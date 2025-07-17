Colabor Group Inc. Announces the Appointment of M. Yanick Blanchard as Interim Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer

SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, Quebec, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) ("Colabor" or the "Company") announces today the appointment of Mr. Yanick Blanchard as Interim Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, effective as of today.

“We are pleased to be able to count on Mr. Blanchard’s support on an interim basis. His experience with large public companies will be an asset to Colabor. We are confident that he will be able to contribute his operational, financial and strategic expertise to the pursuit of Colabor’s optimization and growth plan,” said Louis Frenette, President and Chief Executive Officer of Colabor.

Mr. Blanchard is a seasoned senior executive with more than 25 years of experience in the field of corporate finance. He previously held the position of Executive Vice-President, Managing Director, and Global Head of Corporate & Investment Banking for National Bank of Canada, where he was responsible for oversight of all investment banking, mergers and acquisitions, credit capital markets, and loan structuring and syndication activities. Now working as a consultant, Mr. Blanchard currently assists several Quebec companies in their financing and corporate growth strategies, offering them specialized advice adapted to their specific challenges.

Management is continuing the searching process to fill the Chief Financial Officer position.

About Colabor

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its operating activities, Colabor offers specialty food products such as fish and seafood, meat, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

Further information:

Louis Frenette

President and Chief Executive Officer

Colabor Group Inc.

Tel.: 450-449-4911 extension 1265

investors@colabor.com Danielle Ste-Marie

Ste-Marie Strategy and Communications Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel.: 450-449-0026 ext. 1180





Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements reflecting the opinions or current expectations of Colabor Group Inc. concerning its performance, business operations and future events. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and the analysis of the debt structure and available alternatives, and risks mentioned in the Company’s annual information form found under its profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), such as the risk of dilution for existing shareholders. As such, these statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, realities or events may differ materially. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions or other factors change.