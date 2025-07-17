GSI Technology to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Results on July 31, 2025

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), developer of the Gemini ® Associative Processing Unit (APU) for AI and high-performance parallel computing (HPPC) and a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for networking, telecommunications and military markets, will announce financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2026 ended June 30, 2025 after the market close on Thursday, July 31, 2025. Management will also conduct a conference call to review the Company's first quarter financial results and its current outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on that same day.

To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-407-3982 in the U.S., or 1-201-493-6780 for international, approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time, and provide Conference ID 13754957. The call will also be streamed live via the internet at https://ir.gsitechnology.com/.

A replay will be available from July 31, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time through August 7, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time by dialing toll-free for the U.S. 1-844-512-2921, or international 1-412-317-6671, and entering pin number 13754957. A webcast of the call will be archived on the Company’s investor relations website under the Events and Presentations tab.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

GSI Technology is at the forefront of the AI revolution with our groundbreaking APU technology, designed for unparalleled efficiency in billion-item database searches and high-performance computing. GSI’s innovations, Gemini-I® and Gemini-II®, offer scalable, low-power, high-capacity computing solutions that redefine edge computing capabilities. GSI Technology is not just advancing technology; we're shaping a smarter, faster, and more efficient future.

For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Hayden IR

Kim Rogers

385-831-7337

kim@haydenir.com

Media Relations:

Finn Partners for GSI Technology

Ricca Silverio

415-348-2724

gsi@finnpartners.com

Company:

GSI Technology, Inc.

Douglas M. Schirle

Chief Financial Officer

408-331-9802