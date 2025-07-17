Dogecoin Cash Inc. (OTCQB: DOGP) Reports Preparation of Provisional Patent Application for “Dogecoin Protocol” Architecture

Mesquite, NV, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dogecoin Cash Inc. (OTCQB: DOGP) today reported that it is preparing a U.S. Provisional Patent Application relating to the Dogecoin Protocol (“DogP”).

The filing is expected to address the core architecture of a modular, blockchain-agnostic application architecture intended to facilitate programmability and integration of Dogecoin into decentralized applications, without reliance on bridges or wrapped tokens.

Dogecoin Cash Inc. has established a wholly owned subsidiary, Dogecoin Treasury, Inc. (DTI), which is intended to accumulate DOGE through direct acquisition, mining operations, and other potential revenue streams. The provisional patent application will be filed by DTI and assigned to it as part of its intellectual property assets.

Evaluation of Dogecoin Protocol

Dogecoin Cash Inc. is evaluating the Dogecoin Protocol, a potential toolkit intended to enable developers to build and deploy decentralized applications that connect Dogecoin’s UTXO network with EVM-compatible smart contract chains.

The following components are being evaluated for potential development:

Chain-Connect Layer – A unified abstraction layer for Dogecoin and smart-contract chains

– A unified abstraction layer for Dogecoin and smart-contract chains Low-Code Blocks SDK – A drag-and-drop application builder incorporating Dogecoin modules

– A drag-and-drop application builder incorporating Dogecoin modules DogP Hub – A platform for launching events across web, mobile, and desktop environments

– A platform for launching events across web, mobile, and desktop environments DogP CLI & Cloud – Tools designed to facilitate deployment of decentralized networks such as IPFS

Potential use cases under evaluation include cross-chain NFT minting settled in DOGE, DOGE-based tipping, token-gated DAOs, and decentralized application deployment leveraging Dogecoin functionality.

A spokesperson for Dogecoin Cash Inc. stated that the Company, together with Dogecoin Treasury, Inc., is evaluating steps to develop and protect the Dogecoin Protocol. The objective is to outline an architecture intended to support the acquisition, earning, and use of DOGE.

Dogecoin Cash Inc. anticipates completing the provisional patent filing in the near term, followed by a utility patent application, and is evaluating the timing for potential release of DogP components on an open-source basis.

About Dogecoin Treasury, Inc.

Dogecoin Treasury, Inc. (“DTI”) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dogecoin Cash Inc. (OTCQB: DOGP), established to support the company’s internal efforts to develop, manage, and deploy software tools related to Dogecoin (DOGE). DTI is intended to accumulate DOGE through direct acquisition, mining operations, and other potential revenue streams, aligning with Dogecoin Cash Inc.’s broader treasury strategy. In addition, DTI will hold and manage intellectual property related to these initiatives, including the provisional patent application covering the technical architecture of Dogecoin-related tools. Through DTI, Dogecoin Cash Inc. aims to strengthen its operational framework for cryptocurrency-related activities and enhance its capabilities in managing and utilizing DOGE efficiently and securely.

About Dogecoin Cash Inc.

Dogecoin Cash Inc. (OTCQB: CBDS) is a publicly traded company that owns and operates PrestoDoctor, a trusted leader in medical cannabis telemedicine. CBDS holds the first patented cannabis strain, Ecuadorian Sativa aka “CTA”, and a patented cannabis lozenge for treatment of hypertension. CBDS engages in cannabis product development and licensing, as well as focusing on blockchain innovation and developing blockchain-based infrastructure and digital asset initiatives. Its subsidiary, MEME Coins Inc., currently holds DOG tokens as its sole digital asset and is an emerging platform focused on meme-based cryptocurrency innovation, token utility, and social crypto applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in the Company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed on the Company's website and filings.This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. For a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to Dogecoin Cash, Inc.'s filings with the SEC. Dogecoin Cash Inc. disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.



