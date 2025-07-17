Groundbreaking Marks Start of Construction on New P-314 Recruit Barracks for Marine Recruits in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 15, 2025, Clark Construction, alongside leaders from the Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest, broke ground on the P-314 Recruit Barracks Project. The new facility enhances training capabilities and capacity for both male and female recruits.

Designed in-house by NAVFAC Southwest, the multi-story, 120,000-square-foot barracks represents a major investment in the future of Marine Corps training. The modern, cast-in-place concrete structure is designed to accommodate the demands of recruit training and will feature open-squad bay billeting, central restrooms and showers, dedicated spaces for drill instructors, two company offices, and a separate laundry building.

This project addresses the critical need for expanded capacity at MCRD San Diego, particularly during the peak summer training months. The new barracks will ensure the base can support increased recruit loading while avoiding the use of temporary facilities, improving training efficiency and boosting morale. The project will also provide a premier training complex for female recruits, with the capacity to house 75-90 recruits per platoon squad bay.

Clark Construction Vice President Mike Guzzi, Colonel Tracy Maese, and CAPT Ben Wainwright ceremonially break ground on the project.

"We pride ourselves on following our very simple motto of ‘building what matters,’ and I can think of few projects that matter more than this," said Mike Guzzi, vice president with Clark Construction. "I’m extremely proud of being a part of this team and can’t wait to deliver this project to the Marine Corps."

Colonel Tracy Maese, commanding officer of the recruit training regiment at MCRD San Diego, emphasized the project's importance for the next generation of Marines. "By providing updated facilities, MCRD San Diego continues to prepare Marines for service," said Colonel Maese. "A functional and modern barracks allows our recruits to focus on the physical and mental challenges of becoming a Marine, with current amenities."

The groundbreaking ceremony also featured remarks from Captain Ben Wainwright, executive officer for NAVFAC Southwest, who highlighted the impact this facility will have for the Marines. “Today, we break ground not just on a new building, but on a critical infrastructure upgrade that will ensure MCRD San Diego remains fully capable of its mission, supporting the development of our nation’s Marines for decades to come.”

The P-314 New Barracks Project is a testament to the strong partnership between the Marine Corps, NAVFAC Southwest, and Clark Construction, all dedicated to providing the highest quality facilities for the nation's service members.







Attachment