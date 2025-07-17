PayInOne Unveils “pio”: People, Intelligence, All in One

BERKELEY, Calif., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayInOne, a leading global HR technology company based in San Francisco, today introduced its refreshed visual identity, including a new logo, unveiled on its official website pioinc.com.

The new identity reflects PayInOne’s evolution—from a specialized global payroll solution to a next-generation intelligent people platform. The new brand identity marks a bold step forward — reflecting our commitment to people, intelligence, all in one platform.





Founded in late 2020, the company began with a focus on global payroll and Employer of Record (EOR) services, helping businesses manage salaries, compliance, contracts, and payments across more than 180 countries and regions. By the second quarter of 2025, pio had supported over 1,000 enterprises — from tech and biotech to logistics, manufacturing, and financial services — in scaling and managing global teams efficiently, with employees based in countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, China, Japan, the Netherlands, South Africa, and Brazil.

With solutions spanning Employer of Record (EOR), freelancer payment, global payroll, Contractor of Record(COR), virtual card (pio card) and work visa services. These offerings allow companies of all sizes, regardless of whether they have legal entities overseas to efficiently build cross-border teams. This unified approach eliminates the traditional complexities of international employment, offering businesses the flexibility to grow anywhere, without the overhead of setting up local entities or managing fragmented service providers.

From Payroll Tool to Intelligent HR Platform

In its early stages, we equipped clients with core capabilities such as global payroll processing, cross-border employment compliance, and local contract management—serving businesses across over 180 countries and regions in industries including technology, manufacturing, and education.

As our product capabilities expanded, pio evolved beyond being a simple “tool” into a comprehensive intelligent platform. Powered by a proprietary AI payroll engine, pio automatically calculates salaries by analyzing each employee’s personal and historical data, applying country-specific tax, social security, and employment rules—ensuring fully compliant and personalized payroll at scale. The virtual payment card solution streamlines cross-border fund settlements and improves management efficiency for travel allowances and expense reimbursements. Meanwhile, intelligent payment routing uses AI to dynamically select the most efficient payment paths, increasing payment success rates and reducing transaction fees in over 120 currencies. In addition, the AI-powered expense audit system automatically reviews reimbursement claims against local compliance rules—ensuring accuracy, detecting anomalies, and streamlining global expense management. Today, pio operates as an all-in-one platform that payroll, employment, cross-border onboarding, and AI-powered HR management, delivering technological depth and functional breadth far beyond its original scope.





“This marks the next chapter of our platform — building the future of intelligent people platforms.”

— Tan Lin, Founder & CEO of pio.

AI at the Core: Powering the Future of Work

pio is building an open, interoperable platform—one that enables partners to integrate via API and access its core capabilities at scale. By embedding AI across the full employee lifecycle—from recruitment and onboarding to payroll and offboarding—pio is creating a fully intelligent, end-to-end intelligent HR platform.

As the company expands its global compliance infrastructure, it will continue to support more emerging markets, enabling companies to hire and manage talent anywhere in the world, without borders. In parallel, pio will also develop vertical HR product lines under the same brand, shaping a cohesive ecosystem for intelligent people management.

At pio, AI isn’t just a feature — it’s the foundation of our vision for the future of work: smarter, more connected, and globally inclusive. We’re proud to shape what’s next for intelligent people management.

pio — people, intelligence, all in one platform.

Let’s shape the future of work, together.

Visit: www.pioinc.com

Media inquiries: contact@pioinc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86fde001-05e5-4760-9a98-9ed7430ca32a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6aef852a-9540-40e8-97ef-118ef75c9303