Ivans Bookroll Recognized in PropertyCasualty360’s 2025 Insurance Luminaries

Chicago, IL., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans® today announced that Ivans Bookroll has been included in PropertyCasualty360’s Insurance Luminaries Class of 2025 in the category of Technology Innovation. The program spotlights top professionals, teams, organizations, programs, practices and products within the sector that strive to modernize and humanize the business.

The 2025 honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the P&C insurance business; and how committed and dedicated the nominee has been to high ethical standards, service and excellence.

Ivans Bookroll is a data product solution that enables carriers to easily request, receive and evaluate agencies' personal or commercial book of business data regardless of the agency management system, eliminating re-keying and reducing turnaround time for analysis and quotes. The automated process enables carriers to quickly identify growth opportunities, while giving agents control to accept or reject book roll requests from their carrier partners all via each stakeholders’ access to Ivans Exchange™. With its latest integration with Ask Kodiak, Ivans Bookroll delivers on-screen analysis of how the transferred book matches the carrier’s appetite, eliminating the need for manual imports and appetite analysis and enabling carriers to capitalize on in-appetite opportunities faster.

“We are thrilled to have Ivans Bookroll recognized in this year’s Luminary Awards by PropertyCasualty360,” said Kathy Hrach, SVP of Product Management, Ivans. “The team here at Ivans is committed to further connecting carriers, MGAs and agents for greater productivity and profitability for all stakeholders as we continue to cut down on the historically manual process of rolling and capitalizing on a book of business.”

About Ivans

Ivans is where insurance carriers, agents, and MGAs come together to grow their businesses. Every day, our 38,000 agents and over 700 carrier and MGA partners plug into technology that empowers them to better determine appetite and eligibility, swiftly produce quotes, get accurate claims and commission updates, automatically communicate policy data, and connect to one another to drive new business. With easier ways to get the day’s work done, insurance professionals can open the door to more revenue without letting complexity in behind it.