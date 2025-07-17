Telenor Announces Sale of its Stake in Allente to Viaplay

Fornebu, Norway – 17 July 2025 – Telenor Group has today signed an agreement to sell its 50% stake in Allente to Viaplay for a total consideration of SEK 1.1 billion.

Allente, a joint venture between Telenor and Viaplay, was formed in May 2020 through the merger of Canal Digital and Viasat. Allente is a distributor of premium TV content serving residential subscribers and several business customers across the Nordics. The transaction will not affect customers, who will continue to receive the same high-quality services as before.

“We are proud of what has been accomplished together with Allente and Viaplay over the past five years. As the company enters its next chapter, there is a better fit with Viaplay’s strategy than with Telenor’s. We’re confident the company will be in the right hands going forward,” says Dan Ouchterlony, EVP of Telenor Amp.

Since its inception, Allente has consistently delivered high-quality services while delivering synergies from the merger. A total of SEK 4.4 billion in dividends has been distributed to its owners. Based on the expected future development of Allente, the parties have agreed on an enterprise value of SEK 3.1 billion, with a total cash consideration to Telenor of SEK 1.1 billion.

“We have had a mutually beneficial cooperation with Telenor over the years, and we are excited to take full ownership of Allente. Building on the strong foundation we’ve created together, we look forward to further enhancing Allente’s offerings and delivering top-notch entertainment experiences to our customers,” says Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, President & CEO of Viaplay Group.

The transaction is expected to close within six to nine months, subject to regulatory approvals in Norway, Sweden, and Denmark.

