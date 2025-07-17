SEGG Media Shares Additional Details on Strategic Investment into Veloce Media Group

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation, formerly Lottery.com Inc, (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or the “Company”), a leading technology company transforming the global intersection of sports, entertainment and gaming today releases additional details on its investment in Veloce Media Group. Coupled with the acquisition of Quadrant through Veloce, it marks one of the most consequential weeks in SEGG Media's expansion playbook. The Veloce investment is being managed through Sports.com, a division of SEGG Media.

Quadrant Acquisition Ignites Exponential Growth Trajectory

On July 12, 2025, Veloce Media Group finalized its acquisition of majority control in Quadrant, a creator-led content, motorsport and apparel brand co-founded by Formula 1 driver Lando Norris. The transaction strengthens Veloce’s digital presence and extends control of Norris' license to Quadrant through to 2027. With Norris reinvesting as a significant shareholder, the Formula 1 star retained over 20% in Quadrant, as well as gaining equity in Veloce.

Quadrant already boasts a strong cap table, with notable shareholders including McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. This complements the existing Veloce investor group featuring Animoca Brands, Darryl Eales (former CEO of Lloyds Development Capital), the UK Government Future Fund, and Adrian Newey, who acts as the leading visionary for Veloce’s racing initiatives.

SEGG Media’s Timing and Investment Mechanics

SEGG Media entered into a Subscription Agreement for $7.59 million, payable in two tranches, which will result in the Company having 12.4% ownership stake in Veloce. Proceeds from the initial tranche funded the Quadrant acquisition. Additionally, the Company entered into a Call Option Agreement which, when exercised, will allow the Company to reach 51% ownership of Veloce, resulting in Controlling Interest and financial reporting consolidation. Details of the transaction are outlined in a Form 8-K filed on July 16, 2025 which can be found at https://investors.seggmediacorp.com or SEC.gov.

Leadership Statements

Matthew McGahan, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SEGG Media said: “Between the Quadrant deal and our strategic investment in Veloce, SEGG Media has delivered a blockbuster week. We’re aligning organic growth, roster-level talent like Lando Norris, and digital scale to build a dominant motorsport-media platform. With Veloce’s content network and creative energy, powered by Quadrant’s global reach, we’re well-positioned for commercial acceleration across F1, IndyCar, NASCAR, and beyond.”

Jack Clarke, Chief Strategy Officer of Veloce Media Group, added: “Veloce’s acquisition of Quadrant—and the vote of confidence from SEGG Media for 51%—validates our digital-first, fan-led approach. With this backing, we can scale the business and build deeper audience connections like never before.”

What This Means for Investors and the Market

Revenue Acceleration: Veloce’s recent revenue growth is projected to continue. For the fiscal year ended June 2024, Veloce reported $17.5 million in revenue and $1.14 million in EBITDA.

Celebrity and Brand Impact: Lando Norris joins as a major equity holder; notable group shareholders include Zak Brown, Adrian Newey, Animoca, Darryl Eales, and UK Future Fund.

Massive Media Reach: Veloce boasts 55 million subscribers across its digital network and delivers 750 million monthly views – it now also inherits Quadrant’s engaged motorsport community, multiplying commercial leverage.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

For additional information, visit www.seggmediacorp.com or contact media relations at media@seggmediacorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to complete acquisitions; the Company’s ability to remain in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules; and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.