Avoid the Disconnect: Build a Smarter PR+IR Strategy

WHAT: Webinar: The PR-IR Relationship: Rewards and Risks

PR and IR teams are under more pressure than ever to move fast, deliver compelling corporate narratives, and create positive business outcomes. But too often, these teams operate in silos - even though their work is deeply connected.

Missed signals or inconsistent messaging can lead to confusion, reputational risk, or a loss of trust with stakeholders. The solution? Stronger and smarter collaboration.

Join PRWeek and Notified for an important discussion featuring senior comms leaders on how leading organizations are building this connection - and why it matters more than ever.

You’ll learn:

What PR pros can do today to support IR - and vice versa

Why early alignment is key - especially before high-pressure moments

How comms pros can better speak the language of business and finance

Common risks when PR and IR aren’t on the same page - and how to avoid them

And more!



WHEN: Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 2:00pm ET

REGISTRATION: Link





WHO:



Jano Cabrera - Chief Communications Officer, General Mills – Recognized by PRWeek as one of the most influential PR leaders and inducted into the PR Hall of Fame in 2021, Jano oversees global communications, brand reputation, media, internal comms, and financial messaging. His career spans senior roles at McDonald’s, Burson Cohn & Wolfe, and the White House. He brings a rare depth of experience in politics, agency leadership, and corporate communications.



WHY:

Today’s audiences expect fast, clear, and consistent updates - from investors and analysts to employees, media, and beyond. That’s why a strong partnership between PR and IR is more important than ever. This webinar will offer practical advice to help you strengthen that connection before it’s tested under pressure.

About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step—whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.

Notified is an affiliate of Equiniti Group Limited (EQ)

Media Contact

Caroline Smith - Caroline.smith@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/120dfb65-f1a2-46f2-92a7-032b8d5a5231