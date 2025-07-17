New Survey Shows Shoppers Are Showing Up This Holiday Season — Even Amid Tariffs and Turmoil

BOSTON, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Will tariffs deter holiday shoppers this year? Not according to a new consumer holiday shopping report from Salsify , the platform empowering brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to win on the digital shelf. The company released its inaugural 2025 Consumer Holiday Shopping Report today and the message is clear: even amid ongoing economic and political turbulence, shoppers are showing up this season — but they’re skipping the old playbook. From AI-curated gift guides and the digital takeover of Black Friday to the surprising rise of alcohol gifting and the decline of social media’s shopping influence, consumers are rewriting the rules of the holiday season.

In fact, spreading good cheer seems to be on everyone’s list with 75% of consumers saying they’ll spend the same or more on gifts this year, with Gen Z and millennials leading the charge. But it’s not just about how much they spend. It’s about how, why, and where they do it.

“Shoppers aren’t letting inflation, tariffs, or global turmoil steal their holiday spirit,” said Dom Scarlett (she/her), Research Director at Salsify. “Black Friday is thriving, but not in-store. Gift discovery is shifting from social to search, video, and even AI. And more than ever, consumers are choosing brands that reflect who they are, not just what they want.”

Black Friday Just Swiped Cyber Monday’s Crown

Black Friday is back, and now it’s digital. A record 73% of shoppers plan to participate this year, outpacing Cyber Monday’s 61%. Only 11% say they’ll shop Black Friday exclusively in stores, while nearly one in four will toggle between in-person and online deals. Millennials (46%) and Gen X (42%) are fueling the shift toward mobile-first shopping from the couch.

Retailer Insight: Cyber Monday is no longer the peak. Retailers should treat Black Friday as the digital centerpiece and focus on app-based early access, flash sales, and omnichannel execution.

AI Gift Guides Are the New Holiday Hero

Half of all shoppers say AI tools, like chatbots and curated gift suggestions, would improve their holiday experience. Thirteen percent of millennials and 11% of Gen Z are already using AI to shop, making it more influential than blogs, podcasts, or print ads. For younger consumers, AI is more than a novelty, it’s expected.

Sixty-three percent of millennials and 56% of Gen Z believe AI makes shopping easier and more personalized. Gen Z shoppers are also more likely to use voice assistants or chatbots for gift-finding help.

Retailer Insight: Shoppers are asking AI what to buy. To show up in those results, brands must optimize product data for AI-powered search and recommendation engines.

From TikTok to TV: Shoppers Are Changing the Channel

Social media’s role in holiday discovery is fading. This year, only 28% of shoppers say it’s their go-to channel for finding gifts, down from 35% in 2024. In contrast, search engines (58%), online marketplaces (48%), and retailer websites (43%) now dominate the discovery landscape. Even traditional formats like TV and streaming video ads are resonating, influencing 12% of Gen X and 10% of millennials — outpacing blogs (7%) and podcasts (4%).

TikTok and Instagram now rank lower than marketplace ads (38%) and email campaigns (34%) in their influence on gift discovery.

Retailer Insight: Discovery is fragmenting. Shoppers are searching, streaming, and scrolling — but not necessarily where brands expect them to. Rebalance investments accordingly - return on retail media investments are dependent on quality product content.

Boozy Gifts Take the Lead as Electronics Surge Stateside

Alcohol is having a moment. This season, 36% of shoppers plan to gift beer, wine, or spirits, surpassing toys at 33%, pet products at 16%, and home improvement items at 19%. The trend is especially strong in the UK, where 46% plan to gift alcohol, compared to 25% in the U.S.

Gen X leads the charge, followed by millennials. Domestic spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails are especially popular. With tariffs expected on imported liquor , prices may rise or availability may shrink by December.

Fashion and apparel (54%), beauty and personal care (47%), and electronics (42%) remain among the top categories. But regional preferences stand out. U.S. shoppers are nearly twice as likely as their U.K. counterparts to gift electronics, while U.K. consumers favor food and drink.

Retailer Insight: Booze has gone from bar cart to gift list. With global pricing pressures looming, now is the time to secure domestic supply and use creative messaging and bundling. Electronics brands should lean into U.S. demand, while U.K. retailers can win with premium food and beverage offerings.

Shoppers Are Putting Their Money Where Their Values Are

More than ever, shoppers are prioritizing meaning over markdowns. Sixty-one percent of consumers say they would pay more for holiday gifts from brands that reflect their values. That figure spikes to 75% for Gen Z, but the shift spans generations, even 50% of boomers say they’re willing to spend more on mission-aligned brands.

Top value drivers include sustainability, ethical sourcing, social impact, and transparency.

Retailer Insight: Shoppers are choosing gifts that reflect their identity. Don’t just say what you sell — show what you stand for.

For more insights on the survey methodology and to download the full 2025 Consumer Holiday Shopping Report, visit here .

