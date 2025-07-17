AS Tallink Grupp Investor Webinar introducing the results of the Q2 of 2025

AS Tallink Grupp will introduce the results of the second quarter of 2025 in an investor webinar. All shareholders and other stakeholders are invited to join the webinar, scheduled to take place on 24 July 2025 at 12:00 (EEST). The webinar will be held in English.

The financial results will be presented by the Chairman of the Management Board Paavo Nõgene and the members of the Management Board Harri Hanschmidt and Margus Schults.

We kindly ask participants to provide their questions before the webinar, latest by

11:00 am on 24 July 2025, by e-mail to: investor@tallink.ee. Due to time constraint, preference will be given to questions submitted in writing before the webinar.

How to join the webinar?

The webinar will be hosted on the Microsoft Teams platform. Please note that to participate, no prior registration is required, and no reminder of the webinar will be sent. To participate, please join the webinar on 24 July 2025 at 12:00 (EEST) via the following link.

As there is no prior registration needed and no reminder of the webinar will be sent, we recommend that all interested parties mark their calendar with the webinar info.

You can either participate by joining from your web browser or via Microsoft Teams application. When using a smart device to join the webinar, you first need to download the Microsoft Teams application from either Play Store or App Store.

The webinar will be recorded and will be available online for everyone on the company’s website at Reports & Financial key figures.



Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail: anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Phone: +372 56157170