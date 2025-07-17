Q-Gold Announces Appointment of Peter Tagliamonte as Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QGR, OTC: QGLDF) (“Q-Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce today the appointment of Peter Tagliamonte, P.Eng. as its Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Andreas Rompel has assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer and VP Exploration and will remain on the board of directors of the Company.

Mr. Tagliamonte brings over 30 years of specialized experience in open pit and underground mine development and shaft sinking and extensive experience with low grade open pit mine development and operations. He has a strong track record of managing complex regulatory environments and navigating operational challenges. In recognition of his leadership and contributions to the mining industry, Mr. Tagliamonte was named Mine Manager of the Year by the Mining Journal in 2005—a prestigious accolade that underscores his expertise and impact. He holds both a Mining Engineering degree and an MBA from the University of Western Ontario.

