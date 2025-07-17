Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Strong Net Income and Earnings Per Share for Second Quarter 2025

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $10.4 million, compared to $10.6 million in the prior quarter and $7.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. Net income increased 33.5% year over year
  • Net income for the second quarter of 2025 represents a return on average assets of 1.69% and a return on average tangible common equity of 17.44%
  • Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.77, compared to $1.80 in the prior quarter and $1.35 in the second quarter of 2024
  • Core deposits were $2.07 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $22.0 million or 1.1% from March 31, 2025. Core deposits increased $327.6 million or 18.8% year over year. Total deposits were $2.16 billion as of June 30, 2025, a decrease of $29.2 million or 1.3% from March 31, 2025, which included a reduction in brokered deposits of $51.2 million. Total deposits increased 8.1% year over year
  • Total cost of deposits was 2.08% for the second quarter of 2025, a decrease from 2.22% in the prior quarter and 2.67% in the second quarter of 2024, an improvement of 6.4% quarter over quarter and 22.3% year over year. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.04% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 2.11% at March 31, 2025. Total cost of funding sources was 2.14% for the second quarter of 2025, a decrease from 2.29% in the prior quarter and 2.78% in the second quarter of 2024
  • Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) totaled $2.08 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $2.4 million or 0.1% from March 31, 2025. Loans HFI increased 5.1% year over year
  • Net interest margin was 4.94% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 4.61% in the prior quarter and 4.48% in the second quarter of 2024
  • Provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.3 million, compared to $0.3 million for the prior quarter and $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2024. The allowance for loan losses was 1.35% of loans HFI as of June 30, 2025 compared to 1.27% at March 31, 2025
  • As of June 30, 2025, criticized loans totaled $58.2 million, or 2.79% of total loans, up from $40.8 million, or 1.96% of total loans, in the prior quarter
  • Tangible book value per share was $42.20 as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $1.91 since March 31, 2025 primarily as a result of strong earnings. Tangible book value per share increased 4.7% quarter-over-quarter and 21.8% year over year.

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company reported net income of $10.4 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $10.6 million, or $1.80 per diluted share, in the prior quarter, and $7.8 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “Earnings continue to be strong as a result of improvement in our deposit base and funding costs as well as an industry leading net interest margin.  Although 2025 has been a slower year for loan growth due to economic uncertainty and what we view as unreasonable market loan pricing, we are adding new Relationships across our footprint by delivering Distinctively Different Service and providing Clients with customized Solutions that meet their individual needs. We have onboarded 8 new Relationship focused Team Members this quarter, with more in the pipeline.  We are strong believers in the Southern California market, as demonstrated by our new Santa Barbara County office in Montecito, which we anticipate opening in the third quarter.”

Sowers added, “The Bank's superior financial performance and industry leading service metrics continue to be recognized by industry publications and our Clients. This recognition reinforces our strategic thinking and our dedication to excellence, innovation, delivering Client-focused banking solutions and enhancing shareholder value: 

  • Top 20 Community Banks in the US for 2025 by American Banker with assets between $2B and $10B in assets and #2 in California
  • #1 for both Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE) among banks with less than $5 billion in assets in 2024
  • #1 SBA 504 Community Bank Lender in the United States
  • #10 Best U.S. Bank by Bank Director’s RankingBanking®
  • Client Net Promoter Score of 81 (World Class)
  • Bauer 5 Star Rating
  • 2025 Best 50 OTCQX

“Management has continued to focus on providing clients with a differentiated superior banking experience while producing industry leading shareholder value creation. Client surveys validate superior service levels while financial results remain in the top tier of banks nationally. Outstanding net interest margin and superior efficiency ratios confirm both the bank’s unique client relationship strategy, calculated decision making, and the effective operating systems that have resulted from our continuous improvement focus through project management, product evaluation, and technology implementation programs. In preparation for a less certain general economic environment, we have continued to invest in people and technology. We expanded our geographic footprint into Santa Barbara County and added relationship managers throughout Southern California, and management is preparing for and evaluating a wave of newer technologies including AI and risk management tools. In addition, our Team takes pride in continuing to commit their time and the bank’s financial support for non-profits in the communities we serve, in gratitude for these organizations’ outstanding work to strengthen their communities by improving the lives of those they serve,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $30.1 million, an increase of $2.4 million or 8.6% from the prior quarter and an increase of $5.4 million or 22.1% from the second quarter of 2024. The increase from the prior quarter was due to a $1.7 million increase in interest income, which included $0.7 million of nonaccrual interest recognized on loans that were fully satisfied through a foreclosure, and a $0.7 million decrease in interest expense, resulting from a 19 basis point reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, primarily driven by a 14 basis point decrease in the cost of total deposits.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 4.94%, compared to 4.61% for the prior quarter and 4.48% in the second quarter of 2024. The 33 basis point increase in net interest margin from the prior quarter was primarily due to a higher average yield on loans, which included the effect of an 11 basis point increase in net interest margin due to nonaccrual interest recognized on loans that were fully satisfied through foreclosure, and a decrease in the cost of total funding sources. The yield on interest-earning assets was 6.89% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 6.70% for the prior quarter, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.95% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 3.14% in the prior quarter. The cost of total deposits was 2.08% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 2.22% in the prior quarter. The cost of core deposits, which excludes brokered deposits, was 1.94% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 1.99% in the prior quarter and 2.28% for the second quarter of 2024. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.04% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 2.11% at March 31, 2025.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision expense for credit losses for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.3 million, compared to $0.3 million in the prior quarter and $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2024. The provision expense for loans HFI for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.7 million, primarily reflecting a $1.1 million increase in the specific reserve for a nonaccrual loan, as well as quarterly adjustments to CECL model inputs stemming from changes in loan risk ratings and a weakening economic outlook for Southern California. This was offset by a $0.4 million reversal for unfunded commitments due to increased line of credit utilization that resulted in lower unfunded commitment balances. For more details, please refer to the “Asset Quality” section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1.6 million in the prior quarter and $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") loan sales for the second quarter of 2025 were $9.5 million with a 10.01% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $523 thousand, compared with $8.3 million with a 10.86% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $469 thousand in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $15.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $14.1 million in the prior quarter and $13.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in noninterest expense from the prior quarter is primarily due to higher compensation and benefits costs from continued hiring, including a team of bankers in Montecito, as well as elevated professional services expenses related to expanded loan portfolio reviews performed during the quarter as we proactively manage credit risk and the transition to a new Chief Credit Officer. The efficiency ratio was 49.27% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 47.90% in the prior quarter and 49.46% in the second quarter of 2024. The slight increase in the efficiency ratio from the prior quarter was due to the increase in noninterest expense.

The Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Inflationary pressures and low unemployment continue to have an impact on rising wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $4.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $4.4 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2025 was 29.7%, compared to 29.5% in the prior quarter and 29.5% in the second quarter of 2024.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of June 30, 2025, total assets were $2.45 billion, a decrease of $28.0 million since March 31, 2025. The decrease in assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to lower cash and due from banks, partially offset by higher investment securities and loans receivable. Our total cash and due from banks decreased to $140.6 million as of June 30, 2025, a decrease of $77.9 million or 35.6% since March 31, 2025, primarily due to purchases of investment securities and a decrease in brokered deposits and borrowings. Investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) were $188.8 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $32.5 million or 20.8% since March 31, 2025, primarily as a result of new securities purchased. As of June 30, 2025, the net unrealized loss on the AFS investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $9.0 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $10.1 million (pre-tax) as of March 31, 2025. The average duration of the Bank’s AFS portfolio is 3.9 years. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities. Loans HFI totaled $2.08 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $2.4 million or 0.1% since March 31, 2025, primarily due to growth in investor owned commercial real estate ("CRE") and SBA loans, partially offset by decreased construction and commercial and industrial ("C&I") loan balances.

Total deposits were $2.16 billion as of June 30, 2025, a decrease of $29.2 million since March 31, 2025. During the quarter, core deposits increased by $22.0 million, which was driven by a $19.6 million increase in interest-bearing core deposits (including balances in the IntraFi ICS and CDARS programs) and a $2.4 million increase in noninterest-bearing core deposits. The deposit mix has continued to shift due to short-term interest rates remaining elevated compared to recent years. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 29.0% of total core deposits. Offsetting the increase to total deposits from core deposits, brokered deposits decreased by $51.2 million. Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represent 50.6% of total deposits as of June 30, 2025.

As of June 30, 2025, total available liquidity was $2.1 billion or 194.5% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts. Total available liquidity is comprised of $321 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.8 billion of unused borrowing capacity.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

As of June 30, 2025, the allowance for loan losses was $28.2 million or 1.35% of loans HFI, compared to $26.4 million or 1.27% of loans HFI as of March 31, 2025. The increase in the coverage ratio from March 31, 2025 is due primarily to a $1.1 million increase in the specific reserve for a nonaccrual loan, as well as quarterly adjustments to CECL model inputs stemming from changes in loan risk ratings and a weakening economic outlook for Southern California. The Company continues to have strong credit metrics and its nonperforming assets are 0.66% of total assets as of June 30, 2025 compared to 0.63% as of March 31, 2025. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $0.9 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $1.3 million as of March 31, 2025. The decrease in the reserve for unfunded commitments was due to lower unfunded commitment balances (driven by higher credit line usage). Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

At June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, there were no doubtful credits and classified assets were $36.2 million and $27.8 million, respectively. Total classified assets consisted of 26 loans as of June 30, 2025, which included 17 loans totaling $22.5 million secured by real estate with total specific reserves of $1.1 million and a weighted average LTV of 56.6%. The remaining 9 loans were $13.7 million of commercial and industrial loans, one of which was an unsecured loan on nonaccrual status with a carrying value of $1.5 million and a specific reserve of $1.0 million (the loan is recorded net of a $1.1 million partial charge off recorded in the first quarter of 2025).

The Bank’s loan portfolio does include assets that are in the affected areas of Los Angeles devastated by wildfires. Of these loans, two relationships with loan balances totaling $34.1 million have been placed on payment deferral.  However, based on assessments performed to date, management does not believe there is a material impact to the financial statements.

Capital Ratios (2)

The Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

 June 30, 2025 (2)March 31, 2025
CalPrivate Bank  
Tier I leverage ratio10.70%10.35%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio12.12%11.75%
Total risk-based capital ratio13.37%13.00%
   

(2) June 30, 2025 capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.

CalPrivate Bank Announces Board of Directors Changes

During the second quarter, Thomas Wornham and Richard Smith concluded their service on the Bank's Board of Directors. The Bank extends its sincere gratitude to Mr. Wornham and Mr. Smith for their contributions and dedication during their tenure. Neither individual served on the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Smith continues his business development activities for the Bank.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM)

PBAM is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank, which operates offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo, Beverly Hills, and coming soon, Montecito, as well as through efficient digital banking services. CalPrivate Bank is driven by its core values of building client Relationships based on superior funding Solutions, unparalleled Service, and mutual Trust. The Bank caters to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, closely-held businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs, delivering a Distinctly Different™ personalized banking experience while leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance our clients’ evolving needs. CalPrivate Bank is in the top tier of customer service survey ratings in the nation, scoring almost 3x higher than the median domestic bank. The Bank offers comprehensive deposit and treasury services, rapid and creative loan options including various portfolio and government-guaranteed lending programs,  cross border banking, and innovative, unique technologies that drive enhanced  client performance. CalPrivate Bank has been recognized by Bank Director's RankingBanking® as the 10th best bank in the country and the #1 bank in its asset class for both return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE). CalPrivate Bank was also ranked in the top 5% of banks in the U.S. with assets between $2B and $10B by American Banker. Additionally, CalPrivate Bank is a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank, an SBA Preferred Lender, and has been honored as Community Bank 504 Lender of the Year by the NADCO Community Impact Awards, exemplifying excellence in the banking industry. These prestigious rankings highlight the Bank’s commitment to delivering exceptional banking services and setting new industry standards.

CalPrivate Bank’s website is www.calprivate.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, including efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity and return on average tangible common equity. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, to permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This communication contains expressions of expectations, both implied and explicit, that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, especially given the current turmoil in the banking and financial markets. These factors include the effects of depositors withdrawing funds unexpectedly, counterparties being unable to provide liquidity sources that we believe should be available, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, including competition in lending and deposit acquisition, the unpredictability of fee income from participation in SBA loan programs, the effects of bank failures, liquidations and mergers in our markets and nationally, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, system failures and data security, whether we can effectively secure and implement new technology solutions, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from what we anticipate or project. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Although we believe in good faith the assumptions and bases supporting our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that those assumptions and bases will prove accurate.

         
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
         
 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Jun 30, 2024
Assets        
Cash and due from banks$26,215  $34,720  $13,545 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 14,715   16,155   12,502 
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 99,689   167,606   132,330 
Total cash and due from banks 140,619   218,481   158,377 
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 4,270   4,213   4,097 
Investment debt securities available for sale 188,821   156,346   121,725 
Loans held for sale 8,826   2,066   - 
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs and unaccreted discounts 2,081,063   2,078,653   1,979,720 
Allowance for loan losses (28,178)  (26,437)  (26,591)
Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance 2,052,885   2,052,216   1,953,129 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 10,652   9,586   9,586 
Operating lease right of use assets 7,254   6,383   4,719 
Premises and equipment, net 2,213   2,432   2,207 
Servicing assets, net 1,964   1,993   2,164 
Accrued interest receivable 8,624   8,148   7,906 
Other assets 28,752   21,009   21,774 
Total assets$2,454,880  $2,482,873  $2,285,684 
         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
Liabilities        
Noninterest bearing$601,473  $599,095  $557,055 
Interest bearing 1,561,407   1,593,014   1,444,671 
Total deposits 2,162,880   2,192,109   2,001,726 
FHLB borrowings 11,000   16,000   48,000 
Other borrowings 17,972   17,970   17,965 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 16,089   21,559   16,551 
Total liabilities 2,207,941   2,247,638   2,084,242 
         
Shareholders' equity        
Common stock 76,398   76,156   74,636 
Additional paid-in capital 4,009   3,712   3,717 
Retained earnings 172,849   162,462   132,179 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (6,317)  (7,095)  (9,090)
Total shareholders' equity 246,939   235,235   201,442 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$2,454,880  $2,482,873  $2,285,684 
            


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
      
 For the three months ended  Year to Date 
 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2024
Interest Income              
Loans$38,004  $36,565  $35,538  $74,569  $68,544 
Investment securities 1,800   1,505   1,090   3,305   2,069 
Deposits in other financial institutions 2,184   2,198   2,034   4,382   3,833 
Total interest income 41,988   40,268   38,662   82,256   74,446 
               
Interest Expense              
Deposits 11,376   11,899   13,040   23,275   25,170 
Borrowings 499   637   952   1,136   1,838 
Total interest expense 11,875   12,536   13,992   24,411   27,008 
               
Net interest income 30,113   27,732   24,670   57,845   47,438 
Provision for credit losses 1,293   299   2,136   1,592   2,369 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 28,820   27,433   22,534   56,253   45,069 
               
Noninterest income:              
Service charges on deposit accounts 591   557   430   1,148   818 
Net gain on sale of loans 523   469   661   992   1,342 
Other noninterest income 616   587   447   1,203   804 
Total noninterest income 1,730   1,613   1,538   3,343   2,964 
               
Noninterest expense:              
Compensation and employee benefits 10,319   9,748   8,836   20,067   17,697 
Occupancy and equipment 840   844   822   1,684   1,592 
Data processing 1,396   1,326   1,183   2,722   2,241 
Professional services 939   508   424   1,447   912 
Other expenses 2,195   1,629   1,697   3,824   3,303 
Total noninterest expense 15,689   14,055   12,962   29,744   25,745 
Income before provision for income taxes 14,861   14,991   11,110   29,852   22,288 
Provision for income taxes 4,412   4,429   3,283   8,841   6,577 
Net income$10,449  $10,562  $7,827  $21,011  $15,711 
Net income available to common shareholders$10,361  $10,482  $7,761  $20,834  $15,595 
               
Earnings per share              
Basic earnings per share$1.80  $1.83  $1.36  $3.63  $2.74 
Diluted earnings per share$1.77  $1.80  $1.35  $3.57  $2.71 
               
Average shares outstanding 5,754,872   5,734,688   5,702,938   5,744,836   5,688,135 
Diluted average shares outstanding 5,837,537   5,826,229   5,762,616   5,830,897   5,755,250 
                    


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                                    
 For the three months ended 
 Jun 30, 2025  Mar 31, 2025  Jun 30, 2024 
 Average
Balance 		 Interest  Average
Yield/Rate 		 Average
Balance 		 Interest  Average
Yield/Rate 		 Average
Balance 		 Interest  Average
Yield/Rate 
Interest-Earnings Assets                                   
Deposits in other financial institutions$191,701  $2,184   4.57% $202,907  $2,198   4.39% $152,563  $2,034   5.36%
Investment securities 182,772   1,800   3.94%  157,747   1,505   3.82%  123,876   1,090   3.52%
Loans, including LHFS 2,069,415   38,004   7.37%  2,078,588   36,565   7.13%  1,939,746   35,538   7.37%
Total interest-earning assets 2,443,888   41,988   6.89%  2,439,242   40,268   6.70%  2,216,185   38,662   7.02%
Noninterest-earning assets 43,336           28,536           25,675         
Total Assets$2,487,224          $2,467,778          $2,241,860         
                                    
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                   
Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered 242,929   814   1.34%  244,301   970   1.61%  130,361   463   1.43%
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 1,002,820   7,130   2.85%  955,259   6,830   2.90%  845,856   7,354   3.50%
Time deposits, excluding brokered 218,900   2,097   3.84%  196,375   1,956   4.04%  164,714   1,690   4.13%
Total deposits, excluding brokered 1,464,649   10,041   2.75%  1,395,935   9,756   2.83%  1,140,931   9,507   3.35%
Total brokered deposits 120,935   1,335   4.43%  183,059   2,143   4.75%  284,290   3,533   5.00%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1,585,584   11,376   2.88%  1,578,994   11,899   3.06%  1,425,221   13,040   3.68%
                                    
FHLB advances 12,868   139   4.33%  24,122   272   4.57%  47,373   581   4.93%
Other borrowings 17,973   360   8.03%  17,981   365   8.23%  17,966   371   8.31%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,616,425   11,875   2.95%  1,621,097   12,536   3.14%  1,490,560   13,992   3.78%
                                    
Noninterest-bearing deposits 609,760           594,408           535,878         
Total Funding Sources 2,226,185   11,875   2.14%  2,215,505   12,536   2.29%  2,026,438   13,992   2.78%
                                    
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 18,804           21,542           16,334         
Shareholders' equity 242,235           230,731           199,088         
                                    
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$2,487,224          $2,467,778          $2,241,860         
                                    
Net interest income/spread    $30,113   4.75%     $27,732   4.41%     $24,670   4.24%
Net interest margin         4.94%          4.61%          4.48%
                                    


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
 Year to Date 
 Jun 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2024 
 Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		  Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		 
Interest-Earnings Assets:                 
Deposits in other financial institutions$197,273  $4,382   4.48% $144,037  $3,833   5.35%
Investment securities 170,328   3,305   3.88%  121,783   2,069   3.40%
Loans 2,073,976   74,569   7.25%  1,904,028   68,544   7.24%
Total interest-earning assets 2,441,577   82,256   6.79%  2,169,848   74,446   6.90%
Noninterest-earning assets 35,977         25,571       
Total Assets$2,477,554        $2,195,419       
                  
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                 
Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered 243,611   1,784   1.48%  120,100   904   1.51%
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 979,170   13,960   2.88%  805,813   13,775   3.44%
Time deposits, excluding brokered 207,699   4,053   3.94%  160,208   3,273   4.11%
Total deposits, excluding brokered 1,430,480   19,797   2.79%  1,086,121   17,952   3.32%
Total brokered deposits 151,825   3,478   4.62%  286,088   7,218   5.07%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1,582,305   23,275   2.97%  1,372,209   25,170   3.69%
                  
FHLB advances 18,464   411   4.49%  48,653   1,195   4.94%
Other borrowings 17,977   725   8.13%  17,964   643   7.20%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,618,746   24,411   3.04%  1,438,826   27,008   3.77%
                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits 602,126         544,709       
Total Funding Sources 2,220,872   24,411   2.22%  1,983,535   27,008   2.74%
                  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 20,165         17,176       
Shareholders' equity 236,517         194,708       
                  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$2,477,554        $2,195,419       
                  
Net interest income/spread   $57,845   4.57%    $47,438   4.16%
Net interest margin       4.78%        4.40%
                    


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
               
 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024
Assets              
Cash and due from banks$140,619  $218,481  $163,876  $207,174  $158,377 
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 4,270   4,213   4,189   4,124   4,097 
Investment securities 188,821   156,346   145,238   141,100   121,725 
Loans held for sale 8,826   2,066   3,008   2,040   - 
Total loans held-for-investment 2,081,063   2,078,653   2,085,149   2,012,457   1,979,720 
Allowance for loan losses (28,178)  (26,437)  (27,267)  (26,594)  (26,591)
Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance 2,052,885   2,052,216   2,057,882   1,985,863   1,953,129 
Operating lease right of use assets 7,254   6,383   6,819   4,344   4,719 
Premises and equipment, net 2,213   2,432   2,335   2,345   2,207 
Other assets and interest receivable 49,992   40,736   40,664   39,383   41,430 
Total assets$2,454,880  $2,482,873  $2,424,011  $2,386,373  $2,285,684 
               
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity              
Liabilities              
Noninterest Bearing$601,473  $599,095  $553,405  $584,292  $557,055 
Interest Bearing 1,561,407   1,593,014   1,581,054   1,522,839   1,444,671 
Total Deposits 2,162,880   2,192,109   2,134,459   2,107,131   2,001,726 
Borrowings 28,972   33,970   45,969   45,967   65,965 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 16,089   21,559   20,049   19,062   16,551 
Total liabilities 2,207,941   2,247,638   2,200,477   2,172,160   2,084,242 
Shareholders' equity              
Common stock 76,398   76,156   75,377   74,688   74,636 
Additional paid-in capital 4,009   3,712   4,393   4,271   3,717 
Retained earnings 172,849   162,462   152,252   141,623   132,179 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (6,317)  (7,095)  (8,488)  (6,369)  (9,090)
Total shareholders' equity 246,939   235,235   223,534   214,213   201,442 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$2,454,880  $2,482,873  $2,424,011  $2,386,373  $2,285,684 
               
Book value per common share$42.54  $40.63  $38.76  $37.21  $35.03 
Tangible book value per common share (1)$42.20  $40.29  $38.40  $36.87  $34.65 
Shares outstanding 5,805,286   5,789,306   5,766,810   5,756,207   5,751,143 

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.

 
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
   
 For the three months ended 
 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024
Interest income$41,988  $40,268  $40,430  $40,018  $38,662 
Interest expense 11,875   12,536   13,023   14,311   13,992 
Net interest income 30,113   27,732   27,407   25,707   24,670 
Provision for credit losses 1,293   299   17   304   2,136 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 28,820   27,433   27,390   25,403   22,534 
               
Service charges on deposit accounts 591   557   558   504   430 
Net gain on sale of loans 523   469   932   587   661 
Other noninterest income 616   587   456   343   447 
Total noninterest income 1,730   1,613   1,946   1,434   1,538 
               
Compensation and employee benefits 10,319   9,748   9,539   9,422   8,836 
Occupancy and equipment 840   844   847   818   822 
Data processing 1,396   1,326   1,195   1,238   1,183 
Professional services 939   508   573   252   424 
Other expenses 2,195   1,629   2,036   1,695   1,697 
Total noninterest expense 15,689   14,055   14,190   13,425   12,962 
               
Income before provision for income taxes 14,861   14,991   15,146   13,412   11,110 
Income taxes 4,412   4,429   4,488   3,959   3,283 
Net income$10,449  $10,562  $10,658  $9,453  $7,827 
Net income available to common shareholders$10,361  $10,482  $10,573  $9,373  $7,761 
               
Earnings per share              
Basic earnings per share$1.80  $1.83  $1.85  $1.64  $1.36 
Diluted earnings per share$1.77  $1.80  $1.82  $1.63  $1.35 
               
Average shares outstanding 5,754,872   5,734,688   5,716,291   5,707,723   5,702,938 
Diluted average shares outstanding 5,837,537   5,826,229   5,813,197   5,767,401   5,762,616 
                    


 Performance Ratios
 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024
ROAA 1.69%  1.74%  1.80%  1.62%  1.40%
ROAE 17.30%  18.56%  19.28%  18.00%  15.81%
ROATCE (1) 17.44%  18.74%  19.46%  18.18%  15.99%
Net interest margin 4.94%  4.61%  4.67%  4.44%  4.48%
Net interest spread 4.75%  4.41%  4.44%  4.20%  4.24%
Efficiency ratio (1) 49.27%  47.90%  48.34%  49.46%  49.46%
Noninterest expense / average assets 2.53%  2.31%  2.39%  2.29%  2.32%

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.

 
PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
  
 Selected Quarterly Average Balances
 (Dollars in thousands)
 For the three months ended
 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024
Total assets$2,487,224  $2,467,778  $2,359,950  $2,328,399  $2,241,860 
Earning assets$2,443,888  $2,439,242  $2,334,999  $2,303,537  $2,216,185 
Total loans, including loans held for sale$2,069,415  $2,078,588  $2,036,178  $1,989,748  $1,939,746 
Total deposits$2,195,344  $2,173,402  $2,071,050  $2,047,197  $1,961,099 
Total shareholders' equity$242,235  $230,731  $219,963  $208,889  $199,088 
                    


 Loan Balances by Type
 (Dollars in thousands)
 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024
Commercial Real Estate (CRE):              
Investor owned$604,073  $577,512  $572,659  $560,481  $566,314 
Owner occupied 223,558   228,232   223,442   221,364   216,876 
Multifamily 160,902   163,218   162,330   175,387   177,390 
Secured by single family 197,100   200,650   198,579   190,738   181,744 
Land and construction 51,669   70,293   62,638   68,186   58,109 
SBA secured by real estate 407,148   402,524   401,990   395,646   388,271 
Total CRE 1,644,450   1,642,429   1,621,638   1,611,802   1,588,704 
Commercial business:              
Commercial and industrial 404,489   417,258   441,182   383,874   378,161 
SBA non-real estate secured 30,183   17,004   20,205   15,101   10,758 
Total commercial business 434,672   434,262   461,387   398,975   388,919 
Consumer 1,941   1,962   2,124   1,680   2,097 
Total loans held for investment$2,081,063  $2,078,653  $2,085,149  $2,012,457  $1,979,720 
                    


 Deposits by Type
 (Dollars in thousands)
 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024
Noninterest-bearing DDA$601,473  $599,095  $553,405  $584,292  $557,055 
Interest-bearing DDA, excluding brokered 251,701   257,720   251,594   182,268   156,253 
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 990,798   981,491   887,740   920,219   861,508 
Time deposits, excluding brokered 227,129   210,845   201,851   186,583   168,664 
Total deposits, excluding brokered 2,071,101   2,049,151   1,894,590   1,873,362   1,743,480 
Total brokered deposits 91,779   142,958   239,869   233,769   258,246 
Total deposits$2,162,880  $2,192,109  $2,134,459  $2,107,131  $2,001,726 
                    


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
   
 Rollforward of Allowance for Credit Losses
 (Dollars in thousands)
 For the three months ended
 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024
Allowance for loan losses:              
Beginning balance$26,437  $27,267  $26,594  $26,591  $24,693 
Provision for loan losses 1,741   460   673   3   1,994 
Net (charge-offs) recoveries -   (1,290)  -   -   (96)
Ending balance 28,178   26,437   27,267   26,594   26,591 
Reserve for unfunded commitments 899   1,348   1,509   2,165   1,865 
Total allowance for credit losses$29,077  $27,785  $28,776  $28,759  $28,456 
                    


 Asset Quality
 (Dollars in thousands)
 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024
Total loans held-for-investment$2,081,063  $2,078,653  $2,085,149  $2,012,457  $1,979,720 
Allowance for loan losses$(28,178) $(26,437) $(27,267) $(26,594) $(26,591)
30-89 day past due loans$4,842  $2,399  $1,952  $-  $- 
90+ day past due loans$2,850  $13,223  $11,512  $11,512  $2,500 
Nonaccrual loans$7,716  $15,565  $11,512  $11,512  $2,500 
Other real estate owned (OREO)$8,568  $-  $-  $-  $- 
NPAs / Total assets 0.66%  0.63%  0.47%  0.48%  0.11%
NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment 0.37%  0.75%  0.55%  0.57%  0.13%
Net quarterly charge-offs (recoveries)$-  $1,290  $-  $-  $96 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) /avg loans (annualized) 0.00%  0.25%  0.00%  0.00%  0.02%
Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI 1.35%  1.27%  1.31%  1.32%  1.34%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 365.19%  169.85%  236.86%  231.01%  1063.64%
                    

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, and return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

   
 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
 (Dollars in thousands)
               
 For the three months ended
 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024
Efficiency Ratio              
Noninterest expense$15,689  $14,055  $14,190  $13,425  $12,962 
Net interest income 30,113   27,732   27,407   25,707   24,670 
Noninterest income 1,730   1,613   1,946   1,434   1,538 
Total net interest income and noninterest income 31,843   29,345   29,353   27,141   26,208 
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 49.27%  47.90%  48.34%  49.46%  49.46%
               
Pretax pre-provision net revenue              
Net interest income$30,113  $27,732  $27,407  $25,707  $24,670 
Noninterest income 1,730   1,613   1,946   1,434   1,538 
Total net interest income and noninterest income 31,843   29,345   29,353   27,141   26,208 
Less: Noninterest expense 15,689   14,055   14,190   13,425   12,962 
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)$16,154  $15,290  $15,163  $13,716  $13,246 
               
Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity              
Net income$10,449  $10,562  $10,658  $9,453  $7,827 
Average assets 2,487,224   2,467,778   2,359,950   2,328,399   2,241,860 
Average shareholders' equity 242,235   230,731   219,963   208,889   199,088 
Less: Average intangible assets 1,953   2,098   2,028   2,051   2,163 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 240,282   228,633   217,935   206,838   196,925 
               
Return on average assets 1.69%  1.74%  1.80%  1.62%  1.40%
Return on average equity 17.30%  18.56%  19.28%  18.00%  15.81%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 17.44%  18.74%  19.46%  18.18%  15.99%
               
Tangible book value per share              
Total equity 246,939   235,235   223,534   214,213   201,442 
Less: Total intangible assets 1,964   1,993   2,087   2,006   2,164 
Total tangible equity 244,975   233,242   221,447   212,207   199,278 
Shares outstanding 5,805,286   5,789,306   5,766,810   5,756,207   5,751,143 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)$42.20  $40.29  $38.40  $36.87  $34.65 
                    

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

   
 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
      
 Year to Date 
 Jun 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2024 
Efficiency Ratio     
Noninterest expense$29,744  $25,745 
Net interest income 57,845   47,438 
Noninterest income 3,343   2,964 
Total net interest income and noninterest income 61,188   50,402 
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 48.61%  51.08%
      
Pretax pre-provision net revenue     
Net interest income$57,845  $47,438 
Noninterest income 3,343   2,964 
Total net interest income and noninterest income 61,188   50,402 
Less: Noninterest expense 29,744   25,745 
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)$31,444  $24,657 
      
Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity     
Net income$21,011  $15,711 
Average assets 2,477,554   2,195,419 
Average shareholders' equity 236,517   194,708 
Less: Average intangible assets 2,025   2,185 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 234,492   192,523 
      
Return on average assets 1.71%  1.44%
Return on average equity 17.91%  16.23%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 18.07%  16.41%
        

