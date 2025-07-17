TGS Quarterly Dividend

OSLO, NORWAY (17 July 2025) – Following the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2025, the Board of TGS ASA has resolved to distribute a quarterly dividend of the NOK equivalent of USD 0.155 per share (NOK 1.58 per share) in Q3 2025.

Key information relating to the cash dividend:

Dividend amount and declared currency: USD 0.155 per share (equivalent to NOK 1.58 per share)

Last trading day including right: 23 July 2025

Ex-date: 24 July 2025

Record date: 25 July 2025

Payment date: 7 August 2025

Date of approval: 16 July 2025

