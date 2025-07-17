TGS Quarterly Dividend

 | Source: TGS ASA TGS ASA

OSLO, NORWAY (17 July 2025) – Following the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2025, the Board of TGS ASA has resolved to distribute a quarterly dividend of the NOK equivalent of USD 0.155 per share (NOK 1.58 per share) in Q3 2025.

Key information relating to the cash dividend:

  • Dividend amount and declared currency: USD 0.155 per share (equivalent to NOK 1.58 per share)
  • Last trading day including right: 23 July 2025
  • Ex-date: 24 July 2025
  • Record date: 25 July 2025
  • Payment date: 7 August 2025
  • Date of approval: 16 July 2025          

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).


Recommended Reading

  • July 17, 2025 01:00 ET | Source: TGS ASA
    TGS announces Q2 2025 results

    Financial highlights: Multi-client revenues impacted by several library data purchases being postponed and low client commitment to ongoing projectsChallenging operational conditions for a large...

    Read More
    TGS announces Q2 2025 results
  • July 08, 2025 01:00 ET | Source: TGS ASA
    TGS Q2 2025 Operational and Financial Update

    OSLO, Norway (8 July 2025) – TGS ASA (“TGS”), a leading global provider of energy data and intelligence, routinely publishes a quarterly operational update six working days after quarter-end. For Q2...

    Read More
    TGS Q2 2025 Operational and Financial Update