Motley Fool Wealth Management Appoints Sabrina Rosh, CFP®, as Director of Financial Planning

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motley Fool Wealth Management (“Fool Wealth” or “firm”), a purpose-driven financial advisory firm affiliated with The Motley Fool, today announced the appointment of Sabrina Rosh, CFP®, as the firm’s new Director of Financial Planning. Rosh will oversee the company’s financial planning and client support teams, reinforcing Fool Wealth’s commitment to delivering a highly personalized, goals-based client experience.

Rosh joins Fool Wealth with nearly 20 years of experience supporting clients across the full spectrum of financial planning, including leadership roles at Ellevest, Fidelity Investments, Brighton Jones, Wealth Architects, and Loring Ward. Her approach aligns closely with the firm’s planning philosophy—one that looks beyond investments to include retirement readiness, risk management, insurance, and longevity. She will work with the team to further shape and support a consistent planning experience that reflects the complexity of clients’ lives and the long-term nature of their goals.

“Sabrina brings the experience and perspective that reflects our Foolish values—collaboration, long-term thinking, and a deep commitment to excellence,” said Megan Brinsfield, CPA, CFP®, President of Motley Fool Wealth Management. “She combines technical expertise with client-centered leadership, and her role will help us build on the strength of our integrated approach and investment planning model while continuing to deliver a clear, personal experience for the families we serve.”

Motley Fool Wealth Management combines personalized financial planning with a long-term investment philosophy centered on individual stock selection. Its three-part approach—stock picking, portfolio construction, and personalized asset allocation—is designed to align portfolio construction with each client’s goals, preferences, and financial plan. Led by CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals, Fool Wealth’s model emphasizes clarity, consistency, and a deep understanding of the full scope of a client’s financial life.

“Fool Wealth has built something rare: a planning-first culture that truly prioritizes the needs of the families it serves,” said Sabrina Rosh, CFP®. “At a time when clients are navigating more uncertainty and complexity, a team approach rooted in clarity and long-term thinking is not just valuable—it’s essential.”

Rosh’s appointment comes as Fool Wealth continues to expand its leadership and grow a team of experienced advisors to reflect the growing complexity of client needs, including an increasing number of CFP® professionals and industry veterans.

For more information about Motley Fool Wealth Management and its team, please visit www.foolwealth.com .

About Motley Fool Wealth Management

Motley Fool Wealth Management is a registered investment advisor affiliated with The Motley Fool, LLC. The firm offers personalized financial planning and investment management services, grounded in the same long-term, purpose-driven philosophy that has guided The Motley Fool for over three decades.