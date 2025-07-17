Change in Aspocomp’s Management Team – Terhi Launis has been appointed as Aspocomp’s Chief Financial Officer

Aspocomp Group Plc, Stock Exchange Release, July 17,2025, at 9:45 a.m.
Ms. Terhi Launis (born 1971), M.Sc. (Econ.), has been appointed as Aspocomp’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a member of the Aspocomp Management Team. She will assume her role as of September 1, 2025. Terhi Launis has most recently worked as CFO of Koiviston Auto Oy. Her prior roles include Commercial Finance Leader in Paroc/Owens Corning’s EU Stone Wool business and as a business controller for Finnair Cargo Oy. Additionally, Launis held significant financial management positions at Finnair Technical Services Oy and Kemira GrowHow Oyj.
“I am very pleased to welcome Terhi to Aspocomp. She has the skills, ambition and personality to succeed in this role. Terhi is a business-oriented financial expert who brings us valuable expertise and insight into the company’s next development phase,” says CEO Manu Skyttä.
The current CFO and a member of the Management Team, Mr. Jouni Kinnunen, will continue to work for Aspocomp and ensure a smooth transition before his retirement.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Jouni for his contribution to Aspocomp’s Management Team and his remarkable contribution to the company since 1984.”
Aspocomp’s Management Team includes as of September 1, 2025:
Mr. Manu Skyttä, President and CEO,
Mr. Antti Ojala, CCO and Deputy CEO,
Mr. Pekka Holopainen, COO,
Ms. Hanna-Leena Keskitalo, HR Director,
Ms. Terhi Launis, CFO, and
Mr. Mitri Mattila, CTO.
The members of the Management Team report to Manu Skyttä, President and CEO.
For further information, please contact Manu Skyttä, President and CEO,
tel. +358 20 775 6860, manu.skytta(at)aspocomp.com.
ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC
Manu Skyttä
President and CEO
Aspocomp – heart of your technology
A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.
Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.
Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.
www.aspocomp.com
Change in Aspocomp’s Management Team – Terhi Launis has been appointed as Aspocomp’s Chief Financial Officer
| Source: Aspocomp Group Plc Aspocomp Group Plc
Recommended Reading
-
July 17, 2025 02:30 ET | Source: Aspocomp Group Plc
Aspocomp Group Plc, Stock Exchange Release, July 17, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. Finnish timeThe Board of Directors of Aspocomp Group Plc has approved a new performance period covering the years 2025–2027...Read More
-
July 17, 2025 02:00 ET | Source: Aspocomp Group PlcAspocomp’s Half-Year Report 2025: Order book and net sales increased significantly, and the operating result was profitable.
Aspocomp Group Plc, Half-Year Report, July 17, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time)APRIL-JUNE 2025 HIGHLIGHTS Net sales EUR 10.1 (7.0) million, increase of 43%Operating result EUR 0.2 (-1.2) million,...Read More