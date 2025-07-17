Rider Levett Bucknall Aligning With Conventional Wisdom

Phoenix, AZ, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Conventional Wisdom (CW), a leader in convention center consulting services. This collaboration expands service offerings, employs expert-driven solutions, and enhances geographic reach for both RLB and CW in the convention center sector.

Founded in 1997, CW has been at the forefront in providing a full complement of professional services related to convention facility planning, design, development, operation, and governance, with co-founders David O'Neal and Rick Schmidt continuing to play a pivotal role in shaping the meeting and exhibition industry. With more than 71,190,000 SF of exhibit space and over 320 successful projects worldwide, CW’s team brings invaluable knowledge and a track record of providing trusted advisory services to owners and operators through “common-sense solutions for complex problems”.

As part of this partnership, CW will continue to operate under its own brand, "Conventional Wisdom, a Rider Levett Bucknall company," ensuring the continued excellence of their specialized services. “We’ve developed a strategic partnership with Conventional Wisdom to expand our capabilities in the convention center sector,” says Scott Sumners, Executive Vice President of Rider Levett Bucknall. “This collaboration broadens our geographic reach and technical depth for existing and upcoming pursuits, allowing us to grow the CW team and offer world-class solutions to our clients.”

With a deep understanding of internationally recognized practices and performance benchmarks, RLB is a trusted advisor to convention center owners and operators worldwide. In parallel, CW has assembled outstanding talent and world-class expertise to lead the planning, design, and operation of premier convention, exhibition, and conference facilities across the globe. This partnership represents a new chapter for both organizations as they work together to provide innovative, client-focused solutions that address the complex needs of convention, exhibition, and conference facilities globally.

About Rider Levett Bucknall

With a network that covers the globe and a heritage spanning over two centuries, Rider Levett Bucknall is a leading independent organization in cost management and quantity surveying, project management, advisory services, and sustainability services. Rider Levett Bucknall’s North American practice has offices in over 29 cities across the North America, including Austin, Boston, Calgary, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Hilo, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Maui, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Phoenix, Portland, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, Toronto, Tucson, Waimea, and Washington, D.C. With more than 4,600 employees worldwide, Rider Levett Bucknall brings unparalleled value and service to its prestigious group of clients, through its robust experience and high-level expertise. The firm enjoys a professional heritage that spans over 235 years, and it continues to be a global leader in the construction industry throughout the Americas, Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Oceania. For more information, visit www.rlb.com, and for the latest company news and construction cost trends, follow the firm on LinkedIn.