Packaging as a Catalyst for Change: Sustainability Milestones Achieved by Berlin Packaging

CHICAGO, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, is honored to present its 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting the impressive progress that Berlin Packaging has made together with its teams, supplier partners, and customers as they continue to build their reputation as global stewards dedicated to cutting-edge innovation and design.

“Sustainability is not just a project for us; it is a guiding principle,” said Bill Hayes, CEO and President of Berlin Packaging Global. “We will continue focusing on what matters most: driving innovation that delivers measurable impact for our customers, communities, and planet. Together, we are shaping a more sustainable world—one package, and one community, at a time.”

Berlin Packaging holds an EcoVadis Silver rating and was named as one of America’s Top 500 Greenest Companies by Newsweek. Their climate targets have been independently validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), confirming that Berlin Packaging’s emissions reduction goals align with the latest climate science and the Paris Agreement. Berlin Packaging is a member of both the Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC) and the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), and a RecyClass Platinum member.

Impact Driven

During calendar year 2024, Berlin Packaging made notable advances toward their goals in Innovation & Circularity, Climate, and Waste Reduction. Their goals are intricately linked with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”), as well as the Global Reporting Initiative (“GRI”) standards.

Innovation & Circularity Reduced 22,000+ tons of CO₂e for customers 1 , empowering them to reduce their carbon footprint through innovative products Sold 12,996 metric tons of post-consumer recycled (“PCR”) material, a 23.5% increase from 2023 , reducing the amount of virgin material used in their customers’ packaging. That’s on par with the weight of over 30 fully loaded Boeing 747 jumbo jets diverted from landfills 2 .





Climate:



Reduced Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 23.27% compared to their 2022 baseline - the same as removing 473 cars from the roads for a year 3 Purchased 4,645 MWh of renewable energy credits, covering 100% of the organization’s 2024 electricity use in their Americas regions, and enough to charge over 240 million smartphones 4 Emissions reduction targets thoroughly reviewed and validated by the SBTi, confirming that their climate action plan meets the highest international standards. This validation enhances credibility and demonstrates leadership in driving meaningful, measurable progress toward a net-zero future. Berlin Packaging’s science-based targets include: Net-Zero by 2050: Committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across their value chain by 2050 Scope 1 & 2 Emissions: Aims to reduce their direct and indirect operational emissions by 44.8% by 2030 and by 90% by 2050, from a 2022 baseline Scope 3 Emissions: Targeting a 51.6% reduction in value chain emissions per US dollar of revenue by 2030, and a 97% reduction by 2050, relative to the 2022 baseline





• Waste Reduction:

Pursuing TRUE zero waste certification for their Napa Valley warehouse, which has achieved >90% diversion rate in 2024



1 This figure was calculated based on the amount of PCR content integrated through our services, using recognized industry emissions factors. It reflects only PCR volumes directly provided and enabled by us and may not represent actual emissions reductions achieved by all customers.

2 Calculated based on a Boeing 747 jumbo jet’s maximum takeoff weight of 412 metric tons.

3 Determined using the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) data on annual greenhouse gas emissions from a typical passenger vehicle.

4 Derived using the EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalences calculator for smartphone charging.

Product Innovation

Berlin Packaging is committed to meeting the evolving needs of their customers through groundbreaking innovation and design. Highlights include:

AirLight Refill: AirLight is a refillable, airless system that brings circularity to the heart of the beauty industry. By trading heavy glass with lighter, recycled PET, consumers can effortlessly refill, reuse, and fall in love with their packaging all over again. The intuitive system keeps products in play, turning everyday beauty rituals into acts of sustainability—without compromising on elegance or performance.





AirLight is a refillable, airless system that brings circularity to the heart of the beauty industry. By trading heavy glass with lighter, recycled PET, consumers can effortlessly refill, reuse, and fall in love with their packaging all over again. The intuitive system keeps products in play, turning everyday beauty rituals into acts of sustainability—without compromising on elegance or performance. Heko Refill: Where modern luxury meets circular design, each Heko bottle is engineered for over 25 refills, keeping fragrance in play and single-use waste out of landfills. Available in 50, 30, and 15 ml, Heko’s minimalist glass bottle is lighter than conventional designs, cutting emissions from production to delivery. Its clean lines and mix-and-match capsules let brands reinvent their look again and again, without starting from scratch.

“Together, we are redefining what’s possible—pushing boundaries, challenging norms, and setting new standards for the industry,” said Balaji Jayaseelan, Vice President of Sustainability at Berlin Packaging. “The value that Berlin Packaging is creating extends far beyond our own operations.”

Berlin Packaging’s 2024 Sustainability Report, “Unpacking Sustainability Impact,” is available to view on BerlinPackaging.com.



About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually, along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing and logistics services, and sustainability solutions for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services. Please visit berlinpackaging.com and corporate.berlinpackaging.eu for more information.

