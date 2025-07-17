Service Coordination Inc. Named a 2025 Top Workplace by The Washington Post

FREDERICK, MD, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Coordination Inc. (SCI), one of Maryland’s largest disability case management service providers, is proud to announce it has been named to The Washington Post’s 2025 list of Top Workplaces. This marks the second consecutive year SCI has earned this prestigious honor, which is awarded based entirely on feedback from team members through a confidential, third-party survey.

The Top Workplaces award recognizes organizations that prioritize a people-centered culture, high employee engagement, and strong values. SCI’s inclusion highlights its continued commitment to fostering a thriving workplace while delivering high-quality case management services to people with disabilities, complex medical needs, and aging adults.

SCI team members go above and beyond every day, connecting people with the services and support they need, helping them navigate vital opportunities, and building meaningful relationships with families, providers, and one another. This recognition reflects the care, skill, and heart that our teams bring to their work throughout Maryland.

“To be recognized two years in a row as a Top Workplace, especially based on input directly from our team members, is incredibly meaningful,” said John Dumas, President and CEO of SCI. “Our work is built upon choices, connections, and community. This award tells us we’re creating a culture where those values are lived every day, not just for the people we support, but also for one another as colleagues. We are proud of the teams that make it all possible.”

SCI continues to grow and evolve to meet the changing needs of people with disabilities, and its mission remains grounded in high-quality, person-centered support and an organizational culture that supports those who deliver it.

###

About Service Coordination Inc.

Service Coordination Inc. (SCI) is a leading provider of case management services in Maryland, dedicated to empowering people with disabilities to live full, independent lives. Supporting more than 16,000 individuals statewide, SCI connects people and families with the resources they need to thrive by championing choice, fostering inclusion, and building stronger communities. Through person-centered planning, compassionate advocacy, and meaningful partnerships, SCI helps individuals navigate complex systems for vital resources. Learn more online, and follow SCI on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

Media Contact:

Kandice R. Ferrell

Vice President of Marketing and Communications

Service Coordination, Inc.

Email: Kandice.Ferrell@sc-inc.org