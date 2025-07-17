GL’s Drive Testing for Assessing Voice Quality and Network Performance

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom testing solutions, addressed the press regarding their Drive Testing for Voice Quality and Network Performance solution, designed to empower service providers, regulators, and device manufacturers to accurately assess wireless network quality across 5G, 4G, and 3G technologies.

[For illustration, refer to drive-and-walk-testing-for-vqt.jpg]

As mobile networks grow, real-world testing is essential to identify issues such as weak coverage, dropped calls, and slow data speeds. Drive testing captures performance data while moving through various environments, enabling operators to pinpoint problem areas, accelerate resolution, and enhance user experience.

Robert Bichefsky, Director of Engineering at GL Communications Inc., highlighted the tool's capabilities, stating, “GL’s Drive Testing for Voice Quality and Network Performance solution is powered by the ultra-portable vMobile™ device—a lightweight, handheld unit designed for both drive and walk testing. The system supports scalable, multi-device testing, connecting to two mobile phones via Bluetooth or a mobile radio via an analog Push-to-Talk interface. Through automated scripting, the vMobile™ can place, receive, and end calls while recording audio for detailed voice quality analysis.”

One of the key features of the vMobile™ is its embedded Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, which facilitates remote control and real-time streaming of test results to a centralized system. This eliminates the need for manual data collection and enables field engineers to monitor test progress and results live. The device also integrates GPS for precise location stamping of all test events, ensuring that network performance data can be accurately mapped.

[For more information, refer to Voice Quality Drive Test and Voice Quality Walk Test]

For indoor environments where GPS signals may be weak or unavailable, GL’s Indoor Tracking System (ITS) provides an effective alternative, maintaining location accuracy during walk tests inside buildings or underground facilities.

[For more information, refer to Voice Quality Testing Inside Buildings]

The vMobile™ solution offers flexible deployment—whether vehicle-mounted for drive testing, used in labs, or carried for walk testing. It captures collected data, including Voice Quality Metrics based on ITU-standard algorithms such as POLQA, PESQ, and DAQ, all transmitted to a centralized database. Along with the Mean Opinion Score, it records one-way and round-trip delays, signal and noise levels, audio dropout, frequency and power analysis, data throughput, success/failure/drop rates, network delays, and signal strength. The solution also includes API support for automated control of vMobile™ scripts.

In addition to voice testing, the solution enables simultaneous data testing using GL’s NetTest app, which runs TCP and UDP speed tests in parallel with voice calls. This multi-dimensional approach delivers a comprehensive view of network performance under real-world conditions.

GL’s WebViewer™ software visualizes test results using interactive Google Maps and graphical dashboards, helping operators and regulators identify coverage gaps, performance issues, and areas needing improvement. It offers centralized data management, including real-time monitoring, custom report generation, and automated email distribution. With cloud access and remote-control support, users can easily manage and analyze multiple test campaigns across locations. Results can be exported in PDF, Excel, or CSV formats and viewed through line/bar graphs and map-based pass/fail indicators.

[For more information, refer to Web Dashboard Displaying Results]

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions verify the quality and reliability of Wireless, Fiber Optic, TDM and Analog networks.

Warm Regards,

Vikram Kulkarni, PhD

Phone: 301-670-4784 x114

Email: info@gl.com