.7 million, or 0.2%, from June 30, 2024.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $3.74 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to $3.79 billion as of March 31, 2025 and $3.62 billion as of June 30, 2024. Deposits decreased by $53.6 million, or 1.4%, in the second quarter of 2025 from March 31, 2025. Deposits increased by $114.4 million, or 3.2%, at June 30, 2025 as compared to June 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $998.8 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $966.5 million as of March 31, 2025 and $951.6 million as of June 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 26.7% of total deposits as of June 30, 2025. The quarterly change in total deposits was mainly due to a seasonal decrease of $73.7 million in public fund deposits, partially offset by organic growth in retail and commercial deposits. The year-over-year increase in total deposits was primarily the result of continued organic growth in retail and commercial deposits.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2025 of $2.5 million, compared to $420 thousand in the first quarter of 2025 and $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. The provision during the second quarter of 2025 was largely attributable to an increase in specific reserves, net charge-off activity, increased loan balances, and several credit quality downgrades.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment was 1.45% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 1.40% as of March 31, 2025 and 1.40% as of June 30, 2024.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.25% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 0.16% as of March 31, 2025 and 0.57% as of June 30, 2024. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.06% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 0.07% for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.10% for the second quarter of 2024.

Capital

Book value per share increased to $27.98 at June 30, 2025, compared to $27.33 at March 31, 2025. The change was primarily driven by $12.2 million of net income after dividends paid, partially offset by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $2.3 million. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) increased 34 basis points to 9.98% during the second quarter of 2025.

Conference Call

South Plains will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results today, July 16, 2025, at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-9716 (international callers please dial 1-201-493-6779) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call and conference materials will be available on the Company’s website at https://www.spfi.bank/news-events/events.

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed on the investor section of the Company’s website as well as by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-6671). The pin to access the telephone replay is 13754259. The replay will be available until July 30, 2025.

About South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

Available Information

The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under www.spfi.bank and, more specifically, under the News & Events tab at www.spfi.bank/news-events/press-releases). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s web site, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company’s web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect South Plains’ current views with respect to future events and South Plains’ financial performance. Any statements about South Plains’ expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. South Plains cautions that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based largely on South Plains’ expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond South Plains’ control. Factors that could cause such changes include, but are not limited to, the impact on us and our customers of a decline in general economic conditions and any regulatory responses thereto; potential recession in the United States and our market areas; the impacts related to or resulting from uncertainty in the banking industry as a whole; increased competition for deposits in our market areas and related changes in deposit customer behavior; the impact of changes in market interest rates, whether due to a continuation of the elevated interest rate environment or further reductions in interest rates and a resulting decline in net interest income; the lingering inflationary pressures, and the risk of the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United States and our market areas; the uncertain impacts of ongoing quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; changes in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; adverse changes in customer spending and savings habits; declines in commercial real estate values and prices; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt or uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt, deficit and budget matters; cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber-attacks; severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical instability or other external events, including as a result of the policies of the current U.S. presidential administration or Congress; the impacts of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts and the resulting impact on the Company and its customers; competition and market expansion opportunities; changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures; the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learnings; potential costs related to the impacts of climate change; current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions; and changes in applicable laws and regulations. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties to which South Plains’ business and future financial performance are subject is contained in South Plains’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC, including the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” of such documents, and other documents South Plains files or furnishes with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements due to additional risks and uncertainties of which South Plains is not currently aware or which it does not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to its business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and South Plains does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, new information, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:Mikella Newsom, Chief Risk Officer and Secretary
 (866) 771-3347
 investors@city.bank
  

South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights - (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
 
 As of and for the quarter ended
 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024
Selected Income Statement Data:              
Interest income$64,135  $59,922  $61,324  $61,640  $59,208 
Interest expense 21,632   21,395   22,776   24,346   23,320 
Net interest income 42,503   38,527   38,548   37,294   35,888 
Provision for credit losses 2,500   420   1,200   495   1,775 
Noninterest income 12,165   10,625   13,319   10,635   12,709 
Noninterest expense 33,543   33,030   29,948   33,128   32,572 
Income tax expense 4,020   3,408   4,222   3,094   3,116 
Net income 14,605   12,294   16,497   11,212   11,134 
Per Share Data (Common Stock):              
Net earnings, basic$0.90  $0.75  $1.01  $0.68  $0.68 
Net earnings, diluted 0.86   0.72   0.96   0.66   0.66 
Cash dividends declared and paid 0.15   0.15   0.15   0.14   0.14 
Book value 27.98   27.33   26.67   27.04   25.45 
Tangible book value (non-GAAP) 26.70   26.05   25.40   25.75   24.15 
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 16,231,627   16,415,862   16,400,361   16,386,079   16,425,360 
Weighted average shares outstanding, dilutive 16,886,993   17,065,599   17,161,646   17,056,959   16,932,077 
Shares outstanding at end of period 16,230,475   16,235,647   16,455,826   16,386,627   16,424,021 
Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data:              
Cash and cash equivalents$470,496  $536,300  $359,082  $471,167  $298,006 
Investment securities 570,000   571,527   577,240   606,889   591,031 
Total loans held for investment 3,098,978   3,075,860   3,055,054   3,037,375   3,094,273 
Allowance for credit losses 45,010   42,968   43,237   42,886   43,173 
Total assets 4,363,674   4,405,209   4,232,239   4,337,659   4,220,936 
Interest-bearing deposits 2,740,179   2,826,055   2,685,366   2,720,880   2,672,948 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 998,759   966,464   935,510   998,480   951,565 
Total deposits 3,738,938   3,792,519   3,620,876   3,719,360   3,624,513 
Borrowings 111,799   110,400   110,354   110,307   110,261 
Total stockholders’ equity 454,074   443,743   438,949   443,122   417,985 
Summary Performance Ratios:              
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.34%  1.16%  1.53%  1.05%  1.07%
Return on average equity (annualized) 13.05%  11.30%  14.88%  10.36%  10.83%
Net interest margin (1) 4.07%  3.81%  3.75%  3.65%  3.63%
Yield on loans 6.99%  6.67%  6.69%  6.68%  6.60%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.91%  2.93%  3.12%  3.36%  3.33%
Efficiency ratio 61.11%  66.90%  57.50%  68.80%  66.72%
Summary Credit Quality Data:              
Nonperforming loans$10,463  $6,467  $24,023  $24,693  $23,452 
Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment 0.34%  0.21%  0.79%  0.81%  0.76%
Other real estate owned$535  $600  $530  $973  $755 
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.25%  0.16%  0.58%  0.59%  0.57%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment 1.45%  1.40%  1.42%  1.41%  1.40%
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.06%  0.07%  0.11%  0.11%  0.10%


 As of and for the quarter ended
 June 30
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024
Capital Ratios:              
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.41%  10.07%  10.37%  10.22%  9.90%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.98%  9.64%  9.92%  9.77%  9.44%
Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 13.86%  13.59%  13.53%  13.25%  12.61%
Tier 1 capital to average assets 12.12%  12.04%  12.04%  11.76%  11.81%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 18.17%  17.93%  17.86%  17.61%  16.86%
 
(1)  Net interest margin is calculated as the annual net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.


 
South Plains Financial, Inc.
Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 For the Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
    
 Average
Balance		 Interest Yield/Rate Average
Balance		 Interest Yield/Rate
Assets                 
Loans$3,094,558 $53,894  6.99% $3,082,601 $50,579  6.60%
Debt securities - taxable 508,508  4,700  3.71%  533,553  5,285  3.98%
Debt securities - nontaxable 152,202  1,015  2.67%  155,408  1,022  2.64%
Other interest-bearing assets 456,818  4,747  4.17%  225,720  2,545  4.53%
                  
Total interest-earning assets 4,212,086  64,356  6.13%  3,997,282  59,431  5.98%
Noninterest-earning assets 166,763        171,472      
                  
Total assets$4,378,849       $4,168,754      
                  
Liabilities & stockholders’ equity                 
NOW, Savings, MMDA’s$2,326,779  15,890  2.74% $2,221,427  17,652  3.20%
Time deposits 438,697  4,172  3.81%  392,778  3,977  4.07%
Short-term borrowings 18  -  0.00%  3  -  0.00%
Notes payable & other long-term borrowings -  -  0.00%  -  -  0.00%
Subordinated debt 64,031  835  5.23%  63,845  835  5.26%
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393  735  6.35%  46,393  856  7.42%
                  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,875,918  21,632  3.02%  2,724,446  23,320  3.44%
Demand deposits 990,343        960,106      
Other liabilities 63,679        70,854      
Stockholders’ equity 448,909        413,348      
                  
Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity$4,378,849       $4,168,754      
                  
Net interest income   $42,724       $36,111   
Net interest margin (2)       4.07%        3.63%
 
(1)  Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
(2)  Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.


 
South Plains Financial, Inc.
Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 For the Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
            
 Average
Balance		 Interest Yield/Rate Average
Balance		 Interest Yield/Rate
Assets                 
Loans$3,084,563 $104,471  6.83% $3,048,569 $99,519  6.56%
Debt securities - taxable 509,431  9,392  3.72%  543,817  10,796  3.99%
Debt securities - nontaxable 152,716  2,029  2.68%  155,831  2,046  2.64%
Other interest-bearing assets 421,899  8,606  4.11%  262,345  6,020  4.61%
                  
Total interest-earning assets 4,168,609  124,498  6.02%  4,010,562  118,381  5.94%
Noninterest-earning assets 169,222        177,882      
                  
Total assets$4,337,831       $4,188,444      
                  
Liabilities & stockholders’ equity                 
NOW, Savings, MMDA’s$2,314,562  31,401  2.74% $2,253,704  35,649  3.18%
Time deposits 440,297  8,488  3.89%  383,816  7,643  4.00%
Short-term borrowings 11  -  0.00%  3  -  0.00%
Notes payable & other long-term borrowings -  -  0.00%  -  -  0.00%
Subordinated debt 64,008  1,670  5.26%  63,822  1,670  5.26%
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393  1,468  6.38%  46,393  1,717  7.44%
                  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,865,271  43,027  3.03%  2,747,738  46,679  3.42%
Demand deposits 962,557        959,219      
Other liabilities 64,875        70,856      
Stockholders’ equity 445,128        410,631      
                  
Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity$4,337,831       $4,188,444      
                  
Net interest income   $81,471       $71,702   
Net interest margin (2)       3.94%        3.60%
 
(1)  Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
(2)  Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.


 
South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 As of
 June 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024
      
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$60,400  $54,114 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 410,096   304,968 
Securities available for sale 570,000   577,240 
Loans held for sale 17,182   20,542 
Loans held for investment 3,098,978   3,055,054 
Less:  Allowance for credit losses (45,010)  (43,237)
Net loans held for investment 3,053,968   3,011,817 
Premises and equipment, net 51,329   52,951 
Goodwill 19,315   19,315 
Intangible assets 1,417   1,720 
Mortgage servicing rights 25,134   26,292 
Other assets 154,833   163,280 
Total assets$4,363,674  $4,232,239 
      
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity     
Noninterest-bearing deposits$998,759  $935,510 
Interest-bearing deposits 2,740,179   2,685,366 
Total deposits 3,738,938   3,620,876 
Short-term borrowings 1,352    
Subordinated debt 64,054   63,961 
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393   46,393 
Other liabilities 58,863   62,060 
Total liabilities 3,909,600   3,793,290 
Stockholders’ Equity     
Common stock 16,230   16,456 
Additional paid-in capital 90,268   97,287 
Retained earnings 407,822   385,827 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (60,246)  (60,621)
Total stockholders’ equity 454,074   438,949 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$4,363,674  $4,232,239 


 
South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30,
2025		 June 30,
2024		 June 30,
2025		 June 30,
2024
            
Interest income:           
Loans, including fees$53,886 $50,571 $104,456 $99,503
Other 10,249  8,637  19,601  18,432
Total interest income 64,135  59,208  124,057  117,935
Interest expense:           
Deposits 20,062  21,629  39,889  43,292
Subordinated debt 835  835  1,670  1,670
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 735  856  1,468  1,717
Other -  -  -  -
Total interest expense 21,632  23,320  43,027  46,679
Net interest income 42,503  35,888  81,030  71,256
Provision for credit losses 2,500  1,775  2,920  2,605
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 40,003  34,113  78,110  68,651
Noninterest income:           
Service charges on deposits 2,098  1,949  4,239  3,762
Mortgage banking activities 3,606  3,397  5,719  7,342
Bank card services and interchange fees 3,771  4,052  7,150  7,113
Other 2,690  3,311  5,682  5,901
Total noninterest income 12,165  12,709  22,790  24,118
Noninterest expense:           
Salaries and employee benefits 19,708  19,199  39,149  38,187
Net occupancy expense 3,972  4,029  7,999  7,949
Professional services 1,874  1,738  3,604  3,221
Marketing and development 919  860  1,824  1,614
Other 7,070  6,746  13,997  13,531
Total noninterest expense 33,543  32,572  66,573  64,502
Income before income taxes 18,625  14,250  34,327  28,267
Income tax expense 4,020  3,116  7,428  6,259
Net income$14,605 $11,134 $26,899 $22,008


 
South Plains Financial, Inc.
Loan Composition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 As of
 June 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024
      
Loans:     
Commercial Real Estate$1,085,309 $1,119,063
Commercial - Specialized 379,068  388,955
Commercial - General 620,934  557,371
Consumer:     
1-4 Family Residential 589,935  566,400
Auto Loans 258,193  254,474
Other Consumer 63,589  64,936
Construction 101,950  103,855
Total loans held for investment$3,098,978 $3,055,054


 
South Plains Financial, Inc.
Deposit Composition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 As of
 June 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024
      
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing deposits$998,759 $935,510
NOW & other transaction accounts 1,244,023  498,718
MMDA & other savings 1,072,010  1,741,988
Time deposits 424,146  444,660
Total deposits$3,738,938 $3,620,876


 
South Plains Financial, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 For the quarter ended
 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024
Pre-tax, pre-provision income                   
Net income$14,605  $12,294  $16,497  $11,212  $11,134 
Income tax expense 4,020   3,408   4,222   3,094   3,116 
Provision for credit losses 2,500   420   1,200   495   1,775 
Pre-tax, pre-provision income$21,125  $16,122  $21,919  $14,801  $16,025 


 As of
 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024
Tangible common equity              
Total common stockholders’ equity$454,074  $443,743  $438,949  $443,122  $417,985 
Less:  goodwill and other intangibles (20,732)  (20,884)  (21,035)  (21,197)  (21,379)
               
Tangible common equity$433,342  $422,859  $417,914  $421,925  $396,606 
               
Tangible assets              
Total assets$4,363,674  $4,405,209  $4,232,239  $4,337,659  $4,220,936 
Less:  goodwill and other intangibles (20,732)  (20,884)  (21,035)  (21,197)  (21,379)
               
Tangible assets$4,342,942  $4,384,325  $4,211,204  $4,316,462  $4,199,557 
               
Shares outstanding 16,230,475   16,235,647   16,455,826   16,386,627   16,424,021 
               
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.41%  10.07%  10.37%  10.22%  9.90%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.98%  9.64%  9.92%  9.77%  9.44%
Book value per share$27.98  $27.33  $26.67  $27.04  $25.45 
Tangible book value per share$26.70  $26.05  $25.40  $25.75  $24.15 

