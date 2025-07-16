Amber Ridge Condos for Sale in Summerlin: Discover with Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/ MAX United Realtor

Las Vegas, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor, a well-respected real estate agency led by experienced realtor Leslie Hoke, is excited to announce the new listings for Amber Ridge Condos in the lively Arbors Village of Summerlin. These new listings provide potential homeowners with an opportunity to join a friendly, gated community packed with appealing amenities. Situated in a region known for its natural beauty, Amber Ridge offers a perfect balance of comfort and lifestyle, thanks to its convenient location near local attractions.

Nestled in the heart of Arbors Village, the Amber Ridge Condos feature breathtaking mountain views and are close to the Summerlin Village Trails. Living here means residents are just minutes away from spots like Downtown Summerlin, Costco, Tivoli Village, and the Red Rock Casino. The community itself boasts luxurious facilities, including an exercise room, a large resort-style pool, and a spa, giving residents plenty of options to relax and unwind.

Leslie Hoke, the founder of Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor, shared her excitement about these condos being available. "Amber Ridge Condos offer a unique opportunity for buyers to experience the best of Summerlin living. The combination of beautiful architecture and community features make it a great choice for individuals and families," she stated.

Besides these condos, the real estate firm provides extensive resources and services for various property types, such as single-family homes, condos, townhomes, and luxury estates across the Las Vegas Valley. They operate in several communities, including Summerlin, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City, and Green Valley. Their property management services ensure properties are maintained and rented efficiently.

Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor is dedicated to making the home buying and selling process as smooth as possible. They offer a service where buyers can specify what they're looking for in a home, along with free home tours and assistance with loan pre-approval. For those looking to sell, Leslie Hoke and her team provide free home evaluations and strategic marketing plans to help secure the best deal.

The team also supports clients interested in new home construction in Las Vegas or those dealing with short sale and foreclosure. They are committed to guiding clients through the complex real estate market, with monthly updates on market statistics and price trends to help make informed decisions. New Listings for Summerlin Condos in Las Vegas are frequently updated, keeping potential buyers informed of the latest opportunities. A comprehensive view of the market and property details can be found on their website, where Leslie Hoke's expertise is available to guide buyers and sellers through every real estate transaction.

For more information on Amber Ridge Condos, interested parties are invited to visit the Las Vegas Homes By Leslie website. This site serves as a valuable resource for potential buyers, offering new listings, community insights, and options for evaluating properties. For example, a condo at 840 Picotte Street 101 is currently listed, featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms across 1,410 square feet, priced at $399,000.

Leslie Hoke's team is dedicated to providing top-notch service, as shown by the numerous positive client reviews. One satisfied client, Adriana Morris, appreciated the website's user-friendly navigation and the valuable information it offered, which helped in making informed decisions about investing in Las Vegas real estate.

In enhancing their offerings, Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor provides comprehensive support through every stage of the process, from initial inquiries to the final transaction. The company aims to make the complex real estate experience as straightforward and rewarding as possible for their clients. This dedication is evident in their wide array of services that cover home buying, selling, property management, and thorough community searches.

The introduction of Amber Ridge Condos for sale presents an exciting chance for future homeowners to start a new chapter in a community that perfectly marries nature's peace with urban conveniences. Leslie Hoke and her skilled team remain committed to connecting buyers with their dream homes in the vibrant Las Vegas Valley.

For those interested in exploring more about Summerlin condos or other offerings from LasVegasHomesByLeslie.com, detailed information can be found by visiting their platform at https://www.lasvegashomesbyleslie.com/amber-ridge-condos-for-sale.php. Each listing offers updated insights, giving a clear view of the real estate options available.

