BullFrog AI Launches bfPREP, a New AI-Powered Data Preparation Module in Its BullFrog Data Networks Solutions Library

New module addresses multi-billion-dollar data quality challenge in life sciences by automating data cleansing, standardization, and transformation for AI readiness

Built for scale, security, and human in the loop domain expertise, the enterprise-wide solution is poised to transform drug development for the world’s largest biopharma organizations

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) ("BullFrog AI" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled drug development company using artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics, today announced the addition of bfPREP™, a dedicated data cleansing and preparation module, to its BullFrog Data Networks™ Solutions Library.

Born out of BullFrog AI’s work supporting a late-stage oncology trial, bfPREP™ emerged as a critical solution to a massive challenge: preparing fragmented, inconsistent clinical trial data, including handwritten notes, for advanced AI analysis. Initially developed to cleanse and standardize data as a precursor to BullFrog’s trial optimization work, the technology proved so effective that it is now its own module. Purpose-built with proprietary algorithms for life sciences and healthcare, bfPREP™ automates the detection, correction, standardization, and transformation of clinical, omics, and real-world datasets—turning raw information into analysis-ready insights.

“bfPREP™ solves the hidden bottleneck that impairs so many AI initiatives—messy data,” said Vin Singh, Founder and CEO of BullFrog AI. “What started as a bespoke solution quickly proved its broader value, and we’re proud to now offer a life sciences-native product that understands biomedical data at its core. With this new ‘volume’ in our Solutions Library, we’re giving clients a way to go from chaos to clarity, fast.”

bfPREP™ Addresses a Growing Multi-Billion-Dollar Problem

According to the Business Research Company, the global market for data preparation and cleansing tools in life sciences and healthcare is expected to grow from approximately $3.1 billion in 2024 to $6.8 billion by 2029, driven by skyrocketing data volumes and increasing demand for AI-ready infrastructure. BullFrog AI’s bfPREP™ directly addresses this high-growth market by offering a purpose-built, automated solution tuned for clinical research, translational science, and real-world evidence generation.

Key Differentiators of bfPREP™:

Biomedical-First Intelligence – Unlike generic data prep tools, bfPREP™ pairs domain-specific data representation with AI-assisted feature augmentation to supplement raw data. These literature-backed, human-vetted transformations improve model performance and support more robust modeling.



– Unlike generic data prep tools, bfPREP™ pairs domain-specific data representation with AI-assisted feature augmentation to supplement raw data. These literature-backed, human-vetted transformations improve model performance and support more robust modeling. End-to-End Automation – Identifies anomalies, standardizes formats, and suggests transformations, reducing prep timelines from months to days.



– Identifies anomalies, standardizes formats, and suggests transformations, reducing prep timelines from months to days. Standards-Based Interoperability – Native support for OMOP, with more healthcare data standards coming soon, and seamless system integration.

– Native support for OMOP, with more healthcare data standards coming soon, and seamless system integration. Insight-Ready Pipeline – Cleaned datasets flow directly into BullFrog AI’s analytics environment, enabling immediate use in AI workflows like patient stratification, trial simulation, or target discovery.

– Cleaned datasets flow directly into BullFrog AI’s analytics environment, enabling immediate use in AI workflows like patient stratification, trial simulation, or target discovery. Modular, Scalable, and Cloud-Ready – Deployed on AWS, Azure, or GCP, bfPREP™ integrates with existing data lakes and supports hybrid environments for sensitive datasets.

Strategic Value for Clinical, R&D, and IT Teams

bfPREP™ is designed to support a wide range of users across the drug development spectrum:

Clinical operations teams can accelerate database lock and analysis timelines.

can accelerate database lock and analysis timelines. CROs can deliver cleaner, submission-ready data faster—with value-added analytics.

can deliver cleaner, submission-ready data faster—with value-added analytics. Biotechs can turn fragmented datasets into strategic assets, reducing resource burdens.

can turn fragmented datasets into strategic assets, reducing resource burdens. Health IT managers benefit from scalable automation aligned with data governance goals.

With the launch of bfPREP™, BullFrog AI continues to expand its modular Solutions Library, offering clients a flexible, plug-and-play toolkit for every phase of the drug development lifecycle.

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI leverages Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to advance drug discovery and development. Through collaborations with leading research institutions, BullFrog AI uses causal AI in combination with its proprietary bfLEAP™ platform to analyze complex biological data, aiming to streamline therapeutics development and reduce failure rates in clinical trials.

For more information visit BullFrog AI at: https://bullfrogai.com

