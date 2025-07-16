Interac Casinos Canada: LuckyStart Casino Adds New Payment Method

Vancouver, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

LuckyStart Casino has announced the addition of a new payment method – Interac – available for all players in Canada, in order to make it easier for their customers to fund their account balance and cash out their winnings quickly.

The brand is aware of the popularity of this payment method amongst Canadian players, and hence, it has decided to add it and enable flexible deposit and withdrawal limits, in order to be considered as the best Interac casino in Canada, especially since the brand is also releasing Interac-exclusive bonuses and promotions.

Furthermore, LuckyStart has announced flexible limits for deposits and withdrawals, to make it easier for players to fund their account balance and cash out their winnings, offering instant approval and same-day processing, which are traits that LuckyStart believes are going to position it as the best Interac casino in Canada.

To learn more about LuckyStart’s new payment method, visit their official website.

LuckyStart now supports Interac on the desktop and mobile website, offers exclusive bonuses for Interac bonuses, as well as instant withdrawals, and unrestricted access to their catalogue of 5,000+ real money games.

LuckyStart Celebrates the Addition of Interact with Exclusive Bonuses

LuckyStart believes there is no better way to celebrate an accomplishment in the online gambling world than by launching new bonuses and promotions. That’s why the brand has released a new welcome bonus package for all players who deposit via Interac, as LuckyStart envisions becoming the best Interac casino in Canada.

This new welcome bonus package available for all Interact deposits rewards players with up to $4,800 in free bonus money across their first 4 deposits, along with 400 Free Spins. When compared to the welcome packages offered by other Interact casinos, LuckyStart stands out with the biggest offer currently available.

After signing up on LuckyStart and claiming the welcome bonus offer, players can claim 100% extra on their first Interac deposit up to $800 + 150 Free Spins. Players can immediately proceed to wager the bonus money and free spins on any of the 5,000+ games available.

The second Interac deposit rewards players with 100% extra up to $1,000 + 150 Free Spins. Players can use the bonus money and free spins to keep playing and winning money on real cash games available on the platform.

The third Interact deposit rewards players with 50% extra up to $1,000 + 100 Free Spins. This generous welcome package keeps rewarding customers, to bring them even more reasons to keep playing on LuckyStart.

Finally, the fourth Interact deposit rewards players with 25% extra up to $2,000. This final phase of the welcome bonus brings players even more free money they can wager as they wish on any of the real money games available in the catalogue.

This renovated welcome bonus for all players who make a first deposit via Interac has been carefully designed to rank LuckyStart as the best Interact casino available for Canadian players.

To learn more about the new welcome bonus for Interac deposits, visit the official website.

LuckyStart Enables Instant Withdrawals via Interac for Canadian Players

LuckyStart has enabled instant withdrawals for players who use Interac to cash out their funds, starting today. This major upgrade is part of LuckyStart’s strategy for positioning the brand as the top Interac casino in Canada, featuring instant approvals and withdrawals, along with flexible limits suitable for both new players and high rollers.

The Interac online casino has accomplished this by upgrading their internal payments systems and technology, along with integrating cutting-edge AI solutions, with the sole goal of allowing players to receive their winnings in record time, faster than at other online casinos in the country.

Furthermore, along with the integration of faster Interac withdrawals, LuckyStart has also lowered the minimum withdrawal requirement, now allowing players to cash out their winnings via Interac starting from $20.

Regarding high rollers, LuckyStart has announced the increase of the maximum withdrawal limit, allowing such players to enjoy more freedom at the hour of cashing out their winnings, while enjoying the benefits of instant approval and processing withdrawals.

By putting together all of these new upgrades to the banking experience, especially after benchmarking against the competition, LuckyStart is confident it will put the brand as the top choice for players looking for an Interac casino.

To learn more about LuckyStart’s new instant withdrawals via Interac, visit the official website.

LuckyStart Announces Bonuses for Interac Reloads

The Interac online casino has also announced the introduction of new bonuses and promotions for players who reload their account balance with new Interac deposits, with the goal of keeping their customer base engaged, and hence, boost the customer satisfaction and retention rates.

Once a new player makes a deposit via Interac, LuckyStart automatically activates the 10% Weekly Cashback bonus, which rewards players with 10% cashback up to $8,000 CAD every week. Players can use this as a safety net to recover a portion of their losses and keep playing for a second chance at winning.

The new cashback bonus, exclusively available for players who deposit via Interac, can be claimed starting today, and according to LuckyStart, it makes their brand the best Interac casino in this sense because there is no other online casino offering such a bonus in 2025.

Furthermore, LuckyStart also offers players two Interac reload bonuses: Manic Monday Free Spin Madness and Fabulous Friday Reload Bonus. The first rewards players with 100 Free Spins when they make a new Interact deposit on Monday, and the second offer rewards players with 100% extra up to $150 CAD when they make a new Interact deposit on Friday.

LuckyStart brings players immediate and unrestricted access to all of these promotions as soon as they sign up and make their first Interac deposit, allowing them to claim up to $4,800 in rewards + 300 Free Spins, 10% cashback up to $8,000 every week and lots of free spins and free bonus money with every new deposit they make.

The brand believes this full package of promotions for new and registered players is going to make it stand out as the best Interac casino currently available, especially since they are using such new offers as a strong marketing device.

LuckyStart Integrates Interact in the Mobile Website

Aware that over 60% of their customers play on mobile devices, LuckyStart has fully integrated Interact in their mobile website, allowing players to deposit and withdraw via this payment method on iOS and Android mobile devices.

LuckyStart has integrated this new payment method and also executed key changes to their mobile website, in order to make it easier for players to find the Interac payment method and use it for deposits and withdrawals in just a couple of clicks.

The brand believes that, in order to be labeled as the best Interac casino, it is mandatory to offer a superb UX that contemplates players’ preferences and needs, and the recent modifications to their mobile website obey this principle.

That’s why mobile players across Canada who use Interac for deposits and withdrawals now have a new go-to option. LuckyStart delivers a smooth, secure, and intuitive experience, built for how today’s players like to game. Whether it’s making a quick deposit or enjoying your favourite titles on the go, everything is designed to be fast, simple, and enjoyable.

LuckyStart Reveals the New Responsible Gambling Measures Following the Integration of Interac

LuckyStart predicts that the addition of Interac, alongside its new bonuses and promotions, will attract an important percentage of new players. The brand also expects these upgrades to naturally boost overall engagement, encouraging longer play sessions and a higher volume of wagers.

Therefore, due to the influx of new players and higher activity levels on the platform, LuckyStart recognizes its responsibility in protecting players from problem gambling, which is an issue affecting the entire online gambling industry in Canada.

To address, prevent and bring the necessary solutions, LuckyStart has deployed a whole new set of features to promote responsible gambling, including deposit limits, wager limits, session time reminders, behaviour monitoring and easy auto-exclusion.

Furthermore, LuckyStart has set up exclusive customer support channels to bring players the solutions they need, in case they are experiencing problems with online gambling.

With the addition of these new features and solutions, LuckyStart reaffirms its commitment towards promoting responsible gambling and protecting their players, especially now that it has become much easier to top up their account balance and play real money games thanks to the integration of Interac as a new payment method.

About LuckyStart Canada

LuckyStart is a Canadian online casino designed for players who value speed, variety, and trust. With instant Interac deposits and withdrawals, a game library of over 5,000 real money titles, generous promotions and a superb mobile experience, it stands out as one of the best Interac casinos. Fully licensed by the Curacao Gaming Control Board, LuckyStart also prioritizes responsible gambling to bring a safe online gaming experience.

