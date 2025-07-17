AI and Machine Learning Skills Are Make or Break for Developers: 71% of Tech Leaders Won’t Hire Without Them

Cranbury, NJ, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- App Builder, the low code platform from software company Infragistics that streamlines app creation from design to code, has released the second part of findings from its two-part 2025 App Development Trends Report. The new research reveals that close to 90% of tech leaders are using AI in app development––and they expect developers to have a skill set to match. Nearly three-fourths (71%) of tech leaders say AI and machine learning skills are now non-negotiables for developers as they hire–even more than cloud computing skills, which 53% say the same about.

App Builder’s 2025 App Development Trends Report explores how companies are currently integrating AI into their development workflows, and reveals the impact of new and emerging tools on both application development and security. The new research dives into how AI tools are reshaping team structure, influencing hiring priorities and driving shifts in overall organizational strategy.

“AI is rapidly transforming how businesses develop applications–from streamlining workflows to mitigating security risks—but the technology alone isn’t powerful without a skilled team behind it,” said Jason Beres, COO, Infragistics. “As companies look to expand the AI use within their business, hiring developers skilled in AI and machine learning, along with investing in upskilling, is critical to their ability to drive innovation and remain competitive.”

The two-part report is based on research conducted by market research firm Dynata, on behalf of App Builder.

Among the findings:

Development teams holding out on AI won’t be doing so for much longer: Nearly half (45%) of the companies that don’t currently use AI in the app development process say they are likely to start adopting the technology within the year.

Most companies are relying on AI to protect their apps: Forty-five percent (45%) of tech leaders say cybersecurity is a top challenge–and they’re looking to AI to help. Nearly every company (99%) using AI in app development is using the technology to strengthen security by conducting security assessments (64%), testing code (60%), detecting breaches patterns (59%) and scanning code for vulnerabilities (58%).

Teams are offloading their routine development tasks to AI: Developers are primarily looking to AI to automate mundane and repetitive tasks (40%), create layout and pages (34%) and detect bugs (32%). Thirty percent (30%) of tech leaders say that this automation is freeing up developers to focus on more strategic work, highlighting the growing potential of AI to take more off their plate and elevate their role.

Hiring qualified developers is one of the biggest challenges for tech leaders: With AI and machine learning skills in high demand, 30% of tech leaders say recruiting qualified developers and IT staff is among their top challenges in 2025. Beyond AI and machine skills, cloud computing (53%), problem solving (35%) and secure coding practices (35%) are among the top developer skills companies are looking for.

App Builder’s 2025 App Development Trends Report is based on responses from 300 full-time tech leaders. Part 1 of the report can be viewed here, and Part 2 here.

About App Builder

App Builder™ is a low code platform that accelerates app development by streamlining the design to code process. Launched by software company Infragistics, App Builder delivers production-ready, enterprise-grade code for Angular, Blazor, Web Components and React frameworks. Teams can create and customize applications using the platform’s WYSIWYG interface to drag and drop pre-built, reusable components and elements on a design surface. This simplifies the development process and eliminates the need for extensive coding so teams can quickly deliver the applications customers need and want. App Builder is available as a cloud-based application and as an on-premise solution.

