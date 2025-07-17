Aemetis India Appoints Chief Financial Officer

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas and biofuels company, announced today that its India subsidiary, Universal Biofuels, appointed Anjaneyulu Ganji as Chief Financial Officer, commencing responsibilities on July 17, 2025.

“The growing India economy has increased demand for energy, including biodiesel, ethanol, and compressed natural gas,” stated Sanjeev Duggal, Managing Director of Universal Biofuels. “To lead the expansion of Universal, we are very pleased to have a high-quality executive such as Anjan (Anjaneyulu Ganji) join the company as we increase existing production as well as finance and build new biofuels projects.”

“Having completed initial public offerings and other financings for growth companies in India, including an IPO for a large dairy business, I am confident that the growing market in India creates opportunities for production expansion and investments in new markets,” said Anjaneyulu Ganji, Chief Financial Officer of Universal Biofuels. “The leadership team at Aemetis has shown its ability to manage opportunities in India and has built an excellent reputation for biofuel product delivery and quality. I am excited to join the team and look forward to many successes as we expand the company.”

Mr. Ganji was the Group Chief Financial Officer of Dodla Dairy Limited, a company with $450 million per year of current revenue headquartered in Hyderabad, India. At Dodla Dairy, he led the strategy, finance, secretarial, tax, and treasury operations of a multinational operation with 14 manufacturing plants across five countries. Dodla Dairy was the second largest private dairy in India prior to undertaking an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2021, which Mr. Ganji successfully managed with 45 times over-subscriptions CFO.

Mr. Ganji was also the Group CFO for Marengo Asia Healthcare and was Global Head of Accounting and Controlling at Maersk Line GmbH (GSC), in charge of global finance, accounts, and finance transformation for $40 billion Maersk Line, Maersk Oil, Seago and Sealine. Previously, he was a DGM and finance controller at the $700 million TATA Cummins Ltd, responsible for the finance and accounts function for the India Parts Distribution Center.

Based in Hyderabad since 2007, the Universal Biofuels subsidiary of Aemetis built, owns, and operates an 80 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality biodiesel and refined glycerin. Universal Biofuels is expanding biofuels production as well as diversifying into ethanol and renewable natural gas production facilities.

