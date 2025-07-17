BioStem Technologies Provides Comments on CMS CY 2026 Proposed Medicare Reimbursement Rule Changes for Skin Substitutes

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM), a leading MedTech company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of placental-derived products for advanced wound care, comments on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) release of the Calendar Year (“CY”) 2026 Physician Fee Schedule (“PFS”) proposal and the CY 2026 Outpatient Prospective Payment System (“OPPS”) proposal regarding reimbursement of skin substitutes.

“We continue to support reforming the reimbursement framework for skin substitutes, as addressing the rising Medicare spend in this category has long been a priority for CMS. We look forward to working closely with CMS, providers and industry stakeholders during the 60-day comment period to optimize the methodology for skin substitute reimbursement, with a goal of achieving a solution that appropriately recognizes value across the healthcare system,” said Jason Matuszewski, CEO and Chairman of the Board of BioStem. “We believe these reforms should ultimately benefit chronic wound care by promoting investment in innovation and improving outcomes for patients who depend on our treatments.”

Mr. Matuszewski added: “We continue to invest in randomized controlled trials (“RCTs”) across multiple indications, and we believe BioStem will be better positioned to drive continued market adoption with reported data for our BioREtain® technology. These trials are intended to demonstrate the clinical superiority of BioREtain®, which is the cornerstone of our commercial products, and we look forward to announcing initial results later this year.”

Separately, BioStem remains actively engaged in its Form 10 filing process and will provide additional updates on its planned Nasdaq uplisting during its second quarter 2025 earnings call.

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM): BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts for regenerative therapies. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioREtain®processing method. BioREtain®has been developed by applying the latest research in regenerative medicine, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem Technologies’ quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (“AATB”). These systems and procedures are established per current Good Tissue Practices (“cGTP”) and current Good Manufacturing Processes (“cGMP”). Our portfolio of quality brands includes AmnioWrap2™, VENDAJE®, VENDAJE AC®, and VENDAJE OPTIC®. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company’s FDA registered and AATB accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida. For more information visit biostemtechnologies.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

