Commercial Drone Applications Rapidly Expanding as a Huge Spotlight is Currently Shining on Drone Industry

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - On the heels of the latest Drone Production Governmental initiatives and Executive Orders, manufacturing efforts have rapidly increased. For example, in the commercial drone space, the Indoor Inspection and Surveillance Drone Market is growing globally. Technological advancements in drone capabilities have significantly improved their suitability for industrial applications. Modern drones are equipped with advanced sensors, improved navigation systems, and enhanced safety features, enabling precise inspections in complex indoor environments. These enhancements align with industry demands for efficient and safe inspection methods, thereby driving market growth. Furthermore, as governments worldwide recognize the benefits of drones in industrial operations, supportive policies are being implemented to facilitate their integration. The increasing investment in drone research and development is an opportunity for manufacturers to innovate and develop drones tailored to industry-specific needs, expanding their application scope. According to industry reports: “Warehouse inspection has emerged as one of the most critical applications for indoor inspection drones, driven by the increasing complexity of supply chain operations and the increasing demand for automation in logistics. Warehouses, particularly those in e-commerce, retail, and third-party logistics, require regular inspections to ensure operational efficiency, inventory accuracy, and infrastructure maintenance. The manufacturing sector has become one of the leading adopters of indoor inspection drones, driven by the increasing need for automation, precision monitoring, and predictive maintenance. Manufacturing facilities, particularly in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics, require frequent inspections of machinery, production lines, and inventory storage areas to ensure operational efficiency and compliance with quality standards. Indoor drones equipped with AI-powered visual imaging and thermal sensors enable real-time monitoring of production processes, detecting potential defects, equipment malfunctions, and structural vulnerabilities.” Active Companies in the drone industries include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR), AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRO).

The article continued: “The North American indoor inspection drone market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by increasing industrial automation, stringent safety regulations, and advancements in drone technology. On the basis of Type, the Global Indoor Inspection Drone Market has been segmented into Rotary-wing Drones, Hybrid Drones, Fixed-wing Drones. Rotary-wing Drones accounted for the largest market share of 78.65% in 2024, with a market value of USD 4,013.90 Million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.86% during the forecast period. Hybrid Drones was the second-largest market in 2024. Rotary-wing drones are the most commonly used type in indoor inspection applications as a result of their ability to hover, maneuver in tight spaces, and perform precise inspections in complex industrial environments. These drones feature multiple rotors that provide stability and control, making them ideal for navigating confined areas such as warehouses, factories, and energy facilities. Their growth is primarily driven by advancements in autonomous navigation, AI-powered obstacle avoidance, and real-time data analytics.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Releases Video of ZenaDrone’s IQ Nano Indoor Inventory AI Drone for US Defense and Government - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today releases an exclusive video of ZenaDrone’s IQ Nano indoor drone for inventory management and security applications. The video footage showcases the drone’s precision navigation in complex warehouse environments for rapid stock-taking and real-time data integration—capabilities that can improve US military logistics and bolsters supply chain modernization.

Watch ZenaDrone’s IQ Nano indoor inventory AI drone in operation here.

The ZenaDrone IQ Nano is a tactical indoor drone engineered and designed for GPS-denied, confined, or high-risk environments where traditional systems and personnel face operational challenges. Engineered for precision, it automates inventory management by scanning barcodes or RFID tags in armories and warehouses, while seamlessly integrating with SAP-based systems for real-time NSN (National Stock Number) military stock tracking verification and cycle counts and eliminating human error. Equipped with HD/thermal imaging and LiDAR, and AI-powered anomaly detection, it also combines secure indoor surveillance and security of command centers, ammunition depots, and restricted zones, with stable hover capabilities, and obstacle avoidance.

“With the IQ Nano, we are delivering more than a drone—we’re deploying a mission-critical logistics asset built for a technologically advanced military,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. “The US federal government, including the Department of Defense, operates over a billion square feet of warehouse and storage space globally, representing a large opportunity. Our drone is also designed to operate where GPS fails and risks run high for unmatched precision, automation, and situational awareness. We will commence demonstrations of this product in August, a key step in our go-to-market plan.”

The IQ Nano is part of ZenaDrone's IQ Series product portfolio. This autonomous indoor drone features an NDAA-compliant supply chain that excludes Chinese produced components. The company has initiated submission for the Green UAS certification - the required pathway to Blue UAS (Unmanned Autonomous Systems) approval for US military procurement listing. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

Other recent developments in the drone industries include:

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO), an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry, recently announced the successful completion of a live demonstration of its DefendAir™ Personal Net Gun System to a select group of Israeli security and defense professionals.

The demonstration was attended by 25 senior officers and experts from various tactical units and critical infrastructure defense entities. During the live field simulation, ParaZero's DefendAir system demonstrated 100% interception success, effectively neutralizing every fast-incoming multirotor drone threat in real-time scenarios. While specific affiliations remain confidential, participants represented top-level Israeli national security sectors, including site protection and strategic defense planning.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Developments: Vision software company Foresight Autonomous Holdings has integrated Nvidia’s Jetson Orin generative AI computing modules into its 3D-perception system. Foresight is using Nvidia’s Jetson Orin Nano and Jetson AGX Orin modules to improve the capabilities of its perception systems deployed in various use cases, with a major focus on autonomous drones and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Jetson modules, which are used in generative AI, computer vision and advanced robotics, upgrade Foresight’s vision system with the computing power needed for autonomous drones and UAVs, according to Foresight. The Nano module is best suited for compact, lightweight UAVs and provides them with robust AI performance and energy efficiency in a small and lightweight package. The Nano reduces power consumption while maintaining high performance, which makes it well suited for drones operating in wide open or remote areas.

Archer (NYSE: ACHR) recently announced the company raised an additional $850M following the White House’s announcement last week of an Executive Order by President Trump to implement an eVTOL Integration Pilot Program in the United States. This program is focused on accelerating the deployment of eVTOL aircraft in the U.S.

Archer intends to closely coordinate with the White House, Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration on how this can integrate into Archer’s plans to ramp its operations in the U.S. ahead of the LA 28 Olympic Games at which Archer will serve as the Official Air Taxi Provider of the Olympic Games and Team USA. Archer believes cross-industry collaboration will be the key to the success of the eVTOL Integration Pilot Program and the U.S. achieving its goal of "dominance" within this new category of aircraft.

AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRO), a global leader in advanced aerospace and defense technologies, recently announced plans to expand its U.S. footprint with the addition of a new manufacturing and engineering development facility. This strategic move builds on the success of AIRO’s existing operations and is driven by the growing global demand for AIRO’s flagship product, the RQ-35 ISR Drone.

The RQ-35 ISR Drone has rapidly gained international recognition for its reliability, performance, and mission versatility across defense and security sectors. Known in military applications as the RQ-35 Heidrun, the system offers significant advantages over existing micro-ISR drones due to its combination of full autonomy, long flight endurance, and ease of operation. It has been rigorously tested and deployed in harsh electronic warfare and GPS-denied environments, including active conflict zones, where it has demonstrated exceptional resilience and effectiveness.

