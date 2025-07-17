Hyperion DeFi to Host Corporate Update Event to Discuss Strategic Evolution from Eyenovia and the Future of On-Chain Finance on July 29, 2025

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperion DeFi, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPD) (“Hyperion DeFi” or the “Company”), today announced that it will host a special corporate update event on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET with CIO Hyunsu Jung and CEO Michael Rowe, to discuss the Company's bold transformation from a digital ophthalmic tech company into the first publicly-listed U.S. firm focused on building a strategic treasury around HYPE, the native token of the high-performance Hyperliquid blockchain.

To register, click here.

The event will provide a first look at how Hyperion DeFi is using blockchain-native assets like HYPE to build scalable, yield-generating products and support the growth of the Hyperliquid ecosystem, blending the benefits of a regulated public company with opportunities only available through decentralized finance.

Featured topics will include:

The reasoning behind the move from biopharmaceutical research to decentralized finance.

Why Hyperion DeFi believes Hyperliquid is the future of decentralized finance.

How Hyperion DeFi accumulated over 1.4 million HYPE tokens and launched a co-branded validator with Kinetiq to generate yield and help secure the Hyperliquid network.

The investment thesis behind using a crypto treasury model to drive long-term shareholder value, providing retail and institutional investors secure, custodied exposure to various on-chain strategies.

How the strategy creates compounding value through staking revenues, ecosystem engagement, and development of proprietary financial products while continuing work towards the completion of the development and sale of the Optejet device.



A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

About the Hyperliquid Platform and the HYPE Token

Hyperliquid is a layer one blockchain (L1) optimized from the ground up for high frequency, transparent trading. The blockchain includes fully onchain perpetual futures and spot order books, with every order, cancel, trade, and liquidation occurring within 70 millisecond block times. It also hosts the HyperEVM, a general-purpose smart contract platform that, like Ethereum, supports permissionless decentralized financial applications.

HYPE is the native token of Hyperliquid. Staked HYPE in particular provides utility for users via reduced trading fees and increased referral bonuses. Circulating HYPE is autonomously purchased and sequestered by the blockchain itself with the trading fees generated on the network’s order books. As of June 2025, more than 25 million HYPE has been sequestered by this mechanism, and the token has become the 12th-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

About Hyperion DeFi, Inc.

Hyperion DeFi, Inc. is the first U.S. publicly listed company building a long-term strategic treasury of Hyperliquid’s native token, HYPE. The Company is focused on providing its shareholders with simplified access to the Hyperliquid ecosystem, one of the fastest growing, highest revenue-generating blockchains in the world. Shareholders benefit from a gradually compounding exposure to HYPE, both from its native staking yield and additional revenues generated from its unique on-chain utility.

Hyperion DeFi is also developing its proprietary Optejet User Filled Device (UFD) that is designed to work with a variety of topical ophthalmic liquids, including artificial tears and lens rewetting products. The Optejet is especially useful in chronic front-of-the-eye diseases due to its ease of use, enhanced safety and tolerability, and potential for superior compliance versus standard eye drops. Together, these benefits may result in higher treatment compliance and better outcomes for patients and providers.

For more information, please visit Hyperiondefi.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements, our future activities or other future events or conditions, including the estimated market opportunities for our platform technology, the viability of, and risks associated with, our cryptocurrency treasury strategy, the clinical trials that may be necessary in connection with the clearance of the Optejet UFD, and the timing for sales growth of our approved products. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and in some cases are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to, among other things: risks of our clinical trials, including, but not limited to, the potential advantages of our products, and platform technology; the rate and degree of market acceptance and clinical utility of our products; our estimates regarding the potential market opportunity for our products; reliance on third parties to develop and commercialize our products; the ability of us and our partners to timely develop, implement and maintain manufacturing, commercialization and marketing capabilities and strategies for our products; intellectual property risks; changes in legal, regulatory, legislative and geopolitical environments in the markets in which we operate and the impact of these changes on our ability to obtain regulatory approval for our products and product candidates; our competitive position; our ability to raise additional funds to maintain our business operations and to make payments on our debt obligations as and when necessary; and the risks of our cryptocurrency strategy as detailed in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed on June 27, 2025.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, Hyperion DeFi does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Hyperion DeFi, Inc. Investor Contact:

Eric Ribner

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

eric@lifesciadvisors.com

(646) 751-4363